Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:20 AM

12 Studio Apartments for rent in Columbia, SC

Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 08:51 PM
$
166 Units Available
The Cardinal
4615 Forest Drive, Columbia, SC
Studio
$1,095
578 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Cardinal in Columbia. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 07:42 AM
37 Units Available
The Congaree Vista
Sola Station
325 Taylor Street, Columbia, SC
Studio
$1,205
729 sqft
Sola Station is the newest addition to CanalSide, winner of Coumbia's Best Apartments 2013-2017, according to Free Times. Sola Station offers unmatched views of Columbia, South Carolina's riverfront.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 15 at 06:01 AM
$
20 Units Available
5000 Forest
5000 Forest Dr, Columbia, SC
Studio
$950
560 sqft
Your health and safety are important to us. We strongly encourage guests to wear masks and practice social distancing when visiting our offices. Brand New, Visit & Move-In Today! 5000 Forest is redefining apartment living.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 06:36 AM
17 Units Available
Robert Mills Historic
The Land Bank Lofts
1401 Hampton St, Columbia, SC
Studio
$885
429 sqft
HISTORIC. ICONIC. CHIC. Constructed in 1924, the Federal Land Bank Building, as it was originally known has been completely transformed into a modern masterpiece for today’s lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 05:38 AM
6 Units Available
The Congaree Vista
CanalSide Lofts
383 Taylor St, Columbia, SC
Studio
$1,084
633 sqft
Adjacent to Riverfront Park and the Three Rivers Greenway in downtown Columbia, CanalSide Lofts is the new way to live. You'll fall in love with the open floor plans, soaring ceilings and spacious interiors of the CanalSide Lofts.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 2 at 11:55 PM
Contact for Availability
Olympia
Granby Mills
510 Heyward St, Columbia, SC
Studio
$1,040
Two- to four-bedroom apartments with industrial charm within walking distance from USC. They offer amenities like complimentary fitness classes and an active social calendar for the residents.

1 of 17

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
3 Units Available
Siegel Suites - Columbia
150 Stoneridge Drive, Columbia, SC
Studio
$1,084
450 sqft
Move In Today: Fully Furnished Apartments! Call Today! ***Weekly Payment Options Starting at $250.
Results within 1 mile of Columbia
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 06:09 AM
31 Units Available
Towers at Forest Acres
2050 Beltline Blvd, Forest Acres, SC
Studio
$771
368 sqft
Condominium-style homes with fully equipped kitchens. Recently updated. Residents enjoy a volleyball court, clubhouse and barbecue area. Close to the Richland Mall. Easy access to Forest Drive.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 15 at 06:23 AM
3 Units Available
Advenir at One Eleven
111 Knox Abbott Drive, Cayce, SC
Studio
$1,150
551 sqft
Welcome to Advenir at One Eleven Columbia, SC. Our community comes with convenient features that allow you to thrive and balance all aspects of your busy professional life in your new home.

1 of 14

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
13 Surrey Ct Suite 200
13 Surrey Ct, Seven Oaks, SC
Studio
$1,000
1100 sqft
Prime office space near Harbison - This 1100 square foot office space is available right away! Located just off St. Andrews Road, near Harbison Blvd. Trash, and landscaping included.

1 of 1

Last updated July 15 at 10:37 AM
1 Unit Available
105 Oak Park Drive Suite 5
105 Oak Park Drive, Irmo, SC
Studio
$1,780
1620 sqft
For Lease Attractive recent construction. Office/Retail building-heart of high traffic area-easy access to I-26/Lake Murray Blvd and Harbison. 1620 SF back middle unit reduced to $13.25 foot zero net, flexible lease terms. Attractive .
Results within 10 miles of Columbia

1 of 6

Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
704-B Old Barnwell Road
704 Old Barnwell Rd, Lexington County, SC
Studio
$1,500
1200 sqft
Newer Building w/Parking in a Great Location Just Outside of City Limits of West Columbia Across from Pinegrove Sports Complex w/High Traffic and Lots of Neighborhood Activity!! Super Location for Small Restaurant, Sub Shop, or Possible Office

July 2020 Columbia Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Columbia Rent Report. Columbia rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Columbia rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Columbia Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Columbia Rent Report. Columbia rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Columbia rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Columbia rents increased slightly over the past month

Columbia rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, and are up slightly by 1.0% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Columbia stand at $859 for a one-bedroom apartment and $993 for a two-bedroom. This is the fifth straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in January. Columbia's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.2%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents steady across cities in South Carolina

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring in the city of Columbia, but trends across other cities in the state have varied - of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in South Carolina, some have seen decreases while other cities have rents increasing. The state as a whole logged rent growth of -0.2% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Mount Pleasant is the most expensive of all South Carolina's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,542; of the 10 largest South Carolina cities that we have data for, 5 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Mount Pleasant experiencing the fastest decline (-5.9%).
    • Rock Hill, North Charleston, and Columbia have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.7%, 1.7%, and 1.0%, respectively).

    Columbia rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Columbia, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Columbia is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Columbia's median two-bedroom rent of $993 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Columbia's rents rose slightly over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Columbia than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than three times the price in Columbia.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

