165 Apartments for rent in Forest Acres, SC

Moving to Forest Acres

Forest Acres has a lot to offer, and it's not difficult to find a great place to live in this sweet Southern suburb. If you're looking for an apartment to rent in Forest Hills, you can expect an affordable range, although exact prices may vary depending on the neighborhood. The city has an abundance of options, and finding rental condos and apartments will be a breeze - whether it's a studio, one-bedroom, or larger. Plus, it's a quiet refuge within easy commuting distance to Columbia - less than a 10 minute drive will put you at city center. If you've set your sights on Forest Acres, here are a few considerations you'll want to keep in mind when you begin looking for a rental property.

Set Your Sights

Before you find an apartment to inquire about, consider what amenities are important to you. Making a list of what you'd consider essential and what would just be nice is a great way to start the process. Just need a roof over your head? That should be easy to accommodate. Need a place that'll accommodate your pooch? That might narrow down your options. Would you like to be in an apartment complex? Do you really need a pool, or would that just be a nice way to cool off during those hot Southern summers? Keep in mind that because this is a suburban area, most people get around by car -- so if you're used to easy access to public transportation, you may need to rethink your options. Being honest with yourself about what you actually need and what would just be nice is an important first step in apartment hunting -- no matter where you're looking.

Be Prepared

Depending on the type of rental property you're looking for, start your search about a month in advance. Vacancy rates are fairly high in this area, meaning you likely won't face too much competition when you look for your new abode. Decide whether you'd prefer a complex or a condo-style offering -- there are great options in Forest Acres for both. Be sure to gather the necessary paperwork beforehand, so the process runs smoothly. Keep in mind you'll probably need to budget for an application fee and credit check, and of course, if you have a four-legged friend, be sure to have his vaccination paperwork, and give the landlord a heads up -- some apartments have restrictions on pets based on weight or breed.

In South Carolina, tenants need to give notice to vacate anywhere from 30-90 days, depending on the situation. So, if you're looking to move three months from now, chances are you might not find much on the market. But, wait another month to the sweet spot between the two, and you'll have better luck. Start keeping your eyes peeled, and if you see something you like, call the landlord. Make sure to specify up front your desired move-in date, pets and who would be on the lease. If you're moving from across the country, or even across the state, finding a furnished apartment in Forest Acres is also a possibility and might make the transition easier. You may even want to consider a month-to-month lease; that way, if you change your mind about the neighborhood, you'll be able to easily switch.