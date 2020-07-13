103 Apartments for rent in Columbia, SC with pool

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 12:31pm
24 Units Available
Riverwalk Vista
100 Bryton Trce, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$725
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$805
1150 sqft
A community you will love to come home to! Our community is one of Columbia’s finest, offering unique floor plans to boast features such as kitchen islands, wood burning fireplaces, and full-size laundry rooms.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
16 Units Available
Polo Village
1270 Polo Rd, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$852
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1497 sqft
These attractive units are ideal for anyone who wants luxury and convenience. Available in one, two and three bedrooms, these Midtown apartments offer large floor plans, sunrooms and open-plan kitchens.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
12 Units Available
The Heights at Lake Murray
100 Walden Heights Drive, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,000
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,602
1388 sqft
Great location for commuters on I-26. Units include patios or balconies, washer/dryer hookups, and garbage disposals. Pet-friendly community features garage, pool, credit card payments, playground and gym.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 12:21pm
$
22 Units Available
Varia at Oakcrest
1310 Oakcrest Dr, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$845
867 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
1202 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Varia at Oakcrest in Columbia. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 12:37pm
$
7 Units Available
Vantage at Wildewood
811 Mallet Hill Rd, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$935
896 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1151 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,219
1386 sqft
Accessible to I-20 and I-77 for easy commuting. Spacious floor plans with large bedrooms and walk-in closets. Gourmet kitchens with stainless steel amenities. Resort style pool, 24 hour cyber cafe and fire pit.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
5 Units Available
Columbiana Ridge
Avenue at Harbison
113 Paces Brook Ave, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,070
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$991
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,198
1229 sqft
Welcome to Avenue at Harbison located in beautiful Columbia, SC.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
10 Units Available
Waterford
1340 Longcreek Dr, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$640
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Waterford is located at 1340 Longcreek Drive Columbia, SC and is managed by First Communities, a reputable property management company with verified listings on http://www.rentcafe.com/.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
$
1 Unit Available
The Congaree Vista
Vista Lofts
701 Gervais St, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,097
1165 sqft
Near Memorial Park and the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center. Spacious apartments with stainless steel kitchen appliances, hardwood floors and a patio or balcony. Community offers a pool, a lobby and maintenance.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
3 Units Available
Three Rivers Apartments
900 Gracern Rd, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$940
1162 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just off I-26. Playground, picnic area, and on-site pool with a sundeck. Flexible leasing terms. Apartments offer a private balcony or patio, energy efficient appliances, and lots of storage.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 12:11pm
7 Units Available
The Keswick
840 Sparkleberry Ln, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$911
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,176
1185 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1465 sqft
Come home to the quiet relaxation of The Keswick. Private and luxurious, this is a haven with numerous amenities. The Keswick is perfectly located near major interstates with access to historic downtown, shopping, medical facilities, and recreation.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:29pm
6 Units Available
Wildewood
127 Sparkleberry Ln, Columbia, SC
2 Bedrooms
$899
883 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$999
1023 sqft
Welcome to KRC Wildewood Apartment Homes in Columbia, SC. The KRC Wildewood Apartments is a community boasting a great location in the northeast section of Columbia.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 12:07pm
4 Units Available
Companion at the Palms
1155 Clemson Frontage Rd, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$940
1061 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,120
1272 sqft
Welcome To Companion At The Palms\nTake a leisurely stroll through our well-landscaped lawns, and bring Fido along!
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:21pm
17 Units Available
Robert Mills Historic
The Land Bank Lofts
1401 Hampton St, Columbia, SC
Studio
$885
429 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,020
581 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
HISTORIC. ICONIC. CHIC. Constructed in 1924, the Federal Land Bank Building, as it was originally known has been completely transformed into a modern masterpiece for today’s lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
5 Units Available
Broad River Corridor
Lakes at Harbison
100 Fairforest Rd, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$830
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1230 sqft
Welcome home to a comfortable community with beautiful apartment homes for rent in Columbia, SC. At Lakes at Harbison, we're excited to offer quality one-, two-, and three-bedroom floor plans.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 13 at 12:29pm
$
2 Units Available
