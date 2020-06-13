Apartment List
forest acres
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:13 AM

165 Apartments for rent in Forest Acres, SC

Last updated June 13 at 12:05pm
26 Units Available
Towers at Forest Acres
2050 Beltline Blvd, Forest Acres, SC
Studio
$771
368 sqft
1 Bedroom
$796
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$880
963 sqft
Condominium-style homes with fully equipped kitchens. Recently updated. Residents enjoy a volleyball court, clubhouse and barbecue area. Close to the Richland Mall. Easy access to Forest Drive.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1702 B Dalloz
1702 Dalloz Rd, Forest Acres, SC
2 Bedrooms
$850
Quiet Living, Great Location! - Available NOW Updated 2 bedroom unit on second floor. Conveniently located right off Forest Drive in Forest Acres, yet the Williamsburg Condominium complex is quiet and serene.

Last updated June 13 at 02:39pm
1 Unit Available
1608 Dalloz Road
1608 Dalloz Rd, Forest Acres, SC
2 Bedrooms
$895
1000 sqft
Lovely second floor 2 bedroom, 1 bath condo located in the heart of Forest Acres. Neutral paint and carpet in the living room and bedrooms will go with any decor.

Last updated June 13 at 02:39pm
1 Unit Available
3600 Chateau Drive
3600 Chateau Drive, Forest Acres, SC
2 Bedrooms
$995
1100 sqft
Neutral colors! Large 2 bedroom unit that overlooks courtyard and also has a pool view. Tiled baths. New dishwasher & hood vent in the kitchen.

Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
1 Unit Available
308 Percival Rd.
308 Percival Rd, Forest Acres, SC
2 Bedrooms
$950
1172 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
*AVAILABLE NOW* 50 Units 308 Percival Road M, Columbia, SC 29206 2 BR/1.5 BA, 1100 Sq.Ft. Townhouse in Arborwood for $950! -Community Pool and Playground -Kitchen equipped w/ Stove, Dishwasher, Refrigerator and Garbage Disposal.

Last updated June 3 at 07:45pm
1 Unit Available
3739 Oakleaf Road
3739 Oakleaf Road, Forest Acres, SC
2 Bedrooms
$895
1000 sqft
Wonderful duplex home in quaint neighborhood. This left side duplex features an open living and dining room combo with laminate hardwood floors, spacious kitchen with lots of cabinets, and large Florida room with skylight.

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
6707 Formosa Drive 1
6707 Formosa Drive, Forest Acres, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
2170 sqft
adorable brick home on a large lot and 2,170 ft. space heated home. Feature hardwood floors, neutral colors, and great layout. Living room and dining room combined.

Last updated May 15 at 06:27pm
1 Unit Available
1612 Atascadero Drive
1612 Atascadero Drive, Forest Acres, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1044 sqft
Very nice modest home located centrally to downtown Columbia. Hardwood and Tile florring, large backyard with shed, stacked washer and dryer already in unit, open kitchen with major appliances and a family room.

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
5103 Wofford Avenue
5103 Wofford Avenue, Forest Acres, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1700 sqft
3 BR single family home located in the Forest Acres area. Hardwood floors throughout. Fully equipped kitchen. W/D connections available in separate laundry room. Large front yard.
Results within 1 mile of Forest Acres
Last updated June 13 at 12:48pm
108 Units Available
Spring Gardens
325 Percival Rd, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$655
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$714
988 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$861
1208 sqft
Spring Gardens offers a blend of comfort, style, and quality. You'll find this community at 325 Percival Rd. in Columbia.
Last updated June 13 at 12:17pm
28 Units Available
Varia at Oakcrest
1310 Oakcrest Dr, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$850
867 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
1202 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,165
1347 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Varia at Oakcrest in Columbia. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 12:31pm
23 Units Available
Arcadia's Edge
6837 North Trenholm Road, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$964
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,194
1249 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Arcadia’s Edge provides our residents with the apartment and community amenities to enhance their lifestyle.
Last updated June 13 at 12:03pm
Oakwood Court
30 Units Available
Devine District
2825 Devine St, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,380
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1305 sqft
Your health and safety are important to us. We strongly encourage guests to wear masks and practice social distancing when visiting our offices. Your health and safety are important to us.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Lyon Street
1 Unit Available
1214 McDuffie Ave
1214 Mcduffie Street, Columbia, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
950 sqft
Newly Renovated Home Downtown - Newly renovated home! A must see.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Belvedere
1 Unit Available
3602 Truman Street
3602 Truman Street, Columbia, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1600 sqft
Newly Renovated Ranch- Smartly Priced. Ready for Move-In! - This newly renovated spacious 3+ bedroom 1.5-bath home features a great open floor plan, stainless steel appliances, nice sized laundry room, tile bathrooms and much more.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Woodfield
1 Unit Available
2206 Decker Blvd
2206 Decker Boulevard, Woodfield, SC
Studio
$850
Office space on Decker Blvd - House converted to office space. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5326312)

