89 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Columbia, SC

Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
9 Units Available
The Heights at Lake Murray
100 Walden Heights Drive, Columbia, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,073
1171 sqft
Great location for commuters on I-26. Units include patios or balconies, washer/dryer hookups, and garbage disposals. Pet-friendly community features garage, pool, credit card payments, playground and gym.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
4 Units Available
Three Rivers Apartments
900 Gracern Rd, Columbia, SC
2 Bedrooms
$950
1162 sqft
Just off I-26. Playground, picnic area, and on-site pool with a sundeck. Flexible leasing terms. Apartments offer a private balcony or patio, energy efficient appliances, and lots of storage.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 10 at 02:44pm
Woodfield
18 Units Available
The Arbors at Windsor Lake
8720 Windsor Lake Blvd, Columbia, SC
2 Bedrooms
$900
964 sqft
FIND THE PERFECT FLOOR PLAN Our beautiful apartments have quality options to make you feel at home
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 06:16am
The Congaree Vista
14 Units Available
CanalSide Lofts
383 Taylor St, Columbia, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,177
1005 sqft
Adjacent to Riverfront Park and the Three Rivers Greenway in downtown Columbia, CanalSide Lofts is the new way to live. You'll fall in love with the open floor plans, soaring ceilings and spacious interiors of the CanalSide Lofts.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 10 at 02:45am
The Congaree Vista
33 Units Available
Sola Station
325 Taylor Street, Columbia, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1216 sqft
Sola Station is the newest addition to CanalSide, winner of Coumbia's Best Apartments 2013-2017, according to Free Times. Sola Station offers unmatched views of Columbia, South Carolina's riverfront.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 10 at 02:26am
11 Units Available
Waters Edge at Harbison
250 Crossbow Dr, Columbia, SC
2 Bedrooms
$944
1108 sqft
Welcome home to Waters Edge at Harbison in magnificent Columbia, SC. Our beautiful apartment home community is located in the heart of Irmo, just off of James F. Byrnes Expressway.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 12 at 06:18am
37 Units Available
Carrington Place at Wildewood
751 Mallet Hill Rd, Columbia, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,134
1247 sqft
Finding apartment home living in Columbia, SC has never been easier! Carrington Place at Wildewood is minutes from shopping, restaurants, parks and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 06:01am
10 Units Available
Companion at the Palms
1155 Clemson Frontage Rd, Columbia, SC
2 Bedrooms
$940
1061 sqft
Welcome To Companion At The Palms\nTake a leisurely stroll through our well-landscaped lawns, and bring Fido along!
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 06:43am
$
19 Units Available
5000 Forest
5000 Forest Dr, Columbia, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1168 sqft
Your health and safety are important to us. We strongly encourage guests to wear masks and practice social distancing when visiting our offices. Brand New, Visit & Move-In Today! 5000 Forest is redefining apartment living.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 8 at 02:13pm
$
4 Units Available
Legends at Lake Murray
1220 Meredith Dr, Columbia, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
858 sqft
This community offers residents a resort-style pool, dog park and 24-hour fitness center. Apartments include breakfast bars, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. It's located just minutes from Irmo Town Park and Columbiana Mall.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
$
The Congaree Vista
2 Units Available
Vista Lofts
701 Gervais St, Columbia, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,822
1165 sqft
Near Memorial Park and the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center. Spacious apartments with stainless steel kitchen appliances, hardwood floors and a patio or balcony. Community offers a pool, a lobby and maintenance.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 06:33am
Robert Mills Historic
20 Units Available
The Land Bank Lofts
1401 Hampton St, Columbia, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
862 sqft
HISTORIC. ICONIC. CHIC. Constructed in 1924, the Federal Land Bank Building, as it was originally known has been completely transformed into a modern masterpiece for today’s lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 06:18am
7 Units Available
Wildewood
127 Sparkleberry Ln, Columbia, SC
2 Bedrooms
$899
883 sqft
Welcome to KRC Wildewood Apartment Homes in Columbia, SC. The KRC Wildewood Apartments is a community boasting a great location in the northeast section of Columbia.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 06:23am
$
Oakwood Court
29 Units Available
Devine District
2825 Devine St, Columbia, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1305 sqft
Your health and safety are important to us. We strongly encourage guests to wear masks and practice social distancing when visiting our offices. Your health and safety are important to us.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 2 at 11:55pm
Granby Hill
Contact for Availability
612 Whaley
612 Whaley St, Columbia, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Brand new apartment homes with modern kitchens, over-sized windows and high-efficiency AC and appliances. The community also offers amenities like on-site eateries and sports courts. Easy commute to campus!
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 06:28am
32 Units Available
Stone Ridge
1000 Watermark Pl, Columbia, SC
2 Bedrooms
$855
1117 sqft
Here at Stone Ridge Apartment Homes, our apartments and townhomes have all of the details you desire. Select apartments are smoke-free and lovingly upgraded with all-new kitchens and baths with espresso cabinets and brushed nickel fixtures.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 2 at 11:55pm
Olympia
Contact for Availability
OLYMPIA MILL
600 Heyward St, Columbia, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
Unique apartment complex renovated from a historic former textile mill, with large pool and fitness center. Suitable for young professionals and college students, located near Midtown-Downtown Columbia and the University of South Carolina.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 2 at 11:55pm
The Congaree Vista
Contact for Availability
THE APARTMENTS AT PALMETTO COMPRESS
612 Devine St, Columbia, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Renovated warehouse offers one- to three-bedroom apartments that mix modern style with historic appeal. Exposed brick walls and wooden ceiling beams add charm. Just steps away from the University of South Carolina and Downtown Columbia.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 2 at 11:55pm
Olympia
Contact for Availability
Granby Mills
510 Heyward St, Columbia, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
Two- to four-bedroom apartments with industrial charm within walking distance from USC. They offer amenities like complimentary fitness classes and an active social calendar for the residents.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 08:37am
Booker Washington Heights
1 Unit Available
3512 Piedmont Avenue
3512 Piedmont Avenue, Columbia, SC
2 Bedrooms
$990
1377 sqft
This delightful home located in Columbia, SC is now available.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 08:37am
College Place
1 Unit Available
5100 Holmes Avenue
5100 Holmes Avenue, Columbia, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1678 sqft
CLICK HERE FOR SELF-SHOWINGS! CLICK HERE TO VIEW OUR AVAILABLE HOMES! CLICK HERE TO APPLY! This delightful home located in Columbia, SC is now available! It features 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 1,678sqft! Charming curb appeal with beautiful

