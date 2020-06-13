124 Apartments for rent in Columbia, SC

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 13 at 12:48pm
$
108 Units Available
Spring Gardens
325 Percival Rd, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$655
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$714
988 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$861
1208 sqft
Spring Gardens offers a blend of comfort, style, and quality. You'll find this community at 325 Percival Rd. in Columbia.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 12:57pm
11 Units Available
Peachtree Place
200 Berryhill Rd, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$800
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$918
1031 sqft
Pet-friendly homes with eat-in kitchens, vinyl flooring, and plush carpeting. Resident amenities include a clubhouse, a pool, and a playground. Close to I-20 and I-26.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
The Congaree Vista
20 Units Available
Vista Towers
2001 Vista Towers Drive, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,075
894 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,327
1167 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located conveniently close to I-126. Units feature hardwood floors, a patio or balcony, and laundry. Residents enjoy communal amenities like parking and a dog park, as well as a pool, sauna and gym.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 12:10pm
$
3 Units Available
Heron Lake
1340 N Brickyard Rd, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,005
886 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
1034 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1237 sqft
Luxury apartments with hardwood floors and fireplace. Recently renovated. Cable included. Tenants have access to community volleyball court, fire pit, and bike storage. Garage parking available and just minutes from I-77.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:17pm
$
28 Units Available
Varia at Oakcrest
1310 Oakcrest Dr, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$850
867 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
1202 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,165
1347 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Varia at Oakcrest in Columbia. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 148

Last updated June 13 at 12:34pm
$
24 Units Available
Nexus at Sandhill
780 Fashion Dr, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,145
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,274
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1227 sqft
Internet-ready homes with granite countertops, walk-in closets, and stainless steel appliances. Residents have access to a 24-hour gym, a business center, and a clubhouse. Walking distance to the Village at Standstill.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:59pm
$
9 Units Available
Vantage at Wildewood
811 Mallet Hill Rd, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$935
896 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
1151 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Accessible to I-20 and I-77 for easy commuting. Spacious floor plans with large bedrooms and walk-in closets. Gourmet kitchens with stainless steel amenities. Resort style pool, 24 hour cyber cafe and fire pit.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 12:31pm
$
23 Units Available
Arcadia's Edge
6837 North Trenholm Road, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$964
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,194
1249 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Arcadia’s Edge provides our residents with the apartment and community amenities to enhance their lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
57 Units Available
Town Center at Lake Carolina
20 Helton Dr, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,000
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1285 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,508
1508 sqft
More than just a place to rent, the Town Center at Lake Carolina Apartments is a community that gives you a sense of belonging. Our unique one, two, and three-bedroom apartments in Columbia, SC are designed for every lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 01:06pm
7 Units Available
Wildewood
127 Sparkleberry Ln, Columbia, SC
2 Bedrooms
$899
883 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$999
1023 sqft
Welcome to KRC Wildewood Apartment Homes in Columbia, SC. The KRC Wildewood Apartments is a community boasting a great location in the northeast section of Columbia.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:52pm
7 Units Available
KRC Foxfire
408 Foxfire Dr, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$899
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
KRC Firefox Apartments, located in the heart of Northwest Columbia, exceeds your expectations by offering you a life you so richly deserve! We offer easy driving access to I-26 and I-20.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
Columbiana Ridge
8 Units Available
Avenue at Harbison
113 Paces Brook Ave, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$773
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,164
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,221
1229 sqft
Welcome to Avenue at Harbison located in beautiful Columbia, SC.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
20 Units Available
The Grandview at Lake Murray
2170 N Lake Dr, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$947
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,112
1198 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,352
1292 sqft
Residents live in units with laundry, range, patio or balcony, and garbage disposal. Community features gym, pool, trash valet and guest suite. Located just steps from the magnificent Lake Murray.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
19 Units Available
34 Crestmont
34 Woodcross Dr, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$769
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$865
1012 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,114
1229 sqft
Comfortable and Convenient Columbia, SC Apartments at 34 Crestmont Live Well at 34 Crestmont, where class comfort and convenience turn rental apartments into true home experiences.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 01:08pm
10 Units Available
Quail Hollow
2700 Feather Run Trl, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$775
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$825
1147 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$950
1400 sqft
Located just off I-26 and I-20 just minutes from downtown Columbia. Elegant apartments with ceiling fans, walk-in closets, hardwood floors and fireplace. Community has 24-hour maintenance, plus pool and gym.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 12:03pm
$
Oakwood Court
30 Units Available
Devine District
2825 Devine St, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,380
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1305 sqft
Your health and safety are important to us. We strongly encourage guests to wear masks and practice social distancing when visiting our offices. Your health and safety are important to us.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
15 Units Available
Landmark at Pine Court Apartment Homes
3900 Bentley Dr, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$703
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$854
1047 sqft
Beautiful waterfront location, close to Broad River and the River Trail. In-unit amenities include washer/dryer hookup, bathtub, fireplace and walk-in closets. Community offers 24-hour gym, car wash area, pool, tennis court and more.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
The Congaree Vista
15 Units Available
Vista Commons
1100 Pulaski St, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,382
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,394
1053 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,993
1258 sqft
Nestled in downtown Columbia's historic district moments from the bank of the Congaree River, these apartment homes feature a fitness center, detached garages and storage units.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 12:54pm
37 Units Available
Carrington Place at Wildewood
751 Mallet Hill Rd, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$904
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,134
1247 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,480
1520 sqft
Finding apartment home living in Columbia, SC has never been easier! Carrington Place at Wildewood is minutes from shopping, restaurants, parks and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:06pm
7 Units Available
The Keswick
840 Sparkleberry Ln, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$891
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,256
1185 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,305
1465 sqft
Come home to the quiet relaxation of The Keswick. Private and luxurious, this is a haven with numerous amenities. The Keswick is perfectly located near major interstates with access to historic downtown, shopping, medical facilities, and recreation.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
5 Units Available
Reserve at River Walk Apartment Homes
4501 Bentley Dr, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$815
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$885
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,012
1250 sqft
Reserve at River Walk Apartment Homes offers six unique floor plans and plenty of amenities. Units feature walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and ice makers.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
8 Units Available
The Heights at Lake Murray
100 Walden Heights Drive, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,073
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location for commuters on I-26. Units include patios or balconies, washer/dryer hookups, and garbage disposals. Pet-friendly community features garage, pool, credit card payments, playground and gym.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
13 Units Available
Hampton Greene
500 Gills Creek Pkwy, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$826
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,037
1024 sqft
Hampton Greene Apartments in Columbia, SC is located just two miles from I-77 and four miles from downtown Columbia, The University of South Carolina and Fort Jackson.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
5 Units Available
Gable Hill
310 Ross Rd, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$777
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$858
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$959
1150 sqft
Gable Hill is located at 310 Ross Rd. Columbia, SC and is managed by First Communities, a reputable property management company with verified listings on http://www.rentcafe.com/.

