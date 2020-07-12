/
/
/
the congaree vista
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:55 PM
144 Apartments for rent in The Congaree Vista, Columbia, SC
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
19 Units Available
Vista Commons
1100 Pulaski St, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,322
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,278
1053 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,113
1258 sqft
Nestled in downtown Columbia's historic district moments from the bank of the Congaree River, these apartment homes feature a fitness center, detached garages and storage units.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
25 Units Available
Vista Towers
2001 Vista Towers Drive, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,066
894 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,353
1167 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,798
1200 sqft
Located conveniently close to I-126. Units feature hardwood floors, a patio or balcony, and laundry. Residents enjoy communal amenities like parking and a dog park, as well as a pool, sauna and gym.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 09:36am
37 Units Available
Sola Station
325 Taylor Street, Columbia, SC
Studio
$1,205
729 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,230
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1216 sqft
Sola Station is the newest addition to CanalSide, winner of Coumbia's Best Apartments 2013-2017, according to Free Times. Sola Station offers unmatched views of Columbia, South Carolina's riverfront.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 8 at 06:48am
3 Units Available
CanalSide Lofts
383 Taylor St, Columbia, SC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,276
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,342
1005 sqft
Adjacent to Riverfront Park and the Three Rivers Greenway in downtown Columbia, CanalSide Lofts is the new way to live. You'll fall in love with the open floor plans, soaring ceilings and spacious interiors of the CanalSide Lofts.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
$
1 Unit Available
Vista Lofts
701 Gervais St, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,097
1165 sqft
Near Memorial Park and the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center. Spacious apartments with stainless steel kitchen appliances, hardwood floors and a patio or balcony. Community offers a pool, a lobby and maintenance.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 2 at 11:55pm
Contact for Availability
THE APARTMENTS AT PALMETTO COMPRESS
612 Devine St, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,000
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
Renovated warehouse offers one- to three-bedroom apartments that mix modern style with historic appeal. Exposed brick walls and wooden ceiling beams add charm. Just steps away from the University of South Carolina and Downtown Columbia.
Results within 1 mile of The Congaree Vista
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 06:01pm
12 Units Available
Indigo at Brickworