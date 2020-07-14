All apartments in Columbia
Devine District
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:00 AM

Devine District

2825 Devine St · (803) 291-4978
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2825 Devine St, Columbia, SC 29205
Oakwood Court

Price and availability

VERIFIED 30 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 304 · Avail. Aug 30

$1,380

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 688 sqft

Unit 324 · Avail. Jul 26

$1,380

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 688 sqft

Unit 110 · Avail. now

$1,410

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 688 sqft

See 18+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 312 · Avail. Aug 10

$1,820

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1258 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Devine District.

Amenities

google fiber
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
concierge
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
parking
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
cc payments
courtyard
e-payments
google fiber
green community
guest parking
key fob access
lobby
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
Your health and safety are important to us. We strongly encourage guests to wear masks and practice social distancing when visiting our offices.



Your health and safety are important to us. In lieu of in person tours we are excited to offer self guided and virtuals tours. Contact us today to schedule an appointment and learn more about limited time promotions!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $60
Deposit: $200
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300
fee: $300
limit: 2
restrictions: A maximum of two pets per apartment may be allowed, with a combined weight of 65 lbs and each must be at least one year in age. The following pets are excluded from the property due to insurance purposes: Pit Bulls, Rottweilers, German Shepherds, Huskies, Alaskan Malamutes, Chows and Dobermans, as well as any dog which has ever bitten an individual.
Parking Details: Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Devine District have any available units?
Devine District has 22 units available starting at $1,380 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Columbia, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
What amenities does Devine District have?
Some of Devine District's amenities include google fiber, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Devine District currently offering any rent specials?
Devine District is offering the following rent specials: Contact us today to learn more about our limited time savings!
Is Devine District pet-friendly?
Yes, Devine District is pet friendly.
Does Devine District offer parking?
Yes, Devine District offers parking.
Does Devine District have units with washers and dryers?
No, Devine District does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Devine District have a pool?
No, Devine District does not have a pool.
Does Devine District have accessible units?
Yes, Devine District has accessible units.
Does Devine District have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Devine District has units with dishwashers.
