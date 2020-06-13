Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:23 PM

140 Apartments for rent in St. Andrews, SC

📍
Broad River Corridor




Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Broad River Corridor
8 Units Available
Wellspring
500 Harbison Blvd, St. Andrews, SC
1 Bedroom
$853
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$942
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,239
1272 sqft
In tranquil Harbison, this apartment community features landscaped grounds with tennis and racquetball courts, a gym, and a pool. The interiors of these pet-friendly apartments feature fireplaces, in-unit laundry, and fully equipped kitchens.




Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
11 Units Available
St. Andrews Commons
1200 Saint Andrews Rd, St. Andrews, SC
1 Bedroom
$796
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$819
964 sqft
We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and relaxation that makes our residents happy to call us home.




Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
5 Units Available
The Farrington
1513 Farrington Way, St. Andrews, SC
1 Bedroom
$800
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$995
1450 sqft
Near I-20 and I-26. This updated community offers ample amenities, including a playground, pool, clubhouse, tennis court, and clothes care center. Near public transportation. Apartments may offer a fireplace. Ample storage.



Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1825 Kathleen Drive
1825 Kathleen Drive, St. Andrews, SC
2 Bedrooms
$750
1100 sqft
2 Bedroom Patio Home - Close to Everything! - (RLNE1883594)



Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1522 Omarest Drive
1522 Omarest Drive, St. Andrews, SC
Studio
$650
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1522 Omarest Drive Available 07/06/20 COMING SOON! Centrally located studio apartment! - Available early July! Quaint studio apartment over private garage behind main house.



Last updated June 13 at 02:39pm
1 Unit Available
133 Saint Andrews Place Drive
133 Saint Andrews Place Drive, St. Andrews, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1177 sqft
Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.



Last updated June 13 at 02:39pm
1 Unit Available
1828 Nunamaker Drive
1828 Nunamaker Drive, St. Andrews, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1800 sqft
3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 1800 sqft with a deck. Home is in great condition with upgrades and an updated master bath.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 02:39pm
Broad River Corridor
1 Unit Available
405 Harbison Boulevard
405 Harbison Boulevard, St. Andrews, SC
2 Bedrooms
$925
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Lovely first floor condo ready to call home. This 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo has new carpet throughout, large and open living/dining room with updated ceiling fans, faux fireplace, and sliding glass door to a quaint covered patio.



Last updated June 13 at 02:39pm
1 Unit Available
119 Crestland Drive
119 Crestland Drive, St. Andrews, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1092 sqft
Living room with vaulted ceilings and a skylight to let natural light in. This home includes a dining area in between the great room and kitchen bar making it open to the living room for entertaining guests.



Last updated June 13 at 02:39pm
1 Unit Available
116 Delft Lane
116 Delft Lane, St. Andrews, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,339
1800 sqft
A charming home in Columbia! Your next property includes: --4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms --1,800 square feet --Tons of natural light and beautiful hardwood flooring --Updated kitchen with ample cabinetry --Carport and large backyard --Pet



Last updated June 13 at 02:39pm
1 Unit Available
1620 Morninghill Drive
1620 Morninghill Drive, St. Andrews, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1633 sqft
Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.



Last updated June 13 at 02:39pm
1 Unit Available
1703 Morninghill Drive
1703 Morninghill Drive, St. Andrews, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1548 sqft
FOR A LIMITED TIME: FREE APPLICATION! ASK ABOUT OUR CASHLESS SECURITY DEPOSIT OPTION! Gorgeous home in a beautiful neighborhood! This spacious 3 bedroom, 1.



Last updated June 13 at 02:39pm
1 Unit Available
1416 Westchester Drive
1416 Westchester Drive, St. Andrews, SC
3 Bedrooms
$960
1897 sqft
~AVAILABLE NOW ~ ~ 1416 Westchester Dr.  Columbia, SC 29210 ~ 3 BR/2 BA, 1,897 Sq.Ft. House in St. Andrews For Only $960! Spacious Brick Home w/ Large Backyard! Kitchen equipped w/ Stove, Oven, Refrigerator and Dishwasher.



Last updated June 13 at 02:39pm
1 Unit Available
1605 Ashford Lane
1605 Ashford Lane, St. Andrews, SC
2 Bedrooms
$875
1020 sqft
*JUNE MOVE IN SPECIAL: no rent this month!!* Lovely 2-story town home in secluded community.



Last updated June 13 at 02:39pm
1 Unit Available
1759 Haviland Circle
1759 Haviland Circle, St. Andrews, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,085
1137 sqft
SPECIAL! • Receive $600 off 1st full month rent if leased and moved in before June 29 Now Available for viewing is this must see 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home! Home features carpet, beautiful kitchen with white appliances, and flooring.



Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
1916 Ashford Lane
1916 Ashford Lane, St. Andrews, SC
2 Bedrooms
$875
1020 sqft
Available now! This 2 BR 1.5 Bath home has laminate hardwood floors throughout downstairs and new carpet upstairs in both bedrooms. Downstairs has great room, 1/2 bath, dinning room, kitchen and large enclosed patio.