1 of 10

Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
1 Unit Available
19 Canal Court - 19
19 Canal Ct, Columbia, SC
2 Bedrooms
$825
1050 sqft
Very Spacious Nicely Appointed 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath in Columbia SC - You don't want to miss out on this great opportunity for a large 2 bed 2 bath that is in great proximity to downtown Columbia. This apartment sits down a quiet side street.

1 of 18

Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
1 Unit Available
135 Top Forest Rd
135 Top Forest Drive, Columbia, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1296 sqft
135 Top Forest Rd Available 08/17/20 Very Nice Townhome in the Southeast Area of Columbia - 135 Top Forest Rd Columbia, SC 29209 Bedrooms: 2 Baths 2.5 Square footage: 1296 Rental amount: $1275.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Melrose Heights
1 Unit Available
1435 Shirley Street 4
1435 Shirley Street, Columbia, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1200 sqft
Spacious townhome located in the beautiful area of Melrose!

June 2020 Columbia Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Columbia Rent Report. Columbia rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Columbia rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Columbia rents increased slightly over the past month

Columbia rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, and have increased slightly by 1.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Columbia stand at $858 for a one-bedroom apartment and $991 for a two-bedroom. This is the fourth straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in January. Columbia's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.4%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in South Carolina

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Columbia, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in South Carolina, 6 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.4% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Mount Pleasant is the most expensive of all South Carolina's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,545; of the 10 largest South Carolina cities that we have data for, 4 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Mount Pleasant experiencing the fastest decline (-4.3%).
    • Rock Hill, North Charleston, and Columbia have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (5.1%, 1.7%, and 1.1%, respectively).

    Columbia rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Columbia, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Columbia is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Columbia's median two-bedroom rent of $991 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.1% increase in Columbia.
    • While Columbia's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Columbia than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three times the price in Columbia.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

