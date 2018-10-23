All apartments in Mount Pleasant
Find more places like 1722 Wyngate Cir.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mount Pleasant, SC
/
1722 Wyngate Cir
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

1722 Wyngate Cir

1722 Wyngate Circle · (843) 763-1130
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Mount Pleasant
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1722 Wyngate Circle, Mount Pleasant, SC 29466
Dunes West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2 baths, $1475 · Avail. now

$1,475

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1633 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
internet access
This beautiful 2nd story condo (the front door is on the first floor) is in the exclusive Dunes West community of Mt. Pleasant. Featuring 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths, vaulted ceiling in the living room that lets in plenty of sunshine, fireplace, an upgraded Kitchen with granite countertops and a washer/dryer. A membership to the Dunes West Athetic Club with 3 pools, fitness center, aerobics room and discounted golf at the Dunes West Golf Club is available for an additional cost. Please contact the Dunes West Golf Club for more details 843-856-9000.

One cat OK or one dog under 30lbs
W/D included

Copper Roof Property Mgmt, LLC
Ally Floyd
ally@copperprop.com
843-763-1130

(RLNE2694136)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1722 Wyngate Cir have any available units?
1722 Wyngate Cir has a unit available for $1,475 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1722 Wyngate Cir have?
Some of 1722 Wyngate Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1722 Wyngate Cir currently offering any rent specials?
1722 Wyngate Cir isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1722 Wyngate Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 1722 Wyngate Cir is pet friendly.
Does 1722 Wyngate Cir offer parking?
Yes, 1722 Wyngate Cir does offer parking.
Does 1722 Wyngate Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1722 Wyngate Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1722 Wyngate Cir have a pool?
Yes, 1722 Wyngate Cir has a pool.
Does 1722 Wyngate Cir have accessible units?
No, 1722 Wyngate Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 1722 Wyngate Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1722 Wyngate Cir has units with dishwashers.
Does 1722 Wyngate Cir have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1722 Wyngate Cir has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1722 Wyngate Cir?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Six
2170 Snyder Cir
Mount Pleasant, SC 29466
The Watch on Shem Creek
997 Johnnie Dodds Blvd
Mount Pleasant, SC 29464
The Grove at Carolina Park
1385 Classic Ct
Mount Pleasant, SC 29466
The Sage at 1240
1240 Winnowing Way
Mount Pleasant, SC 29466
Oyster Park
1421 Shucker Circle
Mount Pleasant, SC 29464
Legacy Mount Pleasant
3240 Legacy Eagle Drive
Mount Pleasant, SC 29466
ARIUM Mt Pleasant
1054 Anna Knapp Blvd
Mount Pleasant, SC 29464
Sweetgrass Landing
1100 Legends Club Dr
Mount Pleasant, SC 29466

Similar Pages

Mount Pleasant 1 BedroomsMount Pleasant 2 Bedrooms
Mount Pleasant Dog Friendly ApartmentsMount Pleasant Pet Friendly Places
Mount Pleasant Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charleston, SCNorth Charleston, SCSummerville, SC
Ladson, SCGoose Creek, SCHanahan, SC
Georgetown, SCIsle of Palms, SCMoncks Corner, SC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Carolina Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Charleston Southern UniversityCollege of Charleston
Citadel Military College of South CarolinaMedical University of South Carolina
Trident Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity