146 Luxury Apartments for rent in Columbia, SC

1 of 18

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
12 Units Available
The Grandview at Lake Murray
2170 N Lake Dr, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,096
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1198 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,418
1292 sqft
Residents live in units with laundry, range, patio or balcony, and garbage disposal. Community features gym, pool, trash valet and guest suite. Located just steps from the magnificent Lake Murray.
1 of 16

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
18 Units Available
The Congaree Vista
Vista Commons
1100 Pulaski St, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,322
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,278
1053 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,113
1258 sqft
Nestled in downtown Columbia's historic district moments from the bank of the Congaree River, these apartment homes feature a fitness center, detached garages and storage units.
1 of 10

Last updated July 10 at 08:16pm
168 Units Available
The Cardinal
4615 Forest Drive, Columbia, SC
Studio
$1,095
578 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,375
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1234 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Cardinal in Columbia. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 19

Last updated July 10 at 06:30pm
9 Units Available
Old Shandon
700 Woodrow
700 Woodrow St, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,315
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
1050 sqft
Your health and safety are important to us. We strongly encourage guests to wear masks and practice social distancing when visiting our offices.
1 of 41

Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
25 Units Available
The Congaree Vista
Vista Towers
2001 Vista Towers Drive, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,125
894 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,353
1167 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,798
1200 sqft
Located conveniently close to I-126. Units feature hardwood floors, a patio or balcony, and laundry. Residents enjoy communal amenities like parking and a dog park, as well as a pool, sauna and gym.
1 of 27

Last updated July 10 at 09:51am
8 Units Available
Waters Edge at Harbison
250 Crossbow Dr, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$860
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$967
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Waters Edge at Harbison in magnificent Columbia, SC. Our beautiful apartment home community is located in the heart of Irmo, just off of James F. Byrnes Expressway.
1 of 18

Last updated July 10 at 09:36am
37 Units Available
The Congaree Vista
Sola Station
325 Taylor Street, Columbia, SC
Studio
$1,205
729 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,230
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1216 sqft
Sola Station is the newest addition to CanalSide, winner of Coumbia's Best Apartments 2013-2017, according to Free Times. Sola Station offers unmatched views of Columbia, South Carolina's riverfront.
1 of 5

Last updated July 10 at 07:22am
7 Units Available
Providence Park
261 Business Park Blvd, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,019
1163 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1366 sqft
Providence Park Apartments allow you to experience the best of both worlds. Minutes away from the vibrant Downtown Columbia scene, your apartment provides a peaceful retreat with designer features and finishes.
1 of 21

Last updated July 8 at 06:48am
3 Units Available
The Congaree Vista
CanalSide Lofts
383 Taylor St, Columbia, SC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,276
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,342
1005 sqft
Adjacent to Riverfront Park and the Three Rivers Greenway in downtown Columbia, CanalSide Lofts is the new way to live. You'll fall in love with the open floor plans, soaring ceilings and spacious interiors of the CanalSide Lofts.
1 of 148

Last updated July 10 at 06:02pm
21 Units Available
Nexus at Sandhill
780 Fashion Dr, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,099
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Internet-ready homes with granite countertops, walk-in closets, and stainless steel appliances. Residents have access to a 24-hour gym, a business center, and a clubhouse. Walking distance to the Village at Standstill.
1 of 8

Last updated July 10 at 06:23pm
19 Units Available
Arcadia's Edge
6837 North Trenholm Road, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$960
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,144
1249 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Arcadia’s Edge provides our residents with the apartment and community amenities to enhance their lifestyle.
1 of 19

Last updated July 10 at 06:35pm
37 Units Available
Town Center at Lake Carolina
20 Helton Dr, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,000
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1285 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,508
1508 sqft
More than just a place to rent, the Town Center at Lake Carolina Apartments is a community that gives you a sense of belonging. Our unique one, two, and three-bedroom apartments in Columbia, SC are designed for every lifestyle.
1 of 35

Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
20 Units Available
Polo Village
1270 Polo Rd, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$852
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1497 sqft
These attractive units are ideal for anyone who wants luxury and convenience. Available in one, two and three bedrooms, these Midtown apartments offer large floor plans, sunrooms and open-plan kitchens.
1 of 15

