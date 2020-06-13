164 Apartments for rent in Cayce, SC

Moving to Cayce

Here's what's convenient about moving to Cayce, especially if you're coming from northern climes. No snow! Come on down anytime, even in the winter, when temps rarely get below freezing. Summer can be humid and rainy, so try to schedule your move during the more pleasant fall and spring months.

If you've rented before, then you know the drill. Have good credit and make enough money to cover the rent at least three time over. To get electricity or gas, sign up online at the website of South Carolina Electric and Gas. For water and sewer service, show up in person at City Hall with a valid driver's license, Social Security card, a copy of your lease agreement, and enough money to cover the setup fee.