Median Rent in Columbia

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Columbia is $857, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $990.
Studio
$679
1 Bed
$857
2 Beds
$990
3+ Beds
$1,310
City GuideColumbia
Columbia is a city full of southern hospitality, year-round southern heat, and charming southern scenery. Tree-lined streets and wrap-around porches await you in Columbia. It's a true southern culture, ripe for the pickin' and ready to rent.
Things to Know About Columbia

Getting Around. Like many southern cities, Columbia is no place to be without a car. Bus service runs around downtown, with just a few routes that extend beyond the center of the city. However, traffic will be a breeze in most areas.

Watch Your Water. Columbia is known to have some of the best tasting water in the country. However, many older apartment complexes tend to accumulate extremely high water bills due to the common plumbing problems of older buildings. There are a few things to consider, water-wise, when deciding on your apartment. For instance, does the toilet ever stop running after you flush it? Can you hear any leaks in the faucets, showers, or in the walls? Does the apartment charge its tenants for pool water? All of these factors are likely to result in an uncomfortably high water bill.

Underground Culture. Check out these great spots for entertainment: Art Bar, the Hunter-Gatherer, Alley Cafe, summer concert series at Finlay Park, occasional music on the river, and amazing street bands playing on the corner for change during major festivals and holiday events. You can also visit New Brooklyn Tavern in the neighboring city of West Columbia for hardcore music, or catch bluegrass jams in the nearby city of Cayce.

Cityscape

Spare yourself the hours of research, and use this guide to find the neighborhoods that suit you best. Columbia has affordable, as well as luxurious rentals available all around the city, whether you want to live in the bright lights of downtown, or need some space with wide-open country views and dark star-gazing skies.

Midtown-Downtown

University Hill. Surrounded by downtown nightlife.

Congaree Vista. A renaissance on the river: beautiful parks, plenty of food, a growing music scene, and a healthy dose of art and theater, all accompanied by cold beer and cocktails.

Earlewood Park. Riverfront neighborhood of old cottages, neighborhood parks, and downtown skyline views.

Elmwood. Popular for its affordability, downtown proximity, and charming 1920's bungalows.

Cottontown. Historic homes with unique rental options.

Olympia-Grandby. Riverfront rentals and an easy walk to downtown.

Hollywood-Rose Hill. Good eats and a short walk to downtown

East

Waverly. An affordable and popular neighborhood.

Melrose Heights. Close proximity to downtown.

Old Shandon. Historic homes with bay windows, tons of shopping nearby, plus a quick commute to downtown entertainment.

Shandon. Tree-lined streets, distinctive architecture, and proximity to downtown and nearby shopping.

Rosewood. Complete with vintage atmosphere and uniquely Rosewood personality.

Southeast. Variety of housing options.

Northeast

Arcadia Lakes. Popular for the nearby lake on a hot summer day, and its golf course.

Dentsville. Truly amazing for the scenery and nearby Sesquicentennial State Park. (Try saying that name three times fast)

Woodfield. Next door to Fort Jackson with everything you could as for in a neighborhood: lakes, a state park, a shopping center.

Forest Acres. Easy commutes to the lake or to downtown.

Spring Valley. A little farther north, complete with country club, enormous state park, tons of eats and shopping.

