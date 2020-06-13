158 Apartments for rent in Dentsville, SC📍
Dentsville is not a city but rather a census-designated community located in Richland County, South Carolina. The community boasts a population of around 14,000 as of the most recent census and is part of the greater Columbia, SC metro area. With nearly seven miles of land and under a quarter mile of water, this pleasant tree-lined community is a serene spot, accessible to the pleasures of city life. Lightwood Knot Branch Stream and a small pond offer a glimpse of greater waterways just outside this community's borders.
Dentsville is a suburban community, and as a part of greater Columbia, South Carolina, it is primarily a commuter community. You'll find homes built between 1940 and 1969, as well as newer properties built from 1970 to 1999. Most homes are single-family or mobile properties, although you'll find some apartment complexes, too. Demand for real estate here is high given its comfortable and convenient location and many amenities.
If you're looking for apartments with paid utilities, three-bedroom houses for rent, studio apartments for rent and other rental properties in Dentsville, SC of just about any type, you should give yourself a month to find the right place for you. Look in the local paper, online and by traversing the city on foot or in your car to locate the best properties available. Come equipped with your credit report and rental history to please your future landlord. This is a coveted neighborhood, so make sure your finances are in order. Because of its small size, Dentsville doesn't have many distinct neighborhoods.
Shopping and Recreating
Columbia Place Mall is a renowned shopping destination within its borders, offering chain stores and restaurants, as well as local boutique shops. You can shop 'til you drop or relax over a good meal here.
There's fine food to be had in the area as well -- from barbecue to Texas-style road houses and Southern cafes that serve salads and sandwiches for the ladies who lunch.
Nearby, you'll find several lovely lakes for swimming, fishing and bird-watching, as well as pleasant strolls along the shore. Part of the Arcadia Lakes area less than fifteen minutes from Dentsville, you'll find Carys and Burnside Lakes and Coopers Pond.
There's a lot of community spirit here, too. When you're not relaxing by a pretty lake or shopping for some furnishings for your new home, you can enjoy activities ranging from youth Little League programs to arts and crafts activities.
Getting Around
Interstate 20 and Interstate 77 will lead you into the heart of Columbia in no time or take you to the Sesquicentennial State Park, with its lovely forests and hiking trails. Whether you're seeking a trek to nature or a delightful day in the city, access is simple from Dentsville.
Once you're in the heart of Columbia, you'll want to check out the charming historic buildings that dot the town. The entire historic district of Congaree Vista, which borders the Congaree River, is the location of revitalized, beautiful historic buildings that offer hours of exploration. From music to movies, Columbia has great venues for entertainment and an ample collection of fine dining and fun cafes to enjoy.
Longing for the big blue Atlantic Ocean? You're less than two hours from the history and sea waves of Charleston. Can you say weekend getaway?
While over 78% of residents commute to work in a private vehicle -- translation: public transportation is not a solid commuting option -- the commute time is less than half an hour. So put down roots in Dentsville and head out of town on the regular.