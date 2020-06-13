33 Cheap Apartments for rent in Columbia, SC

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 13 at 07:06am
$
108 Units Available
Spring Gardens
325 Percival Rd, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$655
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$705
988 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$861
1208 sqft
Spring Gardens offers a blend of comfort, style, and quality. You'll find this community at 325 Percival Rd. in Columbia.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Columbiana Ridge
8 Units Available
Avenue at Harbison
113 Paces Brook Ave, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$773
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,164
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,221
1229 sqft
Welcome to Avenue at Harbison located in beautiful Columbia, SC.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
19 Units Available
34 Crestmont
34 Woodcross Dr, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$769
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$865
1012 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,114
1229 sqft
Comfortable and Convenient Columbia, SC Apartments at 34 Crestmont Live Well at 34 Crestmont, where class comfort and convenience turn rental apartments into true home experiences.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
15 Units Available
Landmark at Pine Court Apartment Homes
3900 Bentley Dr, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$703
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$854
1047 sqft
Beautiful waterfront location, close to Broad River and the River Trail. In-unit amenities include washer/dryer hookup, bathtub, fireplace and walk-in closets. Community offers 24-hour gym, car wash area, pool, tennis court and more.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
5 Units Available
Gable Hill
310 Ross Rd, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$777
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$858
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$959
1150 sqft
Gable Hill is located at 310 Ross Rd. Columbia, SC and is managed by First Communities, a reputable property management company with verified listings on http://www.rentcafe.com/.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
10 Units Available
Waterford
1340 Longcreek Dr, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$677
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$848
1125 sqft
Waterford is located at 1340 Longcreek Drive Columbia, SC and is managed by First Communities, a reputable property management company with verified listings on http://www.rentcafe.com/.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:00am
10 Units Available
Quail Hollow
2700 Feather Run Trl, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$775
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$825
1147 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$950
1400 sqft
Located just off I-26 and I-20 just minutes from downtown Columbia. Elegant apartments with ceiling fans, walk-in closets, hardwood floors and fireplace. Community has 24-hour maintenance, plus pool and gym.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
7 Units Available
Tamarind at Stoneridge
143 Stoneridge Dr, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$730
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$830
931 sqft
Conveniently located near I-95 just one mile from Riverside Bike Path. Community amenities include an Olympic-size pool and grilling facilities. Multiple one-, two-, and three-bedroom floor plans available.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:14am
$
East Lake
107 Units Available
Spring Lake Apartments
7645 Garners Ferry Rd, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$625
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$830
1089 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$945
1375 sqft
Fresh air and wide open spaces... the natural world really is at your doorstep. A 33 acre lake, stocked for fishing, awaits along with many features you desire with a convenient location.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:10am
18 Units Available
Riverwalk Vista
100 Bryton Trce, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$725
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$825
1150 sqft
A community you will love to come home to! Our community is one of Columbia’s finest, offering unique floor plans to boast features such as kitchen islands, wood burning fireplaces, and full-size laundry rooms.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:43am
54 Units Available
Gleneagle
601 Saint Andrews Rd, Columbia, SC
Studio
$699
1069 sqft
1 Bedroom
$825
1130 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$835
1215 sqft
Homes with private patios and balconies, fireplaces, and extra storage space. Resident amenities include on-site laundry, a 24-hour gym, and a volleyball court. Less than 15 minutes from the downtown area.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:39am
32 Units Available
Stone Ridge
1000 Watermark Pl, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$650
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$855
1117 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Here at Stone Ridge Apartment Homes, our apartments and townhomes have all of the details you desire. Select apartments are smoke-free and lovingly upgraded with all-new kitchens and baths with espresso cabinets and brushed nickel fixtures.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
7 South Beltline Boulevard
7 South Beltline Boulevard, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$665
600 sqft
Nice appliances, flooring, etc. Rental Terms: Rent: $665, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $665, Available Now This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
Rochelle Heights - Victory Garden
1 Unit Available
1426 Kingston Road
1426 Kingston Road, Columbia, SC
2 Bedrooms
$750
783 sqft
Two bedroom/one bath home for lease.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 10:51am
1 Unit Available
7116 Tama Road - D5
7116 Tama Rd, Columbia, SC
2 Bedrooms
$675
900 sqft
https://www.apartments.com/elmtree-georgetown-square-apartments-columbia-sc/w3gjg7h/ https://www.apartments.com/elmtree-georgetown-square-apartments-columbia-sc/w3gjg7h/ 2 bed 1 bath unit water and garbage included close to VA hospital, shopping.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
1600 Park Circle
1600 Park Circle, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$695
505 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great studio unit, next to USC campus in a secured building. Water,sewer,trash included in rent.
Results within 1 mile of Columbia
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
13 Units Available
100 Riverbend
100 Riverbend Dr, West Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$600
643 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$700
813 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$875
1100 sqft
Living at 100 Riverbend is much more than living in an apartment community, it's a way of life. At 100 Riverbend, we realize that how you live is just as important as where you live.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 07:14am
26 Units Available
Towers at Forest Acres
2050 Beltline Blvd, Forest Acres, SC
Studio
$771
368 sqft
1 Bedroom
$796
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$880
963 sqft
Condominium-style homes with fully equipped kitchens. Recently updated. Residents enjoy a volleyball court, clubhouse and barbecue area. Close to the Richland Mall. Easy access to Forest Drive.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
1708 South Beltline Boulevard
1708 South Beltline Boulevard, Richland County, SC
1 Bedroom
$665
700 sqft
Nice appliances, flooring, etc. Rental Terms: Rent: $665, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $665, Available Now This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1522 Omarest Drive
1522 Omarest Drive, St. Andrews, SC
Studio
$650
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1522 Omarest Drive Available 07/06/20 COMING SOON! Centrally located studio apartment! - Available early July! Quaint studio apartment over private garage behind main house.