Greenview. Popular for its easy commute and proximity.

North

Eau Claire. Comes with a few parks and riverfront bike rides.

The Colony. A slew of beltline bars and plenty of affordable rentals.

Lincolnshire. Variety of different housing options here.

Denny Terrace. More rural, giving you more space.

Northwest

St. Andrews. Different housing options available.

Seven Oaks. A community just down the road from Lake Murray.

Irmo. Amazing location, with Lake Murray and the Harbison State Forest right next door.

That's the city breakdown for you. Now it's time to see it for yourself. Good luck with the hunt, and keep in mind that southern hospitality is a two-way street.

-By Katy Comal

June 2020 Columbia Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Columbia Rent Report. Columbia rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Columbia rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Columbia rents increased slightly over the past month

Columbia rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, and have increased slightly by 1.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Columbia stand at $858 for a one-bedroom apartment and $991 for a two-bedroom. This is the fourth straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in January. Columbia's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.4%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in South Carolina

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Columbia, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in South Carolina, 6 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.4% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Mount Pleasant is the most expensive of all South Carolina's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,545; of the 10 largest South Carolina cities that we have data for, 4 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Mount Pleasant experiencing the fastest decline (-4.3%).
    • Rock Hill, North Charleston, and Columbia have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (5.1%, 1.7%, and 1.1%, respectively).

    Columbia rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Columbia, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Columbia is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Columbia's median two-bedroom rent of $991 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.1% increase in Columbia.
    • While Columbia's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Columbia than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three times the price in Columbia.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Renter Confidence Survey

    Apartment List has released Columbia’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of 111 million American renters nationwide.

    "Columbia renters expressed general satisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment List. "...

    View full Columbia Renter Survey

    Here’s how Columbia ranks on:

    B-
    Overall satisfaction
    B+
    Safety and crime rate
    C+
    Jobs and career opportunities
    D
    Recreational activities
    A
    Affordability
    A
    Quality of schools
    A-
    Social Life
    B-
    Weather
    B-
    Commute time
    A
    State and local taxes
    C
    Public transit
    C+
    Pet-friendliness
    Overview of Findings

    Apartment List has released Columbia’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of 111 million American renters nationwide.

    "Columbia renters expressed general satisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment List. "However, ratings varied greatly across different categories, indicating that even though renters love Columbia, some aspects can be better."

    Key findings in Columbia include the following:

    • Columbia renters gave their city a B- overall.
    • The highest-rated categories for Columbia were affordability, state and local taxes, and the quality of local schools, which all received A grades.
    • The areas of concern to Columbia renters are recreational activities (D) and public transit (C).
    • Millennial renters are very satisfied with their city, giving it an overall rating of A-.
    • Columbia did relatively poorly compared to other cities in South Carolina, including Charleston (A+), Greenville (A+) and Myrtle Beach (A+).
    • Columbia did relatively poorly compared to other cities nationwide, including Denver, CO (B+), Austin, TX (A-) and Seattle, WA (B+).
    • The top rated cities nationwide for renter satisfaction include Scottsdale, AZ, Irvine, CA, Boulder, CO and Ann Arbor, MI. The lowest rated cities include Tallahassee, FL, Stockton, CA, Dayton, OH, Detroit, MI and Newark, NJ.

    Renters say:

    • "It’s a beautiful city. Easy commuting access from highways. The only thing I don’t like is the erratic weather: you never know when to put your summer clothes away!" – Leandra E.
    • "Love the people, but rent is expensive." – Helen S.
    • "I like the weather, the convenience of local shopping, and the friendly, kind people here." – Sheila B.
    • "I love the activities but the cost of living is high compared to pay. Safe, nice places are either really expensive or far from downtown." – Jiani H.

    For more information on the survey methodology and findings or to speak to one of our researchers, please contact our team at rentonomics@apartmentlist.com.

    View our national survey results here.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Columbia?
    In Columbia, the median rent is $679 for a studio, $857 for a 1-bedroom, $990 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,310 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Columbia, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
    What are the most popular neighborhoods in Columbia?
    Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Columbia include The Congaree Vista, Olympia, Downtown, and Granby Hill.
    How pet-friendly is Columbia?
    According to our Annual Renter Survey, Columbia received a letter grade of C+ for pet-friendliness.
    What is the job market like in Columbia?
    According to our Annual Renter Survey, Columbia received a letter grade of C+ for satisfaction with jobs and career opportunities.
    How good are the schools in Columbia?
    Columbia renters gave their city a letter grade of A when asked to rate their satisfaction with schools in the area. To see how Columbia did in other categories, check out the results of our Annual Renter Survey.
    What is social life like in Columbia?
    Columbia renters gave their city a letter grade of A- when asked to rate their satisfaction with social life and dating opportunities. To see how Columbia did in other categories, check out the results of our Annual Renter Survey.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Columbia?
    Some of the colleges located in the Columbia area include Benedict College, University of South Carolina-Columbia, Midlands Technical College, University of South Carolina-Aiken, and University of South Carolina-Sumter. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Columbia?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Columbia from include Aiken, West Columbia, Lexington, St. Andrews, and Cayce.

