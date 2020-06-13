33 Accessible Apartments for rent in Columbia, SC

Apartment List
1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 01:17am
$
23 Units Available
Arcadia's Edge
6837 North Trenholm Road, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$964
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,194
1249 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Arcadia’s Edge provides our residents with the apartment and community amenities to enhance their lifestyle.
1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 01:00am
37 Units Available
Carrington Place at Wildewood
751 Mallet Hill Rd, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$904
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,134
1247 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,480
1520 sqft
Finding apartment home living in Columbia, SC has never been easier! Carrington Place at Wildewood is minutes from shopping, restaurants, parks and entertainment.
1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:50am
58 Units Available
Town Center at Lake Carolina
20 Helton Dr, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,000
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1285 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,508
1508 sqft
More than just a place to rent, the Town Center at Lake Carolina Apartments is a community that gives you a sense of belonging. Our unique one, two, and three-bedroom apartments in Columbia, SC are designed for every lifestyle.
1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:46am
7 Units Available
Wildewood
127 Sparkleberry Ln, Columbia, SC
2 Bedrooms
$899
883 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$999
1023 sqft
Welcome to KRC Wildewood Apartment Homes in Columbia, SC. The KRC Wildewood Apartments is a community boasting a great location in the northeast section of Columbia.
1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:41am
7 Units Available
KRC Foxfire
408 Foxfire Dr, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$899
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
KRC Firefox Apartments, located in the heart of Northwest Columbia, exceeds your expectations by offering you a life you so richly deserve! We offer easy driving access to I-26 and I-20.
1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Columbiana Ridge
8 Units Available
Avenue at Harbison
113 Paces Brook Ave, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$773
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,164
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,221
1229 sqft
Welcome to Avenue at Harbison located in beautiful Columbia, SC.
1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
20 Units Available
The Grandview at Lake Murray
2170 N Lake Dr, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$947
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,112
1198 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,352
1292 sqft
Residents live in units with laundry, range, patio or balcony, and garbage disposal. Community features gym, pool, trash valet and guest suite. Located just steps from the magnificent Lake Murray.
1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 12:08am
$
Oakwood Court
30 Units Available
Devine District
2825 Devine St, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,380
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1305 sqft
Your health and safety are important to us. We strongly encourage guests to wear masks and practice social distancing when visiting our offices. Your health and safety are important to us.
1 of 148

Last updated June 13 at 12:06am
$
24 Units Available
Nexus at Sandhill
780 Fashion Dr, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,145
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,274
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1227 sqft
Internet-ready homes with granite countertops, walk-in closets, and stainless steel appliances. Residents have access to a 24-hour gym, a business center, and a clubhouse. Walking distance to the Village at Standstill.
1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
The Congaree Vista
15 Units Available
Vista Commons
1100 Pulaski St, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,382
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,394
1053 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,993
1258 sqft
Nestled in downtown Columbia's historic district moments from the bank of the Congaree River, these apartment homes feature a fitness center, detached garages and storage units.
1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
10 Units Available
Waterford
1340 Longcreek Dr, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$677
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$848
1125 sqft
Waterford is located at 1340 Longcreek Drive Columbia, SC and is managed by First Communities, a reputable property management company with verified listings on http://www.rentcafe.com/.
1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 02:25pm
$
4 Units Available
Legends at Lake Murray
1220 Meredith Dr, Columbia, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
858 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,360
1309 sqft
This community offers residents a resort-style pool, dog park and 24-hour fitness center. Apartments include breakfast bars, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. It's located just minutes from Irmo Town Park and Columbiana Mall.
1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 12:40pm
The Congaree Vista
31 Units Available
Sola Station
325 Taylor Street, Columbia, SC
Studio
$1,205
729 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,290
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1216 sqft
Sola Station is the newest addition to CanalSide, winner of Coumbia's Best Apartments 2013-2017, according to Free Times. Sola Station offers unmatched views of Columbia, South Carolina's riverfront.
1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 12:13pm
7 Units Available
Waters Edge at Harbison
250 Crossbow Dr, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$944
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Waters Edge at Harbison in magnificent Columbia, SC. Our beautiful apartment home community is located in the heart of Irmo, just off of James F. Byrnes Expressway.
1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 06:21am
11 Units Available
Providence Park
261 Business Park Blvd, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,019
1163 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1366 sqft
Providence Park Apartments allow you to experience the best of both worlds. Minutes away from the vibrant Downtown Columbia scene, your apartment provides a peaceful retreat with designer features and finishes.
1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 01:00am
$
8 Units Available
Vantage at Wildewood
811 Mallet Hill Rd, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$935
896 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
1151 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Accessible to I-20 and I-77 for easy commuting. Spacious floor plans with large bedrooms and walk-in closets. Gourmet kitchens with stainless steel amenities. Resort style pool, 24 hour cyber cafe and fire pit.
1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
7 Units Available
Tamarind at Stoneridge
143 Stoneridge Dr, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$730
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$830
931 sqft
Conveniently located near I-95 just one mile from Riverside Bike Path. Community amenities include an Olympic-size pool and grilling facilities. Multiple one-, two-, and three-bedroom floor plans available.
1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:23am
$
East Lake
107 Units Available
Spring Lake Apartments
7645 Garners Ferry Rd, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$625
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$830
1089 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$945
1375 sqft
Fresh air and wide open spaces... the natural world really is at your doorstep. A 33 acre lake, stocked for fishing, awaits along with many features you desire with a convenient location.
1 of 1

