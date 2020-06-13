Apartment List
117 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Columbia, SC

Finding an apartment in Columbia that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog a... Read Guide >
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
18 Units Available
34 Crestmont
34 Woodcross Dr, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$769
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$865
1012 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,114
1229 sqft
Comfortable and Convenient Columbia, SC Apartments at 34 Crestmont Live Well at 34 Crestmont, where class comfort and convenience turn rental apartments into true home experiences.
Last updated June 13 at 06:03pm
Oakwood Court
30 Units Available
Devine District
2825 Devine St, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,380
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1305 sqft
Your health and safety are important to us. We strongly encourage guests to wear masks and practice social distancing when visiting our offices.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
The Congaree Vista
15 Units Available
Vista Commons
1100 Pulaski St, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,382
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,394
1053 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,993
1258 sqft
Nestled in downtown Columbia's historic district moments from the bank of the Congaree River, these apartment homes feature a fitness center, detached garages and storage units.
Last updated June 13 at 06:45pm
7 Units Available
The Keswick
840 Sparkleberry Ln, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$891
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,256
1305 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,305
1465 sqft
Come home to the quiet relaxation of The Keswick. Private and luxurious, this is a haven with numerous amenities. The Keswick is perfectly located near major interstates with access to historic downtown, shopping, medical facilities, and recreation.
Last updated June 12 at 12:40pm
The Congaree Vista
31 Units Available
Sola Station
325 Taylor Street, Columbia, SC
Studio
$1,205
729 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,290
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1216 sqft
Sola Station is the newest addition to CanalSide, winner of Coumbia's Best Apartments 2013-2017, according to Free Times. Sola Station offers unmatched views of Columbia, South Carolina's riverfront.
Last updated June 12 at 12:18pm
Woodfield
18 Units Available
The Arbors at Windsor Lake
8720 Windsor Lake Blvd, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$800
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
964 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,015
1184 sqft
FIND THE PERFECT FLOOR PLAN Our beautiful apartments have quality options to make you feel at home
Last updated June 12 at 12:13pm
7 Units Available
Waters Edge at Harbison
250 Crossbow Dr, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$944
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Waters Edge at Harbison in magnificent Columbia, SC. Our beautiful apartment home community is located in the heart of Irmo, just off of James F. Byrnes Expressway.
Last updated June 12 at 06:21am
11 Units Available
Providence Park
261 Business Park Blvd, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,019
1163 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1366 sqft
Providence Park Apartments allow you to experience the best of both worlds. Minutes away from the vibrant Downtown Columbia scene, your apartment provides a peaceful retreat with designer features and finishes.
Last updated June 12 at 06:16am
The Congaree Vista
14 Units Available
CanalSide Lofts
383 Taylor St, Columbia, SC
Studio
$895
633 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,118
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,177
1005 sqft
Adjacent to Riverfront Park and the Three Rivers Greenway in downtown Columbia, CanalSide Lofts is the new way to live. You'll fall in love with the open floor plans, soaring ceilings and spacious interiors of the CanalSide Lofts.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
7 Units Available
Tamarind at Stoneridge
143 Stoneridge Dr, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$730
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$830
931 sqft
Conveniently located near I-95 just one mile from Riverside Bike Path. Community amenities include an Olympic-size pool and grilling facilities. Multiple one-, two-, and three-bedroom floor plans available.
Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
28 Units Available
Polo Village
1270 Polo Rd, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$852
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$990
1232 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1497 sqft
These attractive units are ideal for anyone who wants luxury and convenience. Available in one, two and three bedrooms, these Midtown apartments offer large floor plans, sunrooms and open-plan kitchens.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
East Lake
107 Units Available
Spring Lake Apartments
7645 Garners Ferry Rd, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$625
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$830
1089 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$945
1375 sqft
Fresh air and wide open spaces... the natural world really is at your doorstep. A 33 acre lake, stocked for fishing, awaits along with many features you desire with a convenient location.
Last updated June 11 at 05:47pm
183 Units Available
The Cardinal
4615 Forest Drive, Columbia, SC
Studio
$1,095
578 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,375
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1234 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Cardinal in Columbia. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 06:40pm
8 Units Available
Companion at the Palms
1155 Clemson Frontage Rd, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$845
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$940
1061 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,120
1272 sqft
Welcome To Companion At The Palms\nTake a leisurely stroll through our well-landscaped lawns, and bring Fido along!
Last updated June 13 at 06:17pm
17 Units Available
5000 Forest
5000 Forest Dr, Columbia, SC
Studio
$950
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,120
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1168 sqft
Last updated June 13 at 06:18pm
54 Units Available
Gleneagle
601 Saint Andrews Rd, Columbia, SC
Studio
$699
1069 sqft
1 Bedroom
$825
1130 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$835
1215 sqft
Homes with private patios and balconies, fireplaces, and extra storage space. Resident amenities include on-site laundry, a 24-hour gym, and a volleyball court. Less than 15 minutes from the downtown area.
Last updated June 13 at 06:58pm
Old Shandon
14 Units Available
700 Woodrow
700 Woodrow St, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,315
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
1050 sqft
Last updated June 13 at 06:06pm
18 Units Available
Riverwalk Vista
100 Bryton Trce, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$725
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$825
1150 sqft
A community you will love to come home to! Our community is one of Columbia’s finest, offering unique floor plans to boast features such as kitchen islands, wood burning fireplaces, and full-size laundry rooms.
Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
Downtown
9 Units Available
The Palms on Main
1155 Lady St, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$995
474 sqft
Cosmopolitan apartments with hints of art deco design, featuring brushed nickel accessories and floor-to-ceiling windows. Restaurants and retail space on the main level. Located in the heart of Columbia, near the South Carolina State House.
Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
The Congaree Vista
2 Units Available
Vista Lofts
701 Gervais St, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,822
1165 sqft
Near Memorial Park and the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center. Spacious apartments with stainless steel kitchen appliances, hardwood floors and a patio or balcony. Community offers a pool, a lobby and maintenance.
Last updated June 2 at 11:55pm
Granby Hill
Contact for Availability
612 Whaley
612 Whaley St, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$995
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Brand new apartment homes with modern kitchens, over-sized windows and high-efficiency AC and appliances. The community also offers amenities like on-site eateries and sports courts. Easy commute to campus!
Last updated June 13 at 06:27pm
32 Units Available
Stone Ridge
1000 Watermark Pl, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$650
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$855
1117 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Here at Stone Ridge Apartment Homes, our apartments and townhomes have all of the details you desire. Select apartments are smoke-free and lovingly upgraded with all-new kitchens and baths with espresso cabinets and brushed nickel fixtures.
Last updated June 2 at 11:55pm
Olympia
Contact for Availability
OLYMPIA MILL
600 Heyward St, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$900
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
3 Bedrooms
$1,815
Unique apartment complex renovated from a historic former textile mill, with large pool and fitness center. Suitable for young professionals and college students, located near Midtown-Downtown Columbia and the University of South Carolina.
Last updated June 2 at 11:55pm
The Congaree Vista
Contact for Availability
THE APARTMENTS AT PALMETTO COMPRESS
612 Devine St, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,000
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
Renovated warehouse offers one- to three-bedroom apartments that mix modern style with historic appeal. Exposed brick walls and wooden ceiling beams add charm. Just steps away from the University of South Carolina and Downtown Columbia.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Columbia, SC

Finding an apartment in Columbia that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

