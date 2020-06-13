158 Apartments for rent in Dentsville, SC

Moving to Dentsville

Dentsville is a suburban community, and as a part of greater Columbia, South Carolina, it is primarily a commuter community. You'll find homes built between 1940 and 1969, as well as newer properties built from 1970 to 1999. Most homes are single-family or mobile properties, although you'll find some apartment complexes, too. Demand for real estate here is high given its comfortable and convenient location and many amenities.

If you're looking for apartments with paid utilities, three-bedroom houses for rent, studio apartments for rent and other rental properties in Dentsville, SC of just about any type, you should give yourself a month to find the right place for you. Look in the local paper, online and by traversing the city on foot or in your car to locate the best properties available. Come equipped with your credit report and rental history to please your future landlord. This is a coveted neighborhood, so make sure your finances are in order. Because of its small size, Dentsville doesn't have many distinct neighborhoods.