Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:16 PM

164 Apartments for rent in Cayce, SC

Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
14 Units Available
Advenir at One Eleven
111 Knox Abbott Drive, Cayce, SC
Studio
$1,080
551 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,265
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1279 sqft
Welcome to Advenir at One Eleven Columbia, SC. Our community comes with convenient features that allow you to thrive and balance all aspects of your busy professional life in your new home.
Last updated June 13 at 12:58pm
2 Units Available
Granby Crossing
100 Granby Xing, Cayce, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,015
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1075 sqft
We are currently updating our website. But dont worry, you can contact the Leasing Office to reserve your apartment home today!
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
11 Units Available
Fountains of Edenwood
1200 N Eden Dr, Cayce, SC
1 Bedroom
$695
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$780
955 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1150 sqft
Close to the University of South Carolina, I-26, and I-77. On-site amenities include a pool, playground, and dog park. Apartments feature walk-in closets, washer and dryer connections, and carpeting. Pet-friendly.

Last updated June 13 at 02:39pm
1 Unit Available
2106 Marlboro Road
2106 Marlboro Road, Cayce, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,460
1756 sqft
Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
830 Naples Avenue
830 Naples Avenue, Cayce, SC
2 Bedrooms
$950
870 sqft
Come live in the Aveneues! - Available NOW Cute 2 bedroom 1 bath bungalow on large corner lot. Hardwood floors flow from the living room, to dining room, then into the central hall and both bedrooms. Kitchen has vinyl and bathroom is tiled.

Last updated December 11 at 04:58pm
1 Unit Available
1412 Prentiss Street
1412 Prentiss Street, Cayce, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
2462 sqft
CALL 803-594-4450 This is one AMAZING find! The surprises start as soon as you pull up to the property.
Results within 1 mile of Cayce
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
14 Units Available
Brookland
127 State St, West Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,190
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,890
1184 sqft
Your health and safety are important to us. We strongly encourage guests to wear masks and practice social distancing when visiting our offices.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
The Congaree Vista
15 Units Available
Vista Commons
1100 Pulaski St, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,382
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,394
1053 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,993
1258 sqft
Nestled in downtown Columbia's historic district moments from the bank of the Congaree River, these apartment homes feature a fitness center, detached garages and storage units.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
5 Units Available
Forestbrook
2805 Shadblow Ln, West Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$834
1014 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$899
1180 sqft
Forestbrook is located at 2805 Shadblow Lane West Columbia, SC. Forestbrook offers 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments ranging in size from 750 to 1260 sq.ft.
Last updated June 12 at 12:40pm
The Congaree Vista
31 Units Available
Sola Station
325 Taylor Street, Columbia, SC
Studio
$1,205
729 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,290
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1216 sqft
Sola Station is the newest addition to CanalSide, winner of Coumbia's Best Apartments 2013-2017, according to Free Times. Sola Station offers unmatched views of Columbia, South Carolina's riverfront.
Last updated June 12 at 06:16am
The Congaree Vista
14 Units Available
CanalSide Lofts
383 Taylor St, Columbia, SC
Studio
$895
633 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,118
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,177
1005 sqft
Adjacent to Riverfront Park and the Three Rivers Greenway in downtown Columbia, CanalSide Lofts is the new way to live. You'll fall in love with the open floor plans, soaring ceilings and spacious interiors of the CanalSide Lofts.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
The Congaree Vista
2 Units Available
Vista Lofts
701 Gervais St, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,822
1165 sqft
Near Memorial Park and the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center. Spacious apartments with stainless steel kitchen appliances, hardwood floors and a patio or balcony. Community offers a pool, a lobby and maintenance.
Last updated June 2 at 11:55pm
Granby Hill
Contact for Availability
612 Whaley
612 Whaley St, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$995
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Brand new apartment homes with modern kitchens, over-sized windows and high-efficiency AC and appliances. The community also offers amenities like on-site eateries and sports courts. Easy commute to campus!
Last updated June 2 at 11:55pm
Olympia
Contact for Availability
OLYMPIA MILL
600 Heyward St, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$900
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
3 Bedrooms
$1,815
Unique apartment complex renovated from a historic former textile mill, with large pool and fitness center. Suitable for young professionals and college students, located near Midtown-Downtown Columbia and the University of South Carolina.
Last updated June 2 at 11:55pm
The Congaree Vista
Contact for Availability
THE APARTMENTS AT PALMETTO COMPRESS
612 Devine St, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,000
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
Renovated warehouse offers one- to three-bedroom apartments that mix modern style with historic appeal. Exposed brick walls and wooden ceiling beams add charm. Just steps away from the University of South Carolina and Downtown Columbia.
Last updated June 2 at 11:55pm
Olympia
Contact for Availability
Granby Mills
510 Heyward St, Columbia, SC
Studio
$1,040
1 Bedroom
$1,040
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
Two- to four-bedroom apartments with industrial charm within walking distance from USC. They offer amenities like complimentary fitness classes and an active social calendar for the residents.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Granby Hill
1 Unit Available
518 Whaley Street Unit A and Unit B
518 Whaley Street, Columbia, SC
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
Olympia - Two story house next to Historic Olympia and Granby Mills (RLNE4773034)

