Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:09 PM

158 Apartments for rent in Dentsville, SC

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 02:39pm
1 Unit Available
3645 Baxter Drive
3645 Baxter Drive, Dentsville, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,122
1170 sqft
A charming ranch in Columbia! Your next home includes: --3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms --1,170 square feet --Easy to maintain solid surface floors --Updated lighting and ceiling fans throughout --Updated kitchen with stainless steel

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 02:39pm
1 Unit Available
9521 South Chelsea Road
9521 South Chelsea Road, Dentsville, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,275
1688 sqft
SPECIAL! • Receive $600 off 1st full month rent if leased and moved in before June 29! Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 02:12pm
1 Unit Available
1717 Springwoods Lake Dr
1717 Springwood Lake Point Road, Dentsville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$750
1000 sqft
Duplex centrally located off two notch. Close to restaurants, interstate 20 and Columbia Mall. New flooring and paint about 6 months ago.

1 of 18

Last updated April 16 at 11:08am
1 Unit Available
406 Wincrest Lane
406 Wincrest Lane, Dentsville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1120 sqft
A coveted rental home in Columbia Sc! Your new home offers 2 bedrooms, 2 baths and 1120sqft of living space. Recently renovated! Bonus: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management.

1 of 15

Last updated April 16 at 11:08am
1 Unit Available
158 Newcastle Drive
158 Newcastle Drive, Dentsville, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1708 sqft
This charming brick rental home is conveniently located in an established, quiet neighborhood of Columbia, close to interstates, shopping and dining! Your next home includes: --3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms --1,708 square feet --Newly renovated with
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 12:31pm
$
23 Units Available
Arcadia's Edge
6837 North Trenholm Road, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$964
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,194
1249 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Arcadia’s Edge provides our residents with the apartment and community amenities to enhance their lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 12:18pm
Woodfield
18 Units Available
The Arbors at Windsor Lake
8720 Windsor Lake Blvd, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$800
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
964 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,015
1184 sqft
FIND THE PERFECT FLOOR PLAN Our beautiful apartments have quality options to make you feel at home
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 06:21am
11 Units Available
Providence Park
261 Business Park Blvd, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,019
1163 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1366 sqft
Providence Park Apartments allow you to experience the best of both worlds. Minutes away from the vibrant Downtown Columbia scene, your apartment provides a peaceful retreat with designer features and finishes.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
28 Units Available
Polo Village
1270 Polo Rd, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$852
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$990
1232 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1497 sqft
These attractive units are ideal for anyone who wants luxury and convenience. Available in one, two and three bedrooms, these Midtown apartments offer large floor plans, sunrooms and open-plan kitchens.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Belvedere
1 Unit Available
3602 Truman Street
3602 Truman Street, Columbia, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1600 sqft
Newly Renovated Ranch- Smartly Priced. Ready for Move-In! - This newly renovated spacious 3+ bedroom 1.5-bath home features a great open floor plan, stainless steel appliances, nice sized laundry room, tile bathrooms and much more.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Woodfield
1 Unit Available
2206 Decker Blvd
2206 Decker Boulevard, Woodfield, SC
Studio
$850
Office space on Decker Blvd - House converted to office space. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5326312)

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Woodfield
1 Unit Available
141 Angel Garden Way
141 Angel Garden Way, Woodfield, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1570 sqft
A Great 3 Bedroom Home In Angel Garden - Enjoy the convenience of Angel Garden, in a very accessible location near Oneil Court, close to Ft.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1604 Rabon Farms Lane
1604 Rabon Farms Lane, Richland County, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,605
2026 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
220 Greengate Drive
220 Greengate Drive, Richland County, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,399
1974 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1576 Rabon Farms Lane
1576 Rabon Farms Lane, Richland County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,485
1652 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 02:39pm
1 Unit Available
4647 Oakwood Drive
4647 Oakwood Drive, Richland County, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,545
2002 sqft
This delightful home located in Columbia sc is now available.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Woodfield
1 Unit Available
235 Philmont Drive
235 Philmont Drive, Woodfield, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1100 sqft
Well appointed Patio style home with Great room, dining area, kitchen with bar, all appliances. Large Master bedroom, with walk-in closet, laundry in master closet, garden tub shower. Second bedroom with shared bath.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
6707 Formosa Drive 1
6707 Formosa Drive, Forest Acres, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
2170 sqft
adorable brick home on a large lot and 2,170 ft. space heated home. Feature hardwood floors, neutral colors, and great layout. Living room and dining room combined.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
924 YARROW LN
924 Yarrow Lane, Richland County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,249
1344 sqft
Built in 2018, this newer home is now available for LEASE. This home has 3 bedrooms 2.5 baths. The main level offers a large great room, a formal dining, and open kitchen with island.

