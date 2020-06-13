214 Apartments for rent in Seven Oaks, SC📍
Seven Oaks is a town of 15,755 in Lexington County, South Carolina. It’s about 3 miles to Dutch Fork and 82 miles to Charlotte, North Carolina, so basically it’s in the sticks. People love South Carolina because it feel like a slice of heaven – gorgeous weather, easy access to the ocean and beautiful surroundings. Living here is cheap and the quality of life is high – come check it out for yourself!
Most of the property here is owner-occupied, so you might have to do a bit of sweet-talking to find an apartment for rent. Don’t lose heart, however. They do come up from time to time and, although you won’t find any big apartment complexes or hi-rise apartments, you can certainly find some homes for rent now and then. Contact a broker who can help narrow down your search. He or she might even be able to suggest nearby towns that have more offerings. Like always, be sure to bring your paperwork with you whenever you go check out a place – you never know when the right deal may come up! This should include your ID, proof of income, bank statements and credit report. It’s always a good idea to bring your checkbook as well, unless you fancy the idea of carrying a few thousand in cash with you.
Most homes are cheaper than the average for the rest of the country, probably because you’re quite a distance from the nearest sizeable city. Some people love that, however! It has a lot of country charm throughout the quiet rural landscape. The schools are good ant the cost of living is low – what more could you want! The vacancy rate is low but you can find something nice if you have a little extra time to look. Rental prices are a bit more than the rest of South Carolina, but that just means you’re getting more space and better quality for the price.