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
124 Culliver Road
124 Culliver Rd, Columbia, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1940 sqft
BEAUTIFUL HOME CONGAREE POINTE - Award Winning Open Floorplan Featuring 3 Bedrooms, 2/5 Baths Plus Second Upstairs Den! Family Room Features Engineered Flooring.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Olympia
1 Unit Available
920 Texas Street
920 Texas Street, Richland County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Olympia - Cute house located in the Historic Olympia Mill Village. Walk to Williams-Brice. (RLNE4733105)

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
1004 D Avenue
1004 D Avenue, West Columbia, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1386 sqft
Rare West Columbia Home! - Quaint, nicely updated home in West Columbia.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Olympia
1 Unit Available
521 Georgia St
521 Georgia Street, Richland County, SC
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
2340 sqft
5 bedroom, 3 full baths with a fenced backyard and 3 private decks. New HVAC, unit, newly remodeled bathrooms, hardwoods, tile, upgraded kitchen area and much more. Washer and dryer included in unit. Walking distance to Williams Brice!

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
704-B Old Barnwell Road
704 Old Barnwell Rd, Lexington County, SC
Studio
$1,500
1200 sqft
Newer Building w/Parking in a Great Location Just Outside of City Limits of West Columbia Across from Pinegrove Sports Complex w/High Traffic and Lots of Neighborhood Activity!! Super Location for Small Restaurant, Sub Shop, or Possible Office

Last updated June 13 at 02:39pm
1 Unit Available
4128 Hileah Drive
4128 Hileah Drive, Richland County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,049
1118 sqft
FOR A LIMITED TIME: FREE APPLICATION! ASK ABOUT OUR CASHLESS SECURITY DEPOSIT OPTION! Gorgeous home in a beautiful neighborhood! This spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home in Columbia features: Keyless Locks, Smart Thermostat, Hardwood

Last updated June 13 at 02:21pm
Granby Hill
1 Unit Available
116 Tryon Street
116 Tryon Street, Columbia, SC
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,280
2100 sqft
Spacious 4 BR / 2 BA home in the heart of Columbia. Perfect for USC students. Walking distance to the Fairgrounds and William Brice Stadium. Home has a complete kitchen with lots of cabinets and counter space. All kitchen appliances included.

Median Rent in Cayce

Last updated Jan. 2018
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Cayce is $871, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,006.
Studio
$690
1 Bed
$871
2 Beds
$1,006
3+ Beds
$1,330
City GuideCayce
Cayce owes its existence to mosquitos of all things. In the 18th century, it was part of the thriving town of Granby, once slated to be the Capital of the state. But malaria-carrying insects, encouraged by frequent flooding, eventually felled the townsfolk, leaving Cayce to fend for itself - which ultimately led it to become the thriving city it is today. How's that for a town legend?

The town was in actuality incorporated in 1914 and named after local bigwig, William J. Cayce. The metropolis dubs itself "a new kind of city." Cayce is attractive as a welcome respite from the urban trials of Columbia, within commuting distance through several interstates and highways. The Congaree River has dominated life here for centuries and access to that waterway can be one of the perks of your rental housing.