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1825 Kathleen Drive
1825 Kathleen Drive, St. Andrews, SC
2 Bedrooms
$750
1100 sqft
2 Bedroom Patio Home - Close to Everything! - (RLNE1883594)

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 08:23am
1 Unit Available
1717 Springwoods Lake Dr
1717 Springwood Lake Point Road, Dentsville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$750
1000 sqft
Duplex centrally located off two notch. Close to restaurants, interstate 20 and Columbia Mall. New flooring and paint about 6 months ago.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 10:51am
1 Unit Available
7201 Tama Road - 28
7201 Tama Rd, Richland County, SC
2 Bedrooms
$700
1050 sqft
https://www.apartments.com/elmtree-georgetown-square-apartments-columbia-sc/w3gjg7h/ 2 bed 1 bath unit water and garbage included close to VA hospital, shopping. quite neighborhood. Contact: 803-400-2079 email: wellingtonvillas123@gmail.com

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 10:51am
1 Unit Available
325 Percival Road - 309
325 Percival Road, Richland County, SC
2 Bedrooms
$750
1000 sqft
AMENITIES Interior Washer & dryer Walk-in closet Tile floors Stove / oven Refrigerator Microwave Living room Kitchen island Garbage disposal Dishwasher Dining room Central heat Central A/C Ceiling fans Exterior Swimming pool Patio Grass lawn Balcony

June 2020 Columbia Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Columbia Rent Report. Columbia rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Columbia rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Columbia rents increased slightly over the past month

Columbia rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, and have increased slightly by 1.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Columbia stand at $858 for a one-bedroom apartment and $991 for a two-bedroom. This is the fourth straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in January. Columbia's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.4%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in South Carolina

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Columbia, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in South Carolina, 6 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.4% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Mount Pleasant is the most expensive of all South Carolina's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,545; of the 10 largest South Carolina cities that we have data for, 4 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Mount Pleasant experiencing the fastest decline (-4.3%).
    • Rock Hill, North Charleston, and Columbia have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (5.1%, 1.7%, and 1.1%, respectively).

    Columbia rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Columbia, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Columbia is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Columbia's median two-bedroom rent of $991 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.1% increase in Columbia.
    • While Columbia's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Columbia than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three times the price in Columbia.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

