Apartment List
/
SC
/
lexington
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:23 PM

188 Apartments for rent in Lexington, SC

📍
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 01:04pm
$
26 Units Available
Reserve at Mill Landing Apartment Homes
809 E Main St, Lexington, SC
1 Bedroom
$875
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,039
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,319
1337 sqft
The Reserve at Mill Landing Apartments in Lexington, South Carolina offers you the wonderful feeling of small town life with all the amenities of luxurious metropolitan living.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
15 Units Available
Lauren Ridge
500 Carlen Ave, Lexington, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,004
916 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,159
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,232
1280 sqft
Located between I-20 and Route 1, and close to Lexington Place, Lexington Towne Centre II and public library. Full access to all on-site amenities like the internet cafe, outdoor pool, gym and car wash area.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
$
14 Units Available
The Overlook at Golden Hills
300 Caughman Farm Lane, Lexington, SC
1 Bedroom
$930
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,440
1206 sqft
Situated east of the N. Lake Drive/Sunset Blvd. intersection, Overlook at Golden Hills offers spacious, pet-friendly apartments with in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. Kitchens have granite countertops and wooden cabinetry. Grounds include gym, pool and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated May 22 at 03:24pm
3 Units Available
River Bluff of Lexington
300 Palmetto Park Blvd, Lexington, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,089
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,274
994 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
In a fast-growing area. Near public transportation and area amenities. Spacious interiors with open floor plans, islands, and wood flooring. On-site pool with sundeck and ample green space.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
101 Cherry Hall Drive Unit 1
101 Cherry Hall Dr, Lexington, SC
2 Bedrooms
$925
1100 sqft
101 Cherry Hall Drive Unit 1 Available 07/14/20 2 Bedrooms 1-1/2 Baths in Lexington's Cherry Hall - Don't miss this opportunity for affordable rent in Lexington, near the Old Mill! Recently updated, this unit has its living space downstairs and

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 01:41pm
1 Unit Available
227 Rama Lane
227 Rama Lane, Lexington, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
2104 sqft
A charming property in Lexington! Your next home includes: --4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms --2,104 square feet --Conveniently located in close proximity to dining, shopping, interstates and gorgeous Lake Murray --Beautiful hardwood flooring

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
919 Hendrix St
919 Hendrix Street, Lexington, SC
2 Bedrooms
$850
912 sqft
2/3 Bedroom, 1 1/2 Bath House Available 06/19/20 Two/three bedroom house with 1 1/2 bath. Can easily use back room as third bedroom.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
165 Tybo Dr
165 Tybo Drive, Lexington, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1374 sqft
Stunning, modern, and turnkey available for move-in today! The smartly designed open floorplan features beautiful wood laminate flooring, neutral paint, and a spacious 2-story living room, offering a welcoming atmosphere that's easy to maintain.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
118 Buckhaven Way
118 Buckhaven Way, Lexington, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1092 sqft
Charming 2/2 patio home in Waverly Place! This home is move in ready. Spacious kitchen with lots of counter space and cabinets.
Results within 1 mile of Lexington

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 01:41pm
1 Unit Available
150 Jeremiah Road
150 Jeremiah Rd, Lexington County, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,775
2070 sqft
**Apply Today & get 1 month rent FREE with a 12-month term** 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and a double garage. All one level, 9' ceilings package includes complementing taller windows and front door PLUS larger baseboards and casings.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
3418 Emanuel Church Road
3418 Emanuel Church Rd, Lexington County, SC
2 Bedrooms
$675
700 sqft
Renovated like new 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom house in Lexington. Amenities included: central air, central heat, deck, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, and yard. Washer and dryer hook up. Utilities included: water. Is NOT pet friendly.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
142 Underwood Drive
142 Underwood Drive, Lexington County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1606 sqft
Great 1 Story home located in desirable Lexington 1 Schools. Private home Located next to community pond. 3 bedrooms / 2 baths / 2 car garage.

1 of 32

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
575 Hopscotch Ln
575 Hopscotch Ln, Lexington County, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,899
2094 sqft
575 Hopscotch Ln Available 07/01/20 575 Hopscotch Ln - *Move-in July 1, 2020*. The Riverton plan is perfect for entertaining with the spacious open great room, dining, and kitchen.