Last updated June 11 at 05:47pm
183 Units Available
The Cardinal
4615 Forest Drive, Columbia, SC
Studio
$1,095
578 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,375
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1234 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Cardinal in Columbia. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:47am
$
17 Units Available
5000 Forest
5000 Forest Dr, Columbia, SC
Studio
$950
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,120
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1168 sqft
Your health and safety are important to us. We strongly encourage guests to wear masks and practice social distancing when visiting our offices. Brand New, Visit & Move-In Today! 5000 Forest is redefining apartment living.
1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 01:13am
$
Old Shandon
14 Units Available
700 Woodrow
700 Woodrow St, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,315
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
1050 sqft
Your health and safety are important to us. We strongly encourage guests to wear masks and practice social distancing when visiting our offices.
1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:50am
18 Units Available
Riverwalk Vista
100 Bryton Trce, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$725
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$825
1150 sqft
A community you will love to come home to! Our community is one of Columbia’s finest, offering unique floor plans to boast features such as kitchen islands, wood burning fireplaces, and full-size laundry rooms.
1 of 21

Last updated June 2 at 11:55pm
Granby Hill
Contact for Availability
612 Whaley
612 Whaley St, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$995
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Brand new apartment homes with modern kitchens, over-sized windows and high-efficiency AC and appliances. The community also offers amenities like on-site eateries and sports courts. Easy commute to campus!
1 of 13

Last updated June 2 at 11:55pm
Olympia
Contact for Availability
OLYMPIA MILL
600 Heyward St, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$900
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
3 Bedrooms
$1,815
Unique apartment complex renovated from a historic former textile mill, with large pool and fitness center. Suitable for young professionals and college students, located near Midtown-Downtown Columbia and the University of South Carolina.

June 2020 Columbia Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Columbia Rent Report. Columbia rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Columbia rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Columbia rents increased slightly over the past month

Columbia rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, and have increased slightly by 1.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Columbia stand at $858 for a one-bedroom apartment and $991 for a two-bedroom. This is the fourth straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in January. Columbia's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.4%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in South Carolina

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Columbia, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in South Carolina, 6 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.4% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Mount Pleasant is the most expensive of all South Carolina's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,545; of the 10 largest South Carolina cities that we have data for, 4 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Mount Pleasant experiencing the fastest decline (-4.3%).
    • Rock Hill, North Charleston, and Columbia have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (5.1%, 1.7%, and 1.1%, respectively).

    Columbia rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Columbia, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Columbia is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Columbia's median two-bedroom rent of $991 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.1% increase in Columbia.
    • While Columbia's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Columbia than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three times the price in Columbia.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

