Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM

2540 Marling Road

2540 Marling Dr · No Longer Available
Location

2540 Marling Dr, Columbia, SC 29204
Midland Terrace

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
Forest Hills - Lovely home located in Forest Hills close to shopping, dining and Downtown.

(RLNE5803054)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2540 Marling Road have any available units?
2540 Marling Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbia, SC.
How much is rent in Columbia, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
What amenities does 2540 Marling Road have?
Some of 2540 Marling Road's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2540 Marling Road currently offering any rent specials?
2540 Marling Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2540 Marling Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 2540 Marling Road is pet friendly.
Does 2540 Marling Road offer parking?
No, 2540 Marling Road does not offer parking.
Does 2540 Marling Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2540 Marling Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2540 Marling Road have a pool?
No, 2540 Marling Road does not have a pool.
Does 2540 Marling Road have accessible units?
No, 2540 Marling Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2540 Marling Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2540 Marling Road has units with dishwashers.
