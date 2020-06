164 Apartments for rent in Cayce, SC

Neighborhoods

While you'll probably want a car to run errands in Cayce, you'll find neighborhoods clustered in the following manner:

** City Center:** Your apartment search in Cayce starts with this neighborhood because of the commuting convenience of Interstate 26 on the western boundary and the Charleston Highway running through its center. Stores and restaurants line

Airport Boulevard and the Highway: Property rentals here consist of small apartment buildings and single-family homes. Abbot Arms Apartments is one example with 100 units ranging from 1-3 bedrooms. However, you'll need to meet income limits to rent here.

Northern Cayce (Knox Abbot Dr / State St): The most desirable part of the city boasts the thick foliage of the Three Rivers Greenway and the Congaree River on the west and is the closest to downtown Columbia. It's primarily residential although retail and restaurants line its northern boundary, Knox / Abbot Drive. Across that Drive, you can shop 'til you drop at the Parkland Shopping Center, a traditional outdoor mall. Pointe West is one example of a rental apartment complex in this neighborhood. It backs into the Greenway and features a pool, hot tub, basketball court, computer lab with printer, and fitness center, among other amenities.

Eastern (Frink St / Sunnyside Dr): The most affordable part of the city hugs the Congaree River but you'll find no apartment complexes here, just single-family homes. Except for a small development in the north, none of these residences view the water. Fortunately, you have public access to the river for fishing, jogging or nature watching through the Cayce Riverwalk, about 2.5 miles of lighted paved path through 46 acres of parkland.

Kinsler: Another desirable part of Cayce has two east-west creeks running through it and is nearly half green space. Interstate 77 and the Charleston Highway connect it with the rest of the city and the county. One of the places to live in, the Fountains of Edenwood, has 1-3 bedrooms, a pool, sundeck, and a patio or balcony for each unit.

Western (Old Barnwell Rd / Emanuel Church Rd): Your eyes aren't deceiving you when you look at the map. That splotch over five miles east of Cayce's contiguous borders is an annexed part. It's a land of a thousand ponds and assorted bodies of waters. Interstate 20 forms its northwestern border, making for fast commutes to the southwest and northeast. Alas, there are no complexes here - just single-family houses and mobile homes, mostly from 1970 to the 21st century.