1 of 27

Last updated February 13 at 11:29am
1 Unit Available
6416 Oakfield Road
6416 Oakfield Road, Richland County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1650 sqft
Forest Acres - (RLNE4776319)
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 13 at 12:48pm
$
108 Units Available
Spring Gardens
325 Percival Rd, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$655
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$714
988 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$861
1208 sqft
Spring Gardens offers a blend of comfort, style, and quality. You'll find this community at 325 Percival Rd. in Columbia.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
The Congaree Vista
20 Units Available
Vista Towers
2001 Vista Towers Drive, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,075
894 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,327
1167 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located conveniently close to I-126. Units feature hardwood floors, a patio or balcony, and laundry. Residents enjoy communal amenities like parking and a dog park, as well as a pool, sauna and gym.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 12:10pm
$
3 Units Available
Heron Lake
1340 N Brickyard Rd, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,005
886 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
1034 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1237 sqft
Luxury apartments with hardwood floors and fireplace. Recently renovated. Cable included. Tenants have access to community volleyball court, fire pit, and bike storage. Garage parking available and just minutes from I-77.
Verified

1 of 148

Last updated June 13 at 12:34pm
$
24 Units Available
Nexus at Sandhill
780 Fashion Dr, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,145
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,274
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1227 sqft
Internet-ready homes with granite countertops, walk-in closets, and stainless steel appliances. Residents have access to a 24-hour gym, a business center, and a clubhouse. Walking distance to the Village at Standstill.
City GuideDentsville
As a community within the greater Columbia area, Dentsville residents know that the name Columbia itself comes from explorer Christopher Columbus - just a more poetic interpretation of what he would've liked to name America.

Dentsville is not a city but rather a census-designated community located in Richland County, South Carolina. The community boasts a population of around 14,000 as of the most recent census and is part of the greater Columbia, SC metro area. With nearly seven miles of land and under a quarter mile of water, this pleasant tree-lined community is a serene spot, accessible to the pleasures of city life. Lightwood Knot Branch Stream and a small pond offer a glimpse of greater waterways just outside this community's borders.

Moving to Dentsville

Dentsville is a suburban community, and as a part of greater Columbia, South Carolina, it is primarily a commuter community. You'll find homes built between 1940 and 1969, as well as newer properties built from 1970 to 1999. Most homes are single-family or mobile properties, although you'll find some apartment complexes, too. Demand for real estate here is high given its comfortable and convenient location and many amenities.

If you're looking for apartments with paid utilities, three-bedroom houses for rent, studio apartments for rent and other rental properties in Dentsville, SC of just about any type, you should give yourself a month to find the right place for you. Look in the local paper, online and by traversing the city on foot or in your car to locate the best properties available. Come equipped with your credit report and rental history to please your future landlord. This is a coveted neighborhood, so make sure your finances are in order. Because of its small size, Dentsville doesn't have many distinct neighborhoods.

Living in Dentsville

Shopping and Recreating

Columbia Place Mall is a renowned shopping destination within its borders, offering chain stores and restaurants, as well as local boutique shops. You can shop 'til you drop or relax over a good meal here.

There's fine food to be had in the area as well -- from barbecue to Texas-style road houses and Southern cafes that serve salads and sandwiches for the ladies who lunch.

Nearby, you'll find several lovely lakes for swimming, fishing and bird-watching, as well as pleasant strolls along the shore. Part of the Arcadia Lakes area less than fifteen minutes from Dentsville, you'll find Carys and Burnside Lakes and Coopers Pond.

There's a lot of community spirit here, too. When you're not relaxing by a pretty lake or shopping for some furnishings for your new home, you can enjoy activities ranging from youth Little League programs to arts and crafts activities.

Getting Around

Interstate 20 and Interstate 77 will lead you into the heart of Columbia in no time or take you to the Sesquicentennial State Park, with its lovely forests and hiking trails. Whether you're seeking a trek to nature or a delightful day in the city, access is simple from Dentsville.

Once you're in the heart of Columbia, you'll want to check out the charming historic buildings that dot the town. The entire historic district of Congaree Vista, which borders the Congaree River, is the location of revitalized, beautiful historic buildings that offer hours of exploration. From music to movies, Columbia has great venues for entertainment and an ample collection of fine dining and fun cafes to enjoy.

Longing for the big blue Atlantic Ocean? You're less than two hours from the history and sea waves of Charleston. Can you say weekend getaway?

While over 78% of residents commute to work in a private vehicle -- translation: public transportation is not a solid commuting option -- the commute time is less than half an hour. So put down roots in Dentsville and head out of town on the regular.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Dentsville?
The average rent price for Dentsville rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,050.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Dentsville?
Some of the colleges located in the Dentsville area include Benedict College, Midlands Technical College, University of South Carolina-Columbia, University of South Carolina-Sumter, and Central Carolina Technical College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Dentsville?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Dentsville from include Columbia, West Columbia, Lexington, St. Andrews, and Cayce.

