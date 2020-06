140 Apartments for rent in St. Andrews, SC

Life in the Southern Lane

St. Andrews caters to singles, if you can believe the statistics. Singles make up over 71 percent of the population. The median age is only 31 years old, so this could be a fun place to live if you're looking for young, single, and hopefully employed neighbors. Of course, with the University of South Carolina located in Columbia, the large number of single residents may be because there are many students living in St. Andrews. St. Andrews is only a 15-minute drive away from the university.

St. Andrews is close to the Columbia Canal and Riverfront Park on the Broad River which has walking and bicycle paths, trails, fishing and some historic buildings. Harbison State Forest, which has over 18 miles of trails for mountain biking and hiking and 2,137 acres of forest, is only a 13-minute drive from St. Andrews. In other words, you can choose your lane – south to the city or north to the forest. Some would call it the perfect balance.