Heron Lake
1340 N Brickyard Rd, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,005
886 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
1034 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments with hardwood floors and fireplace. Recently renovated. Cable included. Tenants have access to community volleyball court, fire pit, and bike storage. Garage parking available and just minutes from I-77.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 2 at 11:55pm
Contact for Availability
Granby Hill
612 Whaley
612 Whaley St, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$995
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Brand new apartment homes with modern kitchens, over-sized windows and high-efficiency AC and appliances. The community also offers amenities like on-site eateries and sports courts. Easy commute to campus!
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 2 at 11:55pm
Contact for Availability
Olympia
OLYMPIA MILL
600 Heyward St, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$900
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
3 Bedrooms
$1,815
Unique apartment complex renovated from a historic former textile mill, with large pool and fitness center. Suitable for young professionals and college students, located near Midtown-Downtown Columbia and the University of South Carolina.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 2 at 11:55pm
Contact for Availability
The Congaree Vista
THE APARTMENTS AT PALMETTO COMPRESS
612 Devine St, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,000
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
Renovated warehouse offers one- to three-bedroom apartments that mix modern style with historic appeal. Exposed brick walls and wooden ceiling beams add charm. Just steps away from the University of South Carolina and Downtown Columbia.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 2 at 11:55pm
Contact for Availability
Olympia
Granby Mills
510 Heyward St, Columbia, SC
Studio
$1,040
1 Bedroom
$1,040
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
Two- to four-bedroom apartments with industrial charm within walking distance from USC. They offer amenities like complimentary fitness classes and an active social calendar for the residents.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
1 Unit Available
Tamarind at Stoneridge
143 Stoneridge Dr, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$730
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located near I-95 just one mile from Riverside Bike Path. Community amenities include an Olympic-size pool and grilling facilities. Multiple one-, two-, and three-bedroom floor plans available.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 12:27pm
$
5 Units Available
42 Magnolia
5150 Forest Dr, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$915
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1138 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Your health and safety are important to us. We strongly encourage guests to wear masks and practice social distancing when visiting our offices.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
East Lake
92 Springway Drive
92 Springway Drive, Columbia, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,249
1338 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
1850 Atlantic Drive #116
1850 Atlantic Drive, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$775
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1850 Atlantic Drive #116 Available 08/15/20 Cute Condo In Gated Community! - Nice 1BR condo in gated community! Cute and cozy 1 bedroom w/ all appliances, washer and dryer, screened in porch, ground floor apartment.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Gates at Williams Brice
1085 Shop Rd, Columbia, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1085 Shop Rd #222 Available 07/15/20 Pool, Spa, Weight Room, Cable & Water Included $1,450 / Month - Welcome to The Gates at Williams Brice! 2 Bedroom, 2 Baths, Like New Condition, Hardwoods, Cherry Finishes, Granite Tops! (RLNE1881022)

July 2020 Columbia Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Columbia Rent Report. Columbia rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Columbia rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Columbia rents increased slightly over the past month

Columbia rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, and are up slightly by 1.0% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Columbia stand at $859 for a one-bedroom apartment and $993 for a two-bedroom. This is the fifth straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in January. Columbia's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.2%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents steady across cities in South Carolina

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring in the city of Columbia, but trends across other cities in the state have varied - of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in South Carolina, some have seen decreases while other cities have rents increasing. The state as a whole logged rent growth of -0.2% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Mount Pleasant is the most expensive of all South Carolina's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,542; of the 10 largest South Carolina cities that we have data for, 5 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Mount Pleasant experiencing the fastest decline (-5.9%).
    • Rock Hill, North Charleston, and Columbia have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.7%, 1.7%, and 1.0%, respectively).

    Columbia rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Columbia, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Columbia is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Columbia's median two-bedroom rent of $993 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Columbia's rents rose slightly over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Columbia than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than three times the price in Columbia.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

