244 Apartments for rent in Woodfield, SC

Woodfield
1 Unit Available
2206 Decker Blvd
2206 Decker Boulevard, Woodfield, SC
Studio
$850
Office space on Decker Blvd - House converted to office space. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5326312)
Woodfield
1 Unit Available
141 Angel Garden Way
141 Angel Garden Way, Woodfield, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1570 sqft
A Great 3 Bedroom Home In Angel Garden - Enjoy the convenience of Angel Garden, in a very accessible location near Oneil Court, close to Ft.
Woodfield
1 Unit Available
1917 Morninglo Lane
1917 Morninglo Lane, Woodfield, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1445 sqft
FOR A LIMITED TIME: FREE APPLICATION! ASK ABOUT OUR CASHLESS SECURITY DEPOSIT OPTION! Gorgeous home in a beautiful neighborhood! This spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home in Columbia features: Keyless Locks, Smart Thermostat, Hardwood
Woodfield
1 Unit Available
235 Philmont Drive
235 Philmont Drive, Woodfield, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1100 sqft
Well appointed Patio style home with Great room, dining area, kitchen with bar, all appliances. Large Master bedroom, with walk-in closet, laundry in master closet, garden tub shower. Second bedroom with shared bath.
28 Units Available
Varia at Oakcrest
1310 Oakcrest Dr, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$850
867 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
1202 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,165
1347 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Varia at Oakcrest in Columbia. View photos, descriptions and more!
23 Units Available
Arcadia's Edge
6837 North Trenholm Road, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$964
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,194
1249 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Arcadia’s Edge provides our residents with the apartment and community amenities to enhance their lifestyle.
28 Units Available
Polo Village
1270 Polo Rd, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$852
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$990
1232 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1497 sqft
These attractive units are ideal for anyone who wants luxury and convenience. Available in one, two and three bedrooms, these Midtown apartments offer large floor plans, sunrooms and open-plan kitchens.
1 Unit Available
225 Marbun Road
225 Marbun Road, Richland County, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
1796 sqft
SPECIAL! • Receive $600 off 1st full month rent if leased and moved in before June 29! Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management.
1 Unit Available
3739 Oakleaf Road
3739 Oakleaf Road, Forest Acres, SC
2 Bedrooms
$895
1000 sqft
Wonderful duplex home in quaint neighborhood. This left side duplex features an open living and dining room combo with laminate hardwood floors, spacious kitchen with lots of cabinets, and large Florida room with skylight.
1 Unit Available
406 Wincrest Lane
406 Wincrest Lane, Dentsville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1120 sqft
A coveted rental home in Columbia Sc! Your new home offers 2 bedrooms, 2 baths and 1120sqft of living space. Recently renovated! Bonus: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management.
5 Units Available
Gable Hill
310 Ross Rd, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$764
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$858
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$957
1150 sqft
Gable Hill is located at 310 Ross Rd. Columbia, SC and is managed by First Communities, a reputable property management company with verified listings on http://www.rentcafe.com/.
108 Units Available
Spring Gardens
325 Percival Rd, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$655
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$714
988 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$861
1208 sqft
Spring Gardens offers a blend of comfort, style, and quality. You'll find this community at 325 Percival Rd. in Columbia.
3 Units Available
Heron Lake
1340 N Brickyard Rd, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,005
886 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
1034 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1237 sqft
Luxury apartments with hardwood floors and fireplace. Recently renovated. Cable included. Tenants have access to community volleyball court, fire pit, and bike storage. Garage parking available and just minutes from I-77.
24 Units Available
Nexus at Sandhill
780 Fashion Dr, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,145
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,274
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1227 sqft
Internet-ready homes with granite countertops, walk-in closets, and stainless steel appliances. Residents have access to a 24-hour gym, a business center, and a clubhouse. Walking distance to the Village at Standstill.
9 Units Available
Vantage at Wildewood
811 Mallet Hill Rd, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$935
896 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
1151 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Accessible to I-20 and I-77 for easy commuting. Spacious floor plans with large bedrooms and walk-in closets. Gourmet kitchens with stainless steel amenities. Resort style pool, 24 hour cyber cafe and fire pit.
7 Units Available
Wildewood
127 Sparkleberry Ln, Columbia, SC
2 Bedrooms
$899
883 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$999
1023 sqft
Welcome to KRC Wildewood Apartment Homes in Columbia, SC. The KRC Wildewood Apartments is a community boasting a great location in the northeast section of Columbia.
37 Units Available
Carrington Place at Wildewood
751 Mallet Hill Rd, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$904
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,134
1247 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,480
1520 sqft
Finding apartment home living in Columbia, SC has never been easier! Carrington Place at Wildewood is minutes from shopping, restaurants, parks and entertainment.
7 Units Available
The Keswick
840 Sparkleberry Ln, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$891
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,256
1185 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,305
1465 sqft
Come home to the quiet relaxation of The Keswick. Private and luxurious, this is a haven with numerous amenities. The Keswick is perfectly located near major interstates with access to historic downtown, shopping, medical facilities, and recreation.
11 Units Available
Providence Park
261 Business Park Blvd, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,019
1163 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1366 sqft
Providence Park Apartments allow you to experience the best of both worlds. Minutes away from the vibrant Downtown Columbia scene, your apartment provides a peaceful retreat with designer features and finishes.
183 Units Available
The Cardinal
4615 Forest Drive, Columbia, SC
Studio
$1,095
578 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,375
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1234 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Cardinal in Columbia. View photos, descriptions and more!
8 Units Available
Companion at the Palms
1155 Clemson Frontage Rd, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$845
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$940
1061 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,120
1272 sqft
Welcome To Companion At The Palms\nTake a leisurely stroll through our well-landscaped lawns, and bring Fido along!
17 Units Available
5000 Forest
5000 Forest Dr, Columbia, SC
Studio
$950
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,120
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1168 sqft
Your health and safety are important to us. We strongly encourage guests to wear masks and practice social distancing when visiting our offices. Brand New, Visit & Move-In Today! 5000 Forest is redefining apartment living.
26 Units Available
Towers at Forest Acres
2050 Beltline Blvd, Forest Acres, SC
Studio
$771
368 sqft
1 Bedroom
$796
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$880
963 sqft
Condominium-style homes with fully equipped kitchens. Recently updated. Residents enjoy a volleyball court, clubhouse and barbecue area. Close to the Richland Mall. Easy access to Forest Drive.
Belvedere
1 Unit Available
3602 Truman Street
3602 Truman Street, Columbia, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1600 sqft
Newly Renovated Ranch- Smartly Priced. Ready for Move-In! - This newly renovated spacious 3+ bedroom 1.5-bath home features a great open floor plan, stainless steel appliances, nice sized laundry room, tile bathrooms and much more.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Woodfield rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,090.
Some of the colleges located in the Woodfield area include Benedict College, Midlands Technical College, University of South Carolina-Columbia, University of South Carolina-Sumter, and Central Carolina Technical College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Woodfield from include Columbia, West Columbia, Lexington, St. Andrews, and Cayce.