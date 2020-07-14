Devine District

Lease Length: 6-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300
fee: $300
limit: 2
restrictions: A maximum of two pets per apartment may be allowed, with a combined weight of 65 lbs and each must be at least one year in age. The following pets are excluded from the property due to insurance purposes: Pit Bulls, Rottweilers, German Shepherds, Huskies, Alaskan Malamutes, Chows and Dobermans, as well as any dog which has ever bitten an individual.