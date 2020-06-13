65 Apartments for rent in Sumter, SC

Apartment List
1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:34pm
29 Units Available
The Retreat at Sumter
330 Broad Street, Sumter, SC
1 Bedroom
$925
927 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1277 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy stylish apartment living nestled on over 40 acres in Sumter, South Carolina, with the best of the city just minutes away.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3421 Beacon Drive
3421 Beacon Drive, Sumter, SC
3 Bedrooms
$995
1210 sqft
3421 Beacon Drive Available 07/01/20 Landmark Pointe Subdivision - Located in popular Landmark Pointe Subdivision. This 3bed/2bath duplex, with a single car garage is conveniently located to Shaw AFB, town and shopping.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3925 Vinca St
3925 Vinca Street, Sumter, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1624 sqft
Very Nice! Near Shaw AFB - Very nice 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath home in Wintergreen. Split floor plan. Large Master Bedroom with two closets. Privacy fenced Yard. (RLNE2304468)

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
216 Thomas Drive
216 Thomas Drive, Sumter, SC
Studio
$650
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
2 Bedroom/ 1 Bath single family home located just off of Alice Drive. No pets allowed. Security deposit required. Call 803-774-7368 for more information or go to our website at www.SumterShawRentals.com to view all of our available rental properties.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
507 Waterlilly
507 Waterlily Drive, Sumter, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2630 sqft
4 Bedrooms and 2.5 Bath House with foyer, great room, dining room, eat-in kitchen, utility room, and bonus room. Call 803-774-7368 or www.sumtershawrentals.com

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
50 Cumberland
50 Cumberland Way, Sumter, SC
2 Bedrooms
$895
1035 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 50 Cumberland in Sumter. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
1121 Alice Dr. #47
1121 Alice Drive, Sumter, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$650
1238 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1121 Alice Dr. #47 in Sumter. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
186 Gertrude Drive
186 Gertrude Drive, Sumter, SC
2 Bedrooms
$725
1100 sqft
2 bedroom/2 full bath downstairs apartment at Hackberry Apartments! This is a Non-Smoking Unit Schools - Willow Drive Elem./Alice Drive Middle/Sumter HS Electric Co.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
3583 Landmark Dr.
3583 Landmark Drive, Sumter, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1347 sqft
3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms with Great Room, Kitchen, Eat In, Master Bedroom and Other Room.

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
1760 Canberra Drive
1760 Canaberra Drive, Sumter, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,475
1617 sqft
Spectacular 4BR/2BA home in Williamsburg Subdivision just minutes from Shaw AFB. Hardwood floors throughout home. Open floor plan features kitchen w/all appliances including washer/dryer. New granite kitchen countertops.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
1889 Coral Way
1889 Coral Way, Sumter, SC
2 Bedrooms
$750
1021 sqft
2BR/2BA located near everything! Convenient to Sumter Mall, shopping, restaurants, theaters, USC Sumter and Central Carolina Campuses. Easy access to N. Guignard, Alice Drive and Broad Street.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
211 W. Hampton Ave. Apt#6
211 West Hampton Avenue, Sumter, SC
2 Bedrooms
$675
850 sqft
2 Bedroom, 1 Bath apartment located in walking distance of Downtown Sumter. Walk to local community events, hospital, drug stores, restaurants. This apt. has a living area, kitchen with stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and washer/dryer hook ups.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
3671 Beacon Dr.
3671 Beacon Drive, Sumter, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1325 sqft
3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Brick Duplex located in Landmark Pointe. With Range, Exhaust Fan, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Disposal, Washer and Dryer Hook Up.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
120 Engleside Drive Apt. 250
120 Engleside St, Sumter, SC
2 Bedrooms
$625
763 sqft
Downstairs 2BR/1BA apartment. Convenient to downtown Sumter shops and activities. Laundry facilities on premises.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
251 Rast Street Q-5
251 Rast St, Sumter, SC
1 Bedroom
$575
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Apartment - Water, trash removal, and lawn maintenance included. Schools - Willow Drive Elem./Alice Drive Middle/Sumter HS Electric Co. - Duke

