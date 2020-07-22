/
east lake
181 Apartments for rent in East Lake, Columbia, SC
10 Units Available
Spring Lake Apartments
7645 Garners Ferry Rd, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$705
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$865
1089 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$975
1375 sqft
Fresh air and wide open spaces... the natural world really is at your doorstep. A 33 acre lake, stocked for fishing, awaits along with many features you desire with a convenient location.
1 Unit Available
133 Cottage Lake Way
133 Cottage Lake Way, Columbia, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1539 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.
1 Unit Available
92 Springway Drive
92 Springway Drive, Columbia, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,249
1338 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
Results within 1 mile of East Lake
1 Unit Available
135 Top Forest Rd
135 Top Forest Drive, Columbia, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1296 sqft
135 Top Forest Rd Available 08/17/20 Very Nice Townhome in the Southeast Area of Columbia - 135 Top Forest Rd Columbia, SC 29209. We ask for everybody that will be attending our showings to wear a mask and do not touch any surfaces in the home.
1 Unit Available
808 Asbury Drive
808 Asbury Drive, Columbia, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,313
1541 sqft
Come tour this three bed, two bath home today! This unit has 1541 square feet of space, with amenities including a kitchen with a refrigerator and oven, central air, ceiling fans, and hardwood floors. With access to a carport. Minutes away from I-77.
Results within 5 miles of East Lake
11 Units Available
Hampton Greene
500 Gills Creek Pkwy, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$882
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,164
1024 sqft
Hampton Greene Apartments in Columbia, SC is located just two miles from I-77 and four miles from downtown Columbia, The University of South Carolina and Fort Jackson.
18 Units Available
5000 Forest
5000 Forest Dr, Columbia, SC
Studio
$950
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,110
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1168 sqft
Your health and safety are important to us. We strongly encourage guests to wear masks and practice social distancing when visiting our offices. Brand New, Visit & Move-In Today! 5000 Forest is redefining apartment living.
22 Units Available
Devine District
2825 Devine St, Columbia, SC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,380
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,820
1279 sqft
Your health and safety are important to us. We strongly encourage guests to wear masks and practice social distancing when visiting our offices.
4 Units Available
42 Magnolia
5150 Forest Dr, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,115
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1138 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
42 Units Available
Hampton Courts
501 Pelham Dr, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$774
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$958
1051 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartment homes in the heart of Columbia close to USC Medical School and I-77. Apartments feature walk-in closets, washer/dryer connections and private patio/balcony.
166 Units Available
The Cardinal
4615 Forest Drive, Columbia, SC
Studio
$1,095
578 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,375
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1234 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Cardinal in Columbia. View photos, descriptions and more!
35 Units Available
Towers at Forest Acres
2050 Beltline Blvd, Forest Acres, SC
Studio
$771
368 sqft
1 Bedroom
$796
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$880
963 sqft
Condominium-style homes with fully equipped kitchens. Recently updated. Residents enjoy a volleyball court, clubhouse and barbecue area. Close to the Richland Mall. Easy access to Forest Drive.
8 Units Available
700 Woodrow
700 Woodrow St, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,315
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
1050 sqft

1 Unit Available
808 Queen Street
808 Queen Street, Columbia, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1300 sqft
Available 08/03/20 Old Shandon Neighborhood Home near USC campus - Property Id: 72742 Move-in Special - $100 off first month's rent. 3 BR 2 BA home within walking distance to USC campus and Five Points.
1 Unit Available
4600 Ft Jackson Blvd Unit 139
4600 Fort Jackson Boulevard, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$725
875 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Southeast Columbia - Upstairs apartment in Hampton Hills subdivision. Close to Ft. Jackson and I-77. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5935330)
1 Unit Available
601 Elm Avenue
601 Elm Avenue, Columbia, SC
2 Bedrooms
$995
900 sqft
601 Elm Avenue Available 08/11/20 Rosewood - Lovely house on corner lot. Close to UofSC, Midlands Tech (Beltline campus), and Downtown. (RLNE5935019)
1 Unit Available
600 Woodrow Unit K
600 Woodrow St, Columbia, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1500 sqft
Hot Location & Move in Special! - Available NOW! The month of July is rent FREE!! Newly renovated 3 bedroom 3 full bath townhouse! This 2 story home has recently been updated with new master bath, fresh neutral paint, berber carpet upstairs and
1 Unit Available
706 Elm Avenue
706 Elm Avenue, Columbia, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
840 sqft
Rosewood Bungalow - Available NOW Come see this cute bungalow! Brand new carpet throughout along with freshly painted walls, and new bathroom vanity.
1 Unit Available
529 King St. Unit A
529 King St, Columbia, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,198
1150 sqft
Shandon - Condo located in Shandon near Emily Douglas Park, Devine shopping district and Five Points. Take a virtual tour: https://www.zillow.
1 Unit Available
506 Superior Street
506 Superior St, Columbia, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1006 sqft
506 Superior Street Available 08/14/20 MINUTES TO USC AND MIDLANDS TECH - This 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath townhouse is in a superior location! Overlooking Williams-Brice Stadium! New Carpeting Throughout.
1 Unit Available
504 South Ott Road
504 South Ott Road, Columbia, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1660 sqft
ALL BRICK AND UPDATED IN ROSEWOOD - A charming home in a great neighborhood! Refinished hardwood floors throughout. Freshly painted. Three bedrooms and 2 full baths. Open floorplan with two Living areas and a Dining Room.
1 Unit Available
200 Hickory Forest Drive
200 Hickory Forest Street, Richland County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$925
1095 sqft
Move In Special Rest of July Rent Free! - Nice 3BR/1BA in Southeast Columbia with bonus room, living room, den, spacious kitchen, washer & dryer connections,large front & back yard/ 2 storage shed. Freshly painted, hardwood floors.
1 Unit Available
23 Graymont Circle
23 Graymont Circle, Columbia, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1200 sqft
Hidden Treasure - Available Earl July Let this huge front porch welcome you home! Great Rosewood home tucked away on a quiet circle of newer construction homes.
1 Unit Available
3812 Wilmot Avenue
3812 Wilmot Avenue, Columbia, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1102 sqft
3812 Wilmot Avenue Available 08/06/20 Shandon - Home in Shandon near the Belser Arboretum. (RLNE4824407)