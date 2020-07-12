/
robert mills historic
137 Apartments for rent in Robert Mills Historic, Columbia, SC
The Land Bank Lofts
1401 Hampton St, Columbia, SC
Studio
$885
429 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,020
581 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
HISTORIC. ICONIC. CHIC. Constructed in 1924, the Federal Land Bank Building, as it was originally known has been completely transformed into a modern masterpiece for today’s lifestyle.
1931 Henderson Street
1931 Henderson Street, Columbia, SC
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
1900 sqft
1931 Henderson Street is a charming home centrally located in downtown Columbia. It was recently renovated and won the 2018 Historic Columbia Preservation Award and was featured in the State Newspaper as one of Columbia’s 10 Best Preserved Buildings.
1927 Marion Street
1927 Marion Street, Columbia, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
960 sqft
2-story, 2br/1bath home with lots of natural light. Fresh paint and new flooring. W/D connections for a stackable unit. Upstairs bedrooms with balcony off of the MBR. Off-street, assigned parking.
Vista Commons
1100 Pulaski St, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,322
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,278
1053 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,113
1258 sqft
Nestled in downtown Columbia's historic district moments from the bank of the Congaree River, these apartment homes feature a fitness center, detached garages and storage units.
Vista Towers
2001 Vista Towers Drive, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,066
894 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,353
1167 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,798
1200 sqft
Located conveniently close to I-126. Units feature hardwood floors, a patio or balcony, and laundry. Residents enjoy communal amenities like parking and a dog park, as well as a pool, sauna and gym.
The Palms on Main
1155 Lady St, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$955
474 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1100 sqft
Cosmopolitan apartments with hints of art deco design, featuring brushed nickel accessories and floor-to-ceiling windows. Restaurants and retail space on the main level. Located in the heart of Columbia, near the South Carolina State House.
Vista Lofts
701 Gervais St, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,097
1165 sqft
Near Memorial Park and the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center. Spacious apartments with stainless steel kitchen appliances, hardwood floors and a patio or balcony. Community offers a pool, a lobby and maintenance.
902 Pine Street
902 Pine Street, Columbia, SC
2 Bedrooms
$895
756 sqft
Five Points Home - Home is located in the heart of Five Points, within walking distance to the University of South Carolina and downtown Columbia; offering the following: * Wall to wall carpet * Central heat & air * Stove & fridge * Stackable
828 Laurens Street
828 Laurens Street, Columbia, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1340 sqft
828 Laurens Street Available 08/11/20 USC Campus - Above Five Points - Large house located above Five Points. Walk to class at UofSC! (RLNE4998163)
611 Waccamaw Ave., #11
611 Waccamaw Ave, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$795
550 sqft
Five Points/ Wales Garden Condo - Unit is located in the heart of Wales Garden.
2144 Barhamville Road
2144 Barhamville Road, Columbia, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,024
840 sqft
Come tour this two bed, one bath home today! This unit has 840 square feet of space, with amenities including ceiling fans. Minutes away from US-1. Pet friendly. Take advantage of our self-showing tour with our Rently app.
1409 Victoria Street
1409 Victoria St, Columbia, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
790 sqft
Looking for a great neighborhood to take afternoon walks? You've found it in this fantastic Cottontown duplex. It's all here and just minutes from The Vista, USC, Downtown and some of the best dining and entertainment Columbia has to offer.
2319 Park Street
2319 Park Street, Columbia, SC
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
3100 sqft
Welcome! If you enjoy older homes, especially those with historical significance this is the house for you. Elmwood is in the Downtown area of Columbia where you can view a recent remodeled “historic home.
2418 1/2 Laurel St.
2418 1/2 Laurel St, Columbia, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1200 sqft
LEASE NOW! $300 OFF YOUR FIRST MONTH! Call Today!!! - Nicely renovated Three bedrooms, 1 bath home on Laurel Street in Columbia. Lots of unique woodwork with tile flooring and beautiful hardwoods throughout. Stainless steel appliances.
Cornell Arms
1230 Pendleton Street, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,050
850 sqft
I put my one bed apartment for sublease from 8/1/20 to 11/30/20 Apartment very clean, spacious and in the middle of downtown Columbia South Carolina with all utilities included and internet, elevator, parking lot If interested email please
1008 Confederate Avenue
1008 W Confederate Ave, Columbia, SC
2 Bedrooms
$840
900 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom duplex downtown located in Elmwood Park. This home has hardwood floors throughout main living areas,formal living room with french doors. Ceiling fans in each bedroom, as well as a tiled bathroom.
1600 Park Circle 413
1600 Park Circle, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$695
505 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great studio unit, next to USC campus in a secured building. Water,sewer,trash included in rent.
1219 Manning Avenue
1219 Manning Avenue, Columbia, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1225 sqft
All brick ranch 2 bedroom 2 full bath home. The living room and dining area have laminate flooring.The kitchen features granite counter tops with white cabinetry.
1318 Pickens Street
1318 Pickens Street, Columbia, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
650 sqft
**MOVE IN SPECIAL** 2 months free with 13 month lease, or 3 months free with 16 month lease! What a great deal! Tall ceilings, large living room, hardwood floors, and tons of windows make this apartment special.
602 Saluda Avenue
602 Saluda Avenue, Columbia, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1100 sqft
Great location for USC students! 2 bdrm/1 bath upstairs duplex available in Wales Garden. Hardware floors throughout except kitchen & bath. Equipped with refrigerator, stove, & washer/dryer. Screened in balcony. Off street parking available.
2214 Clark
2214 Clark St, Columbia, SC
2 Bedrooms
$950
900 sqft
Charming 2 bedroom - second floor unit in duplex in Historic Elmwood Park, hardwood floors throughout washer and dryer included. Covered front porch, convenient to USC, downtown Columbia
528 Santee Avenue
528 Santee Avenue, Columbia, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
900 sqft
2 bdrm/1 bath upstairs duplex unit available 7/15/2020. Hardwood floors in the living & dining room. Refrigerator, stove, & washer/dryer provided. Screened porch. Close to USC, Five Points, Vista, & downtown.
1520 Main Street #3E
1520 Main Street, Columbia, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1000 sqft
Downtown living at it's very best! Convenience and views galore from this 3rd floor condo across from the Columbia Museum of Art. Upgraded unit offering high ceilings, heart pine floors, & balcony.
Landmark at Pine Court Apartment Homes
3900 Bentley Dr, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$816
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$869
1047 sqft
Beautiful waterfront location, close to Broad River and the River Trail. In-unit amenities include washer/dryer hookup, bathtub, fireplace and walk-in closets. Community offers 24-hour gym, car wash area, pool, tennis court and more.