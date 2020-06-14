100 Apartments for rent in Columbia, SC with garage

Apartment List
Columbia apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily st... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 148

Last updated June 14 at 07:11am
$
24 Units Available
Nexus at Sandhill
780 Fashion Dr, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,145
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,274
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1227 sqft
Internet-ready homes with granite countertops, walk-in closets, and stainless steel appliances. Residents have access to a 24-hour gym, a business center, and a clubhouse. Walking distance to the Village at Standstill.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 06:45am
$
27 Units Available
Varia at Oakcrest
1310 Oakcrest Dr, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$850
867 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
1202 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,165
1347 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Varia at Oakcrest in Columbia. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 06:19am
$
12 Units Available
Vantage at Wildewood
811 Mallet Hill Rd, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$935
896 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
1151 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Accessible to I-20 and I-77 for easy commuting. Spacious floor plans with large bedrooms and walk-in closets. Gourmet kitchens with stainless steel amenities. Resort style pool, 24 hour cyber cafe and fire pit.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 06:04am
35 Units Available
Carrington Place at Wildewood
751 Mallet Hill Rd, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$921
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,134
1247 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,480
1520 sqft
Finding apartment home living in Columbia, SC has never been easier! Carrington Place at Wildewood is minutes from shopping, restaurants, parks and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 07:13am
56 Units Available
Town Center at Lake Carolina
20 Helton Dr, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,000
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1285 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,508
1508 sqft
More than just a place to rent, the Town Center at Lake Carolina Apartments is a community that gives you a sense of belonging. Our unique one, two, and three-bedroom apartments in Columbia, SC are designed for every lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 07:14am
$
22 Units Available
Arcadia's Edge
6837 North Trenholm Road, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$964
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,194
1249 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Arcadia’s Edge provides our residents with the apartment and community amenities to enhance their lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 06:03am
11 Units Available
Quail Hollow
2700 Feather Run Trl, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$775
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$825
1147 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$950
1400 sqft
Located just off I-26 and I-20 just minutes from downtown Columbia. Elegant apartments with ceiling fans, walk-in closets, hardwood floors and fireplace. Community has 24-hour maintenance, plus pool and gym.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
15 Units Available
Landmark at Pine Court Apartment Homes
3900 Bentley Dr, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$703
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$854
1047 sqft
Beautiful waterfront location, close to Broad River and the River Trail. In-unit amenities include washer/dryer hookup, bathtub, fireplace and walk-in closets. Community offers 24-hour gym, car wash area, pool, tennis court and more.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
4 Units Available
Reserve at River Walk Apartment Homes
4501 Bentley Dr, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$887
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,014
1250 sqft
Reserve at River Walk Apartment Homes offers six unique floor plans and plenty of amenities. Units feature walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and ice makers.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
8 Units Available
The Heights at Lake Murray
100 Walden Heights Drive, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,073
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location for commuters on I-26. Units include patios or balconies, washer/dryer hookups, and garbage disposals. Pet-friendly community features garage, pool, credit card payments, playground and gym.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
The Congaree Vista
19 Units Available
Vista Towers
2001 Vista Towers Drive, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,075
894 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,327
1167 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located conveniently close to I-126. Units feature hardwood floors, a patio or balcony, and laundry. Residents enjoy communal amenities like parking and a dog park, as well as a pool, sauna and gym.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 06:32am
$
3 Units Available
Heron Lake
1340 N Brickyard Rd, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,005
886 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
1034 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1237 sqft
Luxury apartments with hardwood floors and fireplace. Recently renovated. Cable included. Tenants have access to community volleyball court, fire pit, and bike storage. Garage parking available and just minutes from I-77.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
18 Units Available
The Grandview at Lake Murray
2170 N Lake Dr, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$947
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,112
1198 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,352
1292 sqft
Residents live in units with laundry, range, patio or balcony, and garbage disposal. Community features gym, pool, trash valet and guest suite. Located just steps from the magnificent Lake Murray.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
18 Units Available
34 Crestmont
34 Woodcross Dr, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$769
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$865
1012 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,114
1229 sqft
Comfortable and Convenient Columbia, SC Apartments at 34 Crestmont Live Well at 34 Crestmont, where class comfort and convenience turn rental apartments into true home experiences.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
The Congaree Vista
12 Units Available
Vista Commons
1100 Pulaski St, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,413
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,394
1053 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,993
1258 sqft
Nestled in downtown Columbia's historic district moments from the bank of the Congaree River, these apartment homes feature a fitness center, detached garages and storage units.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 06:09am
5 Units Available
The Keswick
840 Sparkleberry Ln, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$891
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,256
1185 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,365
1465 sqft
Come home to the quiet relaxation of The Keswick. Private and luxurious, this is a haven with numerous amenities. The Keswick is perfectly located near major interstates with access to historic downtown, shopping, medical facilities, and recreation.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 12:40pm
The Congaree Vista
31 Units Available
Sola Station
325 Taylor Street, Columbia, SC
Studio
$1,205
729 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,290
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1216 sqft
Sola Station is the newest addition to CanalSide, winner of Coumbia's Best Apartments 2013-2017, according to Free Times. Sola Station offers unmatched views of Columbia, South Carolina's riverfront.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 12:18pm
Woodfield
18 Units Available
The Arbors at Windsor Lake
8720 Windsor Lake Blvd, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$800
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
964 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,015
1184 sqft
FIND THE PERFECT FLOOR PLAN Our beautiful apartments have quality options to make you feel at home
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 12:13pm
7 Units Available
Waters Edge at Harbison
250 Crossbow Dr, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$944
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Waters Edge at Harbison in magnificent Columbia, SC. Our beautiful apartment home community is located in the heart of Irmo, just off of James F. Byrnes Expressway.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 06:21am
11 Units Available
Providence Park
261 Business Park Blvd, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,019
1163 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1366 sqft
Providence Park Apartments allow you to experience the best of both worlds. Minutes away from the vibrant Downtown Columbia scene, your apartment provides a peaceful retreat with designer features and finishes.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 06:16am
The Congaree Vista
14 Units Available
CanalSide Lofts
383 Taylor St, Columbia, SC
Studio
$895
633 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,118
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,177
1005 sqft
Adjacent to Riverfront Park and the Three Rivers Greenway in downtown Columbia, CanalSide Lofts is the new way to live. You'll fall in love with the open floor plans, soaring ceilings and spacious interiors of the CanalSide Lofts.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
28 Units Available
Polo Village
1270 Polo Rd, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$852
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$990
1232 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1497 sqft
These attractive units are ideal for anyone who wants luxury and convenience. Available in one, two and three bedrooms, these Midtown apartments offer large floor plans, sunrooms and open-plan kitchens.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 11 at 05:47pm
183 Units Available
The Cardinal
4615 Forest Drive, Columbia, SC
Studio
$1,095
578 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,375
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1234 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Cardinal in Columbia. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 06:11am
8 Units Available
Companion at the Palms
1155 Clemson Frontage Rd, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$845
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$940
1061 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,120
1272 sqft
Welcome To Companion At The Palms\nTake a leisurely stroll through our well-landscaped lawns, and bring Fido along!
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Columbia, SC

Columbia apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