1 of 13

Last updated May 12 at 09:25am
1 Unit Available
558 Chisolm Way
558 Chisolm Way, Lexington County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1249 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 48

Last updated May 4 at 11:11am
1 Unit Available
220 Sturton Drive
220 Sturton Drive, Lexington County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1632 sqft
Charming 3 bedroom patio home in the Cambridge Place neighborhood off in Lexington. This home sits on a quiet cul-de-sac and includes free front yard maintenance. One-car garage and covered front entry. Low-maintenance fenced backyard with patio.
Results within 5 miles of Lexington
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 12:57pm
11 Units Available
Peachtree Place
200 Berryhill Rd, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$800
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$918
1031 sqft
Pet-friendly homes with eat-in kitchens, vinyl flooring, and plush carpeting. Resident amenities include a clubhouse, a pool, and a playground. Close to I-20 and I-26.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:52pm
7 Units Available
KRC Foxfire
408 Foxfire Dr, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$899
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
KRC Firefox Apartments, located in the heart of Northwest Columbia, exceeds your expectations by offering you a life you so richly deserve! We offer easy driving access to I-26 and I-20.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
Columbiana Ridge
8 Units Available
Avenue at Harbison
113 Paces Brook Ave, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$773
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,164
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,221
1229 sqft
Welcome to Avenue at Harbison located in beautiful Columbia, SC.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
18 Units Available
Atlantic at Parkridge Apartments
356 Lake Murray Blvd, Irmo, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,114
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,381
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,637
1332 sqft
New luxury apartments with spacious rooms and modern design. Located within 30 minutes of downtown Columbia and close to shops at Columbiana Center. Private clubhouse and swimming pool on site.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
20 Units Available
The Grandview at Lake Murray
2170 N Lake Dr, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$947
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,112
1198 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,352
1292 sqft
Residents live in units with laundry, range, patio or balcony, and garbage disposal. Community features gym, pool, trash valet and guest suite. Located just steps from the magnificent Lake Murray.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Broad River Corridor
8 Units Available
Wellspring
500 Harbison Blvd, St. Andrews, SC
1 Bedroom
$853
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$942
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,239
1272 sqft
In tranquil Harbison, this apartment community features landscaped grounds with tennis and racquetball courts, a gym, and a pool. The interiors of these pet-friendly apartments feature fireplaces, in-unit laundry, and fully equipped kitchens.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
11 Units Available
St. Andrews Commons
1200 Saint Andrews Rd, St. Andrews, SC
1 Bedroom
$796
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$819
964 sqft
We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and relaxation that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
19 Units Available
34 Crestmont
34 Woodcross Dr, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$769
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$865
1012 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,114
1229 sqft
Comfortable and Convenient Columbia, SC Apartments at 34 Crestmont Live Well at 34 Crestmont, where class comfort and convenience turn rental apartments into true home experiences.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
5 Units Available
The Farrington
1513 Farrington Way, St. Andrews, SC
1 Bedroom
$800
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$995
1450 sqft
Near I-20 and I-26. This updated community offers ample amenities, including a playground, pool, clubhouse, tennis court, and clothes care center. Near public transportation. Apartments may offer a fireplace. Ample storage.

Median Rent in Lexington

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Lexington is $926, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,069.
Studio
$733
1 Bed
$926
2 Beds
$1,069
3+ Beds
$1,414
City GuideLexington
"Hurry all you faceless men and catch the end of the match of the century. You're just in time for the final round, 'cause I know when I'm beat. See the girl who's become a joke; see the man whose heart she broke. Right here on Lexington and 52nd Street." (- Smash"Lexington and 52nd Street")

Lexington is the official city that overtook the old township under the rather Dracula-esqe township of Saxe Gotha in South Carolina. Now, Lexington has nearly 18,000 residents, which makes it the largest city in all Lexington County. King George II put English settlers here in 1735 to protect English-claimed land from the native tribes in the area. The dark-sounding name of King George's township was actually a happy reference to the marriage of the king's son to the princess of Saxe-Gotha, a redundant European state.

Renting in Lexington

The cost of a rental home in Lexington is highly dependent on the neighborhood you choose to live in. You know, posh houses here, liberal-arts student housing over there - it makes for a good mix of people. The more upscale rental houses are in the eastern Woburn Street area, and cost around about twice as much per month in rent than most places in the country. If, however, what you really want is a plain-and-simple South Carolina mansion, then you need look no further than the Todd Road and Saddle Club Road estates, where no fewer than 6 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms and an unbelievable monthly rent awaits you (we're talking seriously wallet emptying rent amounts).

Seriously though, most houses in Lexington can be had for a fair price. And apartments? You can get a good deal on these. Yes, you will feel the rent, but it won't break the bank.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Lexington?
In Lexington, the median rent is $733 for a studio, $926 for a 1-bedroom, $1,069 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,414 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Lexington, check out our monthly Lexington Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Lexington?
Some of the colleges located in the Lexington area include Augusta Technical College, Benedict College, Midlands Technical College, University of South Carolina-Aiken, and University of South Carolina-Columbia. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Lexington?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Lexington from include Columbia, Augusta, Aiken, West Columbia, and St. Andrews.

Similar Pages

Lexington 1 BedroomsLexington 2 Bedrooms
Lexington 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLexington Apartments with Gym
Lexington Apartments with Pool