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
13 Units Available
The Heights at Lake Murray
100 Walden Heights Drive, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,000
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,602
1388 sqft
Great location for commuters on I-26. Units include patios or balconies, washer/dryer hookups, and garbage disposals. Pet-friendly community features garage, pool, credit card payments, playground and gym.
1 of 22

Last updated July 9 at 02:26pm
6 Units Available
Legends at Lake Murray
1220 Meredith Dr, Columbia, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
858 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,390
1309 sqft
This community offers residents a resort-style pool, dog park and 24-hour fitness center. Apartments include breakfast bars, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. It's located just minutes from Irmo Town Park and Columbiana Mall.
1 of 26

Last updated July 10 at 06:48pm
20 Units Available
5000 Forest
5000 Forest Dr, Columbia, SC
Studio
$1,100
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,110
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1168 sqft
Your health and safety are important to us. We strongly encourage guests to wear masks and practice social distancing when visiting our offices. Brand New, Visit & Move-In Today! 5000 Forest is redefining apartment living.
1 of 22

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
4 Units Available
Columbiana Ridge
Avenue at Harbison
113 Paces Brook Ave, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$991
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,198
1229 sqft
Welcome to Avenue at Harbison located in beautiful Columbia, SC.
1 of 15

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
11 Units Available
34 Crestmont
34 Woodcross Dr, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$902
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,087
1012 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,149
1229 sqft
Comfortable and Convenient Columbia, SC Apartments at 34 Crestmont Live Well at 34 Crestmont, where class comfort and convenience turn rental apartments into true home experiences.
1 of 25

Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
1 Unit Available
The Congaree Vista
Vista Lofts
701 Gervais St, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,097
1165 sqft
Near Memorial Park and the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center. Spacious apartments with stainless steel kitchen appliances, hardwood floors and a patio or balcony. Community offers a pool, a lobby and maintenance.
1 of 24

Last updated July 10 at 06:09pm
26 Units Available
Varia at Oakcrest
1310 Oakcrest Dr, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$850
867 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
1202 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Varia at Oakcrest in Columbia. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 35

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
9 Units Available
Hampton Greene
500 Gills Creek Pkwy, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$881
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,077
1024 sqft
Hampton Greene Apartments in Columbia, SC is located just two miles from I-77 and four miles from downtown Columbia, The University of South Carolina and Fort Jackson.
1 of 14

Last updated July 10 at 06:12pm
9 Units Available
The Keswick
840 Sparkleberry Ln, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$911
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,176
1185 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,305
1465 sqft
Come home to the quiet relaxation of The Keswick. Private and luxurious, this is a haven with numerous amenities. The Keswick is perfectly located near major interstates with access to historic downtown, shopping, medical facilities, and recreation.
1 of 20

Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
19 Units Available
Downtown
The Palms on Main
1155 Lady St, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$880
474 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1100 sqft
Cosmopolitan apartments with hints of art deco design, featuring brushed nickel accessories and floor-to-ceiling windows. Restaurants and retail space on the main level. Located in the heart of Columbia, near the South Carolina State House.
1 of 45

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
16 Units Available
Carrington Place at Wildewood
751 Mallet Hill Rd, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,054
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,259
1249 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,490
1520 sqft
Finding apartment home living in Columbia, SC has never been easier! Carrington Place at Wildewood is minutes from shopping, restaurants, parks and entertainment.

July 2020 Columbia Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Columbia Rent Report. Columbia rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Columbia rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Columbia rents increased slightly over the past month

Columbia rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, and are up slightly by 1.0% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Columbia stand at $859 for a one-bedroom apartment and $993 for a two-bedroom. This is the fifth straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in January. Columbia's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.2%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents steady across cities in South Carolina

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring in the city of Columbia, but trends across other cities in the state have varied - of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in South Carolina, some have seen decreases while other cities have rents increasing. The state as a whole logged rent growth of -0.2% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Mount Pleasant is the most expensive of all South Carolina's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,542; of the 10 largest South Carolina cities that we have data for, 5 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Mount Pleasant experiencing the fastest decline (-5.9%).
    • Rock Hill, North Charleston, and Columbia have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.7%, 1.7%, and 1.0%, respectively).

    Columbia rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Columbia, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Columbia is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Columbia's median two-bedroom rent of $993 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Columbia's rents rose slightly over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Columbia than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than three times the price in Columbia.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

