268 Alexandra Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher gym pool tennis court microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities gym on-site laundry pool tennis court

We are currently accepting sight unseen rentals.Fully Furnished Option Available ($1850) - Unfurnished ($1700)Beautiful condo in East Bridge of Mount Pleasant. This 2 bedroom and 2 bathroom unit features an eat-in kitchen equipped with a dishwasher, electric stove, built-in microwave, and refrigerator. New vinyl flooring is throughout the unit and the kitchen and bathrooms have tile flooring. The unit also has an elegant, separate dining room and a laundry room with a washer and dryer. Easy access to the Ravenel Bridge and Downtown Charleston as well as multiple restaurants and stores.East Bridge Town Lofts offers multiple amenities such as a swimming pool, tennis court, and fitness center.Washer and dryer provided but not maintained by owner. Sorry, no pets. Available July 1.