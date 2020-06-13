Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:23 PM

156 Apartments for rent in West Columbia, SC

📍
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
2 Units Available
Granby Oaks
800 State St, West Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$965
1048 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A community designed for a convenient and enjoyable life. In each large one, two and three bedroom apartment, you'll find fully equipped kitchens with range, refrigerator, dishwasher and disposals...separate dining room...walk-in closets...
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
$
13 Units Available
100 Riverbend
100 Riverbend Dr, West Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$600
643 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$700
813 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$875
1100 sqft
Living at 100 Riverbend is much more than living in an apartment community, it's a way of life. At 100 Riverbend, we realize that how you live is just as important as where you live.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
14 Units Available
Brookland
127 State St, West Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,190
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,890
1184 sqft
Your health and safety are important to us. We strongly encourage guests to wear masks and practice social distancing when visiting our offices.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
5 Units Available
Forestbrook
2805 Shadblow Ln, West Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$834
1014 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$899
1180 sqft
Forestbrook is located at 2805 Shadblow Lane West Columbia, SC. Forestbrook offers 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments ranging in size from 750 to 1260 sq.ft.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
23 Units Available
Abberly Village
1000 Abberly Village Circle, West Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,015
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,159
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,529
1408 sqft
Abberly Village comes with a fresh perspective, taking apartment living to the next level. Our West Columbia apartments are conveniently located minutes away from downtown, offering any city dweller the perfect place to call home.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
1004 D Avenue
1004 D Avenue, West Columbia, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1386 sqft
Rare West Columbia Home! - Quaint, nicely updated home in West Columbia.

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
207 woodhaven Drive
207 Woodhaven Drive, West Columbia, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1636 sqft
All Brick well maintained on Corner lot with TWO drive ways one on front one on side to rear of home. Interior just redone with new paint and refinished floors. 4th bedroom or Office has separate entry door.
Results within 1 mile of West Columbia
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
The Congaree Vista
20 Units Available
Vista Towers
2001 Vista Towers Drive, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,075
894 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,327
1167 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located conveniently close to I-126. Units feature hardwood floors, a patio or balcony, and laundry. Residents enjoy communal amenities like parking and a dog park, as well as a pool, sauna and gym.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
14 Units Available
Advenir at One Eleven
111 Knox Abbott Drive, Cayce, SC
Studio
$1,080
551 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,265
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1279 sqft
Welcome to Advenir at One Eleven Columbia, SC. Our community comes with convenient features that allow you to thrive and balance all aspects of your busy professional life in your new home.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
The Congaree Vista
15 Units Available
Vista Commons
1100 Pulaski St, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,382
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,394
1053 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,993
1258 sqft
Nestled in downtown Columbia's historic district moments from the bank of the Congaree River, these apartment homes feature a fitness center, detached garages and storage units.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:58pm
2 Units Available
Granby Crossing
100 Granby Xing, Cayce, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,015
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1075 sqft
We are currently updating our website. But dont worry, you can contact the Leasing Office to reserve your apartment home today!
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
4 Units Available
Three Rivers Apartments
900 Gracern Rd, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$950
1162 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1260 sqft
Just off I-26. Playground, picnic area, and on-site pool with a sundeck. Flexible leasing terms. Apartments offer a private balcony or patio, energy efficient appliances, and lots of storage.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 12:40pm
The Congaree Vista
31 Units Available
Sola Station
325 Taylor Street, Columbia, SC
Studio
$1,205
729 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,290
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1216 sqft
Sola Station is the newest addition to CanalSide, winner of Coumbia's Best Apartments 2013-2017, according to Free Times. Sola Station offers unmatched views of Columbia, South Carolina's riverfront.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 06:16am
The Congaree Vista
14 Units Available
CanalSide Lofts
383 Taylor St, Columbia, SC
Studio
$895
633 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,118
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,177
1005 sqft
Adjacent to Riverfront Park and the Three Rivers Greenway in downtown Columbia, CanalSide Lofts is the new way to live. You'll fall in love with the open floor plans, soaring ceilings and spacious interiors of the CanalSide Lofts.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
7 Units Available
Tamarind at Stoneridge
143 Stoneridge Dr, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$730
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$830
931 sqft
Conveniently located near I-95 just one mile from Riverside Bike Path. Community amenities include an Olympic-size pool and grilling facilities. Multiple one-, two-, and three-bedroom floor plans available.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
The Congaree Vista
2 Units Available
Vista Lofts
701 Gervais St, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,822
1165 sqft
Near Memorial Park and the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center. Spacious apartments with stainless steel kitchen appliances, hardwood floors and a patio or balcony. Community offers a pool, a lobby and maintenance.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 2 at 11:55pm
Granby Hill
Contact for Availability
612 Whaley
612 Whaley St, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$995
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Brand new apartment homes with modern kitchens, over-sized windows and high-efficiency AC and appliances. The community also offers amenities like on-site eateries and sports courts. Easy commute to campus!
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:44pm
32 Units Available
Stone Ridge
1000 Watermark Pl, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$650
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$855
1117 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Here at Stone Ridge Apartment Homes, our apartments and townhomes have all of the details you desire. Select apartments are smoke-free and lovingly upgraded with all-new kitchens and baths with espresso cabinets and brushed nickel fixtures.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 2 at 11:55pm
The Congaree Vista
Contact for Availability
THE APARTMENTS AT PALMETTO COMPRESS
612 Devine St, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,000
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
Renovated warehouse offers one- to three-bedroom apartments that mix modern style with historic appeal. Exposed brick walls and wooden ceiling beams add charm. Just steps away from the University of South Carolina and Downtown Columbia.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 2 at 11:55pm
Olympia
Contact for Availability
Granby Mills
510 Heyward St, Columbia, SC
Studio
$1,040
1 Bedroom
$1,040
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
Two- to four-bedroom apartments with industrial charm within walking distance from USC. They offer amenities like complimentary fitness classes and an active social calendar for the residents.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Granby Hill
1 Unit Available
518 Whaley Street Unit A and Unit B
518 Whaley Street, Columbia, SC
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
Olympia - Two story house next to Historic Olympia and Granby Mills (RLNE4773034)

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
3 Units Available
Siegel Suites - Columbia
150 Stoneridge Drive, Columbia, SC
Studio
$1,084
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,300
950 sqft
Move In Today: Fully Furnished Apartments! Call Today! ***Weekly Payment Options Starting at $250.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Skyland
1 Unit Available
167 Stoneridge Dr
167 Stoneridge Dr, Richland County, SC
1 Bedroom
$2,100
900 sqft
Superbly designed to be a home from home for short stay guests from 1 month to 3 months, seven minutes from downtown Columbia.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 02:39pm
1 Unit Available
2106 Marlboro Road
2106 Marlboro Road, Cayce, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,460
1756 sqft
Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Median Rent in West Columbia

Last updated Sep. 2015
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in West Columbia is $646, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $746.
Studio
$512
1 Bed
$646
2 Beds
$746
City GuideWest Columbia
Mini me: The jury is still out on West Columbia; is it an urban or suburban community? No doubt it's a miniaturized version of the capital city of Columbia, South Carolina -- having expanded from its core -- yet, West Columbia holds on for dear life to the metropolitan landscape, giving residents a feel of exclusivity while living in the "thick" of it.

West Columbia is a charming city seated on the western shore of the Congaree River. It has less than 15,000 residents who benefit from its status as an important transportation hub and a major employer with one of the fastest growing economies in Lexington County. The city's accommodating municipal services enables the average person to freely partake in a good quality of life.

Moving to West Columbia

Do you hear that? It's the sound of your bank account growing -- the cost of living in this city is below the national average. As a newcomer, you can expect to take advantage of nice deals in the real estate and housing market. Rental housing in West Columbia is a popular choice since most residents benefit from its flexible leasing arrangements and all-bills-paid options.

Tips for an Easy Move

Don't rush into your relationship with West Columbia. Take it slow and give yourself at least a month to find an apartment to rent suitable for your needs. Do your research and be well informed of the area you are about to call home. Make a checklist of all the things you have to do and the likely documentation that will surface from them. It's also important to become acquainted with property tax and income tax laws, as well as driver's license transfer, when changing states.

West Columbia Neighborhoods

The neighborhoods of West Columbia are comprised of three residential communities that share the Central Midlands Regional Transport Authority (CMRTA). These are Columbia, Cayce and Lexington, and each offers a unique choice in quality of living with a variety of housing options to fit into your plans.

Columbia: Columbia is the largest city in South Carolina, and you will find prime transportation access here. It lies north of the city of Cayce. Homes range from modest to palatial constructs. You can easily find a studio apartment or home for rent in this community given its multiple options.

Cayce: This is a small suburban city, south of West Colombia and traversed by Interstates 26 and 77. Homes are spacious and elegant with inviting front porches nestled on sizable plots of land. Designs include brick ranch styles and bungalows, with a fair mix of modern architecture.

Lexington: Named one of the best places to live, Lexington is a suburb with residential homes that are primarily extravagant multiple-level constructs on large lots of land. Several condo rentals and two-bedroom apartments for rent are available in the community, which caters to individuals not looking to buy.

Living in West Columbia

The city is at the juncture of three major interstates (I-26, I-27 and I-77) and is positioned directly across the river from big-city Columbia. Residents utilize their enviable position to commute to work, dine at various restaurants and interact within their natural environment. Popular outdoor activities include nature hikes and watersports, visiting the animals at the Riverbanks Zoo and strolling in the Botanical Gardens. West Columbia offers big-city amenities while maintaining that small-town feel.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in West Columbia?
In West Columbia, the median rent is $512 for a studio, $646 for a 1-bedroom, $746 for a 2-bedroom, and $987 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in West Columbia, check out our monthly West Columbia Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around West Columbia?
Some of the colleges located in the West Columbia area include Midlands Technical College, Benedict College, University of South Carolina-Aiken, University of South Carolina-Columbia, and University of South Carolina-Sumter. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to West Columbia?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to West Columbia from include Columbia, Aiken, Lexington, St. Andrews, and Cayce.

