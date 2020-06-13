188 Apartments for rent in Lexington, SC

Renting in Lexington

The cost of a rental home in Lexington is highly dependent on the neighborhood you choose to live in. You know, posh houses here, liberal-arts student housing over there - it makes for a good mix of people. The more upscale rental houses are in the eastern Woburn Street area, and cost around about twice as much per month in rent than most places in the country. If, however, what you really want is a plain-and-simple South Carolina mansion, then you need look no further than the Todd Road and Saddle Club Road estates, where no fewer than 6 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms and an unbelievable monthly rent awaits you (we're talking seriously wallet emptying rent amounts).

Seriously though, most houses in Lexington can be had for a fair price. And apartments? You can get a good deal on these. Yes, you will feel the rent, but it won't break the bank.