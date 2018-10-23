1722 Wyngate Cir

Amenities
This beautiful 2nd story condo (the front door is on the first floor) is in the exclusive Dunes West community of Mt. Pleasant. Featuring 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths, vaulted ceiling in the living room that lets in plenty of sunshine, fireplace, an upgraded Kitchen with granite countertops and a washer/dryer. A membership to the Dunes West Athetic Club with 3 pools, fitness center, aerobics room and discounted golf at the Dunes West Golf Club is available for an additional cost. Please contact the Dunes West Golf Club for more details 843-856-9000.
One cat OK or one dog under 30lbs
W/D included
