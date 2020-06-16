All apartments in Mount Pleasant
268 Alexandra Drive

268 Alexandra Drive · (843) 723-1988
Location

268 Alexandra Drive, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 6 · Avail. now

$1,700

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1070 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
gym
pool
tennis court
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
pool
tennis court
We are currently accepting sight unseen rentals.Fully Furnished Option Available ($1850) - Unfurnished ($1700)Beautiful condo in East Bridge of Mount Pleasant. This 2 bedroom and 2 bathroom unit features an eat-in kitchen equipped with a dishwasher, electric stove, built-in microwave, and refrigerator. New vinyl flooring is throughout the unit and the kitchen and bathrooms have tile flooring. The unit also has an elegant, separate dining room and a laundry room with a washer and dryer. Easy access to the Ravenel Bridge and Downtown Charleston as well as multiple restaurants and stores.East Bridge Town Lofts offers multiple amenities such as a swimming pool, tennis court, and fitness center.Washer and dryer provided but not maintained by owner. Sorry, no pets. Available July 1.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 268 Alexandra Drive have any available units?
268 Alexandra Drive has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 268 Alexandra Drive have?
Some of 268 Alexandra Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 268 Alexandra Drive currently offering any rent specials?
268 Alexandra Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 268 Alexandra Drive pet-friendly?
No, 268 Alexandra Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mount Pleasant.
Does 268 Alexandra Drive offer parking?
No, 268 Alexandra Drive does not offer parking.
Does 268 Alexandra Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 268 Alexandra Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 268 Alexandra Drive have a pool?
Yes, 268 Alexandra Drive has a pool.
Does 268 Alexandra Drive have accessible units?
No, 268 Alexandra Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 268 Alexandra Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 268 Alexandra Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 268 Alexandra Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 268 Alexandra Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