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Melrose Heights
1 Unit Available
2807 Webster Street
2807 Webster Street, Columbia, SC
2 Bedrooms
$850
925 sqft
Spacious Melrose Heights Apartment - Available NOW First floor unit in tri-plex with gorgeous hardwood floors, living room, dining room open to kitchen with stove and refrigerator, two large bedrooms with ample closet space and hall bath.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Woodfield
1 Unit Available
141 Angel Garden Way
141 Angel Garden Way, Woodfield, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1570 sqft
A Great 3 Bedroom Home In Angel Garden - Enjoy the convenience of Angel Garden, in a very accessible location near Oneil Court, close to Ft.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Midland Terrace
1 Unit Available
2540 Marling Road
2540 Marling Dr, Columbia, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1033 sqft
Forest Hills - Lovely home located in Forest Hills close to shopping, dining and Downtown. (RLNE5803054)

Last updated June 13 at 02:39pm
Rochelle Heights - Victory Garden
1 Unit Available
1426 Kingston Road
1426 Kingston Road, Columbia, SC
2 Bedrooms
$750
783 sqft
Two bedroom/one bath home for lease.

Last updated June 13 at 02:39pm
1 Unit Available
3645 Baxter Drive
3645 Baxter Drive, Dentsville, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,122
1170 sqft
A charming ranch in Columbia! Your next home includes: --3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms --1,170 square feet --Easy to maintain solid surface floors --Updated lighting and ceiling fans throughout --Updated kitchen with stainless steel

Last updated June 13 at 02:39pm
Pinehurst
1 Unit Available
2378 Center Street
2378 Center Street, Columbia, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,110
1565 sqft
A charming ranch in Columbia! Your next home includes: --3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms --1,565 square feet --Freshly painted with new floowing throughout --Pet friendly Bonus: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by

Last updated June 13 at 02:39pm
1 Unit Available
308 Percival Road
308 Percival Road, Richland County, SC
2 Bedrooms
$950
1094 sqft
2 Bed 1.5 Bath 1100 sqft *AVAILABLE NOW* 50 Units 308 Percival Road M, Columbia, SC 29206 2 BR/1.5 BA, 1100 Sq.Ft.

Last updated June 13 at 02:39pm
Pinehurst
1 Unit Available
2371 Center Street
2371 Center Street, Columbia, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,180
1360 sqft
Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.
City GuideForest Acres
Forest Acres could have been named Quinine Hill, but a petition was passed around in 1935 by founders John Hughes Cooper and James Henry Hammond to decide on a name -- Cooper's Forest Acres won.

Located in the midlands of South Carolina, Forest Acres is home to just over 10,000 residents. Nestled far enough away from the bustle of Columbia, it's got a small-town vibe with all of the benefits that come with close proximity to a more urban area. Forest Acres was incorporated during Franklin Roosevelt's New Deal. Since incorporation in 1935, the city has grown from a population of 375 to its current size of 10,361. With lush parks, great restaurants and historic architecture, everyone can find something they like in this gem in the growing Columbia metropolitan area. Forest Acres earns its name with beautiful foliage.

Moving to Forest Acres

Forest Acres has a lot to offer, and it's not difficult to find a great place to live in this sweet Southern suburb. If you're looking for an apartment to rent in Forest Hills, you can expect an affordable range, although exact prices may vary depending on the neighborhood. The city has an abundance of options, and finding rental condos and apartments will be a breeze - whether it's a studio, one-bedroom, or larger. Plus, it's a quiet refuge within easy commuting distance to Columbia - less than a 10 minute drive will put you at city center. If you've set your sights on Forest Acres, here are a few considerations you'll want to keep in mind when you begin looking for a rental property.