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
3430 Beacon Drive
3430 Beacon Drive, Sumter, SC
2 Bedrooms
$925
1150 sqft
Popular Landmark Pointe- This one wont last long! 2bed/2bath duplex with single car garage. Landscaped lawn, all electric. Convenient to town,shopping, nearby restaurants, Patriot Park and Shaw AFB.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
105 Radcliff
105 Radcliffe Drive, Sumter, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1343 sqft
3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom with Living Room, Kitchen and Eat In.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
20 HACKBERRY CT
20 Hackberry Court, Sumter, SC
2 Bedrooms
$725
1100 sqft
HACKBERRY APARTMENTS- 2 bedroom/1.5 bath townhouse- Downstairs you have a spacious living room, 1/2 bath & large eat-in kitchen with a lot of cabinet space, washer/dryer hookups in the unit. Upstairs you have a full bathroom & two bedrooms.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
2165 Tudor Street
2165 Tudor Street, Sumter, SC
2 Bedrooms
$925
1063 sqft
2bedroom/2bath duplex located in Tudor Place. Living area, dining area, kitchen and laundry area. Kitchen has stove, refrigerator, disposal and dishwasher. Large master suite with walk in closet. Total electric.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
251 Rast Street
251 Rast Street, Sumter, SC
2 Bedrooms
$675
900 sqft
2 bedroom, 2 full bath downstairs unit at Willow Run. Total electric. Central heat and air. Kitchen with stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, disposal, pantry, washer/dryer hook up. Eat-in Kitchen. Sorry, no pets allowed.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
216 W. Calhoun Street
216 West Calhoun Street, Sumter, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2965 sqft
Fantastic remodeled 1920's home located in the Historic area of downtown Sumter. Impressive entryway w/original frosted windows, staircase, livingroom & parlor. All hardwood floors, no carpet.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
2111 Tudor Street
2111 Tudor Street, Sumter, SC
2 Bedrooms
$970
1099 sqft
Cats only.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 01:41pm
1 Unit Available
26 Camellia Street
26 Camellia Street, Sumter, SC
3 Bedrooms
$901
975 sqft
Come tour this three bed, one bath home today! This unit has 975 square feet of space, with amenities including central air, ceiling fans, and washer/dryer hookups. Minutes away from US-76.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 01:41pm
1 Unit Available
111 Mood Avenue
111 Mood Avenue, Sumter, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,163
1078 sqft
A charming ranch in Sumter! Your next home includes: --2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom --1,078 square feet --Freshly painted and new laminate flooring --New lighting fixtures and ceiling fans throughout --Updated kitchen and appliances --Washer/dryer

Median Rent in Sumter

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Sumter is $597, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $737.
Studio
$593
1 Bed
$597
2 Beds
$737

June 2020 Sumter Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Sumter Rent Report. Sumter rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Sumter rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Sumter rents increased moderately over the past month

Sumter rents have increased 0.3% over the past month, but are down moderately by 1.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Sumter stand at $597 for a one-bedroom apartment and $737 for a two-bedroom. Sumter's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.4%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in South Carolina

    While rent decreases have been occurring in the city of Sumter over the past year, cities in the rest of the state are seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 6 of the largest 10 cities in South Carolina for which we have data. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.4% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Mount Pleasant is the most expensive of all South Carolina's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,545; of the 10 largest cities in South Carolina that we have data for, Mount Pleasant, Spartanburg, and Summerville, where two-bedrooms go for $1,545, $814, and $1,194, respectively, are the three major cities in the state besides Sumter to see rents fall year-over-year (-4.3%, -3.0%, and -0.8%).
    • Rock Hill, North Charleston, and Columbia have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (5.1%, 1.7%, and 1.1%, respectively).

    Sumter rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen moderately in Sumter, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Sumter is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Sumter's median two-bedroom rent of $737 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.3% decline in Sumter.
    • While rents in Sumter fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), and Dallas (+1.1%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Sumter than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than four times the price in Sumter.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Sumter?
    In Sumter, the median rent is $593 for a studio, $597 for a 1-bedroom, $737 for a 2-bedroom, and $970 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Sumter, check out our monthly Sumter Rent Report.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Sumter?
    Some of the colleges located in the Sumter area include University of South Carolina-Sumter, Central Carolina Technical College, Benedict College, Midlands Technical College, and University of South Carolina-Columbia. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Sumter?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Sumter from include Columbia, West Columbia, Lexington, St. Andrews, and Cayce.