Last updated July 17 at 10:29pm
1 Unit Available
5006 VILLAGE CREEK Drive
5006 Village Creek Drive, St. Andrews, SC
3 Bedrooms
$895
1552 sqft
Extra Large, well maintained Contemporary Condo with 3 Bedrooms & 3 Baths offering an excellent opportunity for Roommates or multi-generational living!Two Master Suites, one down,one up, both with Walk in Closets & Private Baths.
Results within 1 mile of St. Andrews




Last updated June 13 at 12:57pm
11 Units Available
Peachtree Place
200 Berryhill Rd, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$800
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$918
1031 sqft
Pet-friendly homes with eat-in kitchens, vinyl flooring, and plush carpeting. Resident amenities include a clubhouse, a pool, and a playground. Close to I-20 and I-26.




Last updated June 13 at 12:52pm
7 Units Available
KRC Foxfire
408 Foxfire Dr, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$899
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
KRC Firefox Apartments, located in the heart of Northwest Columbia, exceeds your expectations by offering you a life you so richly deserve! We offer easy driving access to I-26 and I-20.




Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
Columbiana Ridge
8 Units Available
Avenue at Harbison
113 Paces Brook Ave, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$773
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,164
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,221
1229 sqft
Welcome to Avenue at Harbison located in beautiful Columbia, SC.




Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
18 Units Available
Atlantic at Parkridge Apartments
356 Lake Murray Blvd, Irmo, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,114
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,381
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,637
1332 sqft
New luxury apartments with spacious rooms and modern design. Located within 30 minutes of downtown Columbia and close to shops at Columbiana Center. Private clubhouse and swimming pool on site.




Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
19 Units Available
34 Crestmont
34 Woodcross Dr, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$769
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$865
1012 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,114
1229 sqft
Comfortable and Convenient Columbia, SC Apartments at 34 Crestmont Live Well at 34 Crestmont, where class comfort and convenience turn rental apartments into true home experiences.




Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
15 Units Available
Landmark at Pine Court Apartment Homes
3900 Bentley Dr, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$703
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$854
1047 sqft
Beautiful waterfront location, close to Broad River and the River Trail. In-unit amenities include washer/dryer hookup, bathtub, fireplace and walk-in closets. Community offers 24-hour gym, car wash area, pool, tennis court and more.




Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
5 Units Available
Reserve at River Walk Apartment Homes
4501 Bentley Dr, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$815
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$885
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,012
1250 sqft
Reserve at River Walk Apartment Homes offers six unique floor plans and plenty of amenities. Units feature walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and ice makers.
City GuideSt. Andrews
St. Andrew don't forsake me / St. Andrew / Don't forsake me" (- The White Stripes, "St. Andrew")

St. Andrews is a census designated place, which is a bit like a teenage town as opposed to a grown-up city. It boasts a population of 20,493 people, who probably live in St. Andrews to avoid living in the real city of Columbia. It is actually a suburb type of place nestled in between the Broad River and the Lower Saluda River. However, you cannot escape the fast lane (literally), no matter where you live. St. Andrews is also nestled between highways 20 and 26, the latter taking commuters and university students into Columbia. It is an area that is all houses and apartments, though it is close to the Columbia Canal and Riverfront Park and the Riverside Golf Course.

Housing in St. Andrews

The whole of St. Andrews, SC is basically an urban neighborhood. It has a total area of a mere 6.4 square miles, making it more like a development than a town. It is clearly designed to cater to renters because property rentals make up 64 percent of residents. Monthly rental rates are very affordable for the typical unit and for rent to own homes. There are a number of single-family residences in St. Andrews so it’s not difficult to find house rentals also. 

Life in the Southern Lane

St. Andrews caters to singles, if you can believe the statistics. Singles make up over 71 percent of the population. The median age is only 31 years old, so this could be a fun place to live if you're looking for young, single, and hopefully employed neighbors. Of course, with the University of South Carolina located in Columbia, the large number of single residents may be because there are many students living in St. Andrews. St. Andrews is only a 15-minute drive away from the university.

St. Andrews is close to the Columbia Canal and Riverfront Park on the Broad River which has walking and bicycle paths, trails, fishing and some historic buildings. Harbison State Forest, which has over 18 miles of trails for mountain biking and hiking and 2,137 acres of forest, is only a 13-minute drive from St. Andrews. In other words, you can choose your lane – south to the city or north to the forest. Some would call it the perfect balance. 

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in St. Andrews?
The average rent price for St. Andrews rentals listed on Apartment List is $950.
What are the most popular neighborhoods in St. Andrews?
Some of the most popular neighborhoods in St. Andrews include Broad River Corridor.
What colleges and universities are located in or around St. Andrews?
Some of the colleges located in the St. Andrews area include Benedict College, Midlands Technical College, University of South Carolina-Aiken, University of South Carolina-Columbia, and University of South Carolina-Sumter. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to St. Andrews?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to St. Andrews from include Columbia, Aiken, West Columbia, Lexington, and Cayce.

