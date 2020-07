Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center car wash area clubhouse dog park fire pit 24hr gym on-site laundry pool bbq/grill tennis court accessible parking 24hr maintenance coffee bar internet access media room package receiving

Welcome to Avenue at Harbison located in beautiful Columbia, SC. We offer one, two and three-bedroom apartment homes with everything you need to live a hassle-free lifestyle – open concept living with vaulted ceilings, updated appliances and wood-style flooring. Avenue at Harbison features some of the area’s best amenities including a sparkling pool and sundeck, fitness center, dog park, outdoor entertaining spaces and convenient access to the Harbison Walking Trail.



Our unbeatable location delivers it all for working professionals and families alike – a relaxed oasis next to the Harbison Boulevard retail corridor and major employment centers, as well as a short drive to downtown Columbia, there endless shopping, dining and entertainment options await. Start the journey to exceptional living at Avenue at Harbison!