Set Your Sights

Before you find an apartment to inquire about, consider what amenities are important to you. Making a list of what you'd consider essential and what would just be nice is a great way to start the process. Just need a roof over your head? That should be easy to accommodate. Need a place that'll accommodate your pooch? That might narrow down your options. Would you like to be in an apartment complex? Do you really need a pool, or would that just be a nice way to cool off during those hot Southern summers? Keep in mind that because this is a suburban area, most people get around by car -- so if you're used to easy access to public transportation, you may need to rethink your options. Being honest with yourself about what you actually need and what would just be nice is an important first step in apartment hunting -- no matter where you're looking.

Be Prepared

Depending on the type of rental property you're looking for, start your search about a month in advance. Vacancy rates are fairly high in this area, meaning you likely won't face too much competition when you look for your new abode. Decide whether you'd prefer a complex or a condo-style offering -- there are great options in Forest Acres for both. Be sure to gather the necessary paperwork beforehand, so the process runs smoothly. Keep in mind you'll probably need to budget for an application fee and credit check, and of course, if you have a four-legged friend, be sure to have his vaccination paperwork, and give the landlord a heads up -- some apartments have restrictions on pets based on weight or breed.

In South Carolina, tenants need to give notice to vacate anywhere from 30-90 days, depending on the situation. So, if you're looking to move three months from now, chances are you might not find much on the market. But, wait another month to the sweet spot between the two, and you'll have better luck. Start keeping your eyes peeled, and if you see something you like, call the landlord. Make sure to specify up front your desired move-in date, pets and who would be on the lease. If you're moving from across the country, or even across the state, finding a furnished apartment in Forest Acres is also a possibility and might make the transition easier. You may even want to consider a month-to-month lease; that way, if you change your mind about the neighborhood, you'll be able to easily switch.

Getting to Know the Neighborhoods

Forest Acres has a little corner for everyone, but you can bet no matter where you end up, it'll have elegant architecture and southern charm. Many of the neighborhoods are close-knit and friendly, which would be great for newcomers to the area.

Heathwood: This area of Forest Acres is swanky and elegant. Beautiful old homes showcase lovely landscaping, especially in the spring. It's also home to Heathwood Hall Episcopal School, which has won three National Blue Ribbon School awards from the U.S. Department of Education. If you're looking for entertainment, Heathwood has plenty of local charm, and is home to national favorites like Bonefish Grille as well.

Forest Hills: The Forest Hills neighborhood is the historic district with lovely homes and southern hospitality. It's a close-knit community that hosts events like wine and cheese parties, ice cream socials and family picnics.

Melrose Heights: As a protected architectural conservation district, you can bet this neighborhood has a lot to offer. The Historic Columbia Foundation has even made a walking tour to feature the great homes in this area.

Living in Forest Acres

The balmy climate is one of the main draws to living in South Carolina - fresher air a step away from the city. Lows of 40 degrees may seem cold to native Southerners, but if you're from other parts of the country, it'll seem downright tropical. And, the tremendous weather is just one excuse to take in Forest Acres' great outdoorsy offerings.

There's a farmers market all summer long that offers yummy local produce and products. If music is more your style, the quarterly outdoor music festival Rooftop Rhythms is a fun way to let loose. Plus, Forest Acres offers bountiful parks, like Forest Lake Park, and lakes for an opportunity to relax. If you're willing to travel a bit further, a weekend trip to Myrtle Beach to the east or the Blue Ridge Mountains to the west is as easy as a quick two-hour drive in each direction. Centrally-located Forest Acres has all the benefits of small-town life, with the excitement that proximity to an urban setting provides.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Forest Acres?
The average rent price for Forest Acres rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,020.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Forest Acres?
Some of the colleges located in the Forest Acres area include Benedict College, Midlands Technical College, University of South Carolina-Columbia, University of South Carolina-Sumter, and Central Carolina Technical College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Forest Acres?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Forest Acres from include Columbia, West Columbia, Lexington, St. Andrews, and Cayce.