Moving to Cayce

Here's what's convenient about moving to Cayce, especially if you're coming from northern climes. No snow! Come on down anytime, even in the winter, when temps rarely get below freezing. Summer can be humid and rainy, so try to schedule your move during the more pleasant fall and spring months.

If you've rented before, then you know the drill. Have good credit and make enough money to cover the rent at least three time over. To get electricity or gas, sign up online at the website of South Carolina Electric and Gas. For water and sewer service, show up in person at City Hall with a valid driver's license, Social Security card, a copy of your lease agreement, and enough money to cover the setup fee.

Neighborhoods

While you'll probably want a car to run errands in Cayce, you'll find neighborhoods clustered in the following manner:

** City Center:** Your apartment search in Cayce starts with this neighborhood because of the commuting convenience of Interstate 26 on the western boundary and the Charleston Highway running through its center. Stores and restaurants line

Airport Boulevard and the Highway: Property rentals here consist of small apartment buildings and single-family homes. Abbot Arms Apartments is one example with 100 units ranging from 1-3 bedrooms. However, you'll need to meet income limits to rent here.

Northern Cayce (Knox Abbot Dr / State St): The most desirable part of the city boasts the thick foliage of the Three Rivers Greenway and the Congaree River on the west and is the closest to downtown Columbia. It's primarily residential although retail and restaurants line its northern boundary, Knox / Abbot Drive. Across that Drive, you can shop 'til you drop at the Parkland Shopping Center, a traditional outdoor mall. Pointe West is one example of a rental apartment complex in this neighborhood. It backs into the Greenway and features a pool, hot tub, basketball court, computer lab with printer, and fitness center, among other amenities.

Eastern (Frink St / Sunnyside Dr): The most affordable part of the city hugs the Congaree River but you'll find no apartment complexes here, just single-family homes. Except for a small development in the north, none of these residences view the water. Fortunately, you have public access to the river for fishing, jogging or nature watching through the Cayce Riverwalk, about 2.5 miles of lighted paved path through 46 acres of parkland.

Kinsler: Another desirable part of Cayce has two east-west creeks running through it and is nearly half green space. Interstate 77 and the Charleston Highway connect it with the rest of the city and the county. One of the places to live in, the Fountains of Edenwood, has 1-3 bedrooms, a pool, sundeck, and a patio or balcony for each unit.

Western (Old Barnwell Rd / Emanuel Church Rd): Your eyes aren't deceiving you when you look at the map. That splotch over five miles east of Cayce's contiguous borders is an annexed part. It's a land of a thousand ponds and assorted bodies of waters. Interstate 20 forms its northwestern border, making for fast commutes to the southwest and northeast. Alas, there are no complexes here - just single-family houses and mobile homes, mostly from 1970 to the 21st century.

Living in Cayce

When the tourism website of a city starts listing the attractions of other nearby locations, they're probably implying that there isn't much to do in the smaller city - but not so in Cayce. In the city itself, you'll find a Historical Museum that tells you about the area's past and includes a replica trading post from 1765.

There are always the half-dozen or so parks and recreational areas to enjoy as well. Guignard Park offers outdoor fun with a stream for fishin' in and woods for exploring and spotting nature. Granby Pavilion, under cover at city hall, offers picnic tables, barbeque pits, and a stage. Newman Boat Landing is a pier for fishing from the river.

The annual events add another layer of spice to Cayce life. The Plant Exchange in the spring and fall lets bring your favorite trees, potted house plants, bulbs and seed, and trade them in for something new. Another fall favorite is the free Bluegrass Festival which includes foods and crafts among the sounds of music. Tartan Day South in April honors Celtic traditions with Highland Games and cultural exhibits. And Christmas in Cayce re-enacts life from the Civil War era, culminating in a Tree Lighting Ceremony.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Cayce?
In Cayce, the median rent is $690 for a studio, $871 for a 1-bedroom, $1,006 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,330 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Cayce, check out our monthly Cayce Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Cayce?
Some of the colleges located in the Cayce area include Benedict College, Midlands Technical College, University of South Carolina-Aiken, University of South Carolina-Columbia, and University of South Carolina-Sumter. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Cayce?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Cayce from include Columbia, Aiken, West Columbia, Lexington, and St. Andrews.

