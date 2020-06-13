156 Apartments for rent in West Columbia, SC📍
West Columbia is a charming city seated on the western shore of the Congaree River. It has less than 15,000 residents who benefit from its status as an important transportation hub and a major employer with one of the fastest growing economies in Lexington County. The city's accommodating municipal services enables the average person to freely partake in a good quality of life.
Do you hear that? It's the sound of your bank account growing -- the cost of living in this city is below the national average. As a newcomer, you can expect to take advantage of nice deals in the real estate and housing market. Rental housing in West Columbia is a popular choice since most residents benefit from its flexible leasing arrangements and all-bills-paid options.
Tips for an Easy Move
Don't rush into your relationship with West Columbia. Take it slow and give yourself at least a month to find an apartment to rent suitable for your needs. Do your research and be well informed of the area you are about to call home. Make a checklist of all the things you have to do and the likely documentation that will surface from them. It's also important to become acquainted with property tax and income tax laws, as well as driver's license transfer, when changing states.
The neighborhoods of West Columbia are comprised of three residential communities that share the Central Midlands Regional Transport Authority (CMRTA). These are Columbia, Cayce and Lexington, and each offers a unique choice in quality of living with a variety of housing options to fit into your plans.
Columbia: Columbia is the largest city in South Carolina, and you will find prime transportation access here. It lies north of the city of Cayce. Homes range from modest to palatial constructs. You can easily find a studio apartment or home for rent in this community given its multiple options.
Cayce: This is a small suburban city, south of West Colombia and traversed by Interstates 26 and 77. Homes are spacious and elegant with inviting front porches nestled on sizable plots of land. Designs include brick ranch styles and bungalows, with a fair mix of modern architecture.
Lexington: Named one of the best places to live, Lexington is a suburb with residential homes that are primarily extravagant multiple-level constructs on large lots of land. Several condo rentals and two-bedroom apartments for rent are available in the community, which caters to individuals not looking to buy.
The city is at the juncture of three major interstates (I-26, I-27 and I-77) and is positioned directly across the river from big-city Columbia. Residents utilize their enviable position to commute to work, dine at various restaurants and interact within their natural environment. Popular outdoor activities include nature hikes and watersports, visiting the animals at the Riverbanks Zoo and strolling in the Botanical Gardens. West Columbia offers big-city amenities while maintaining that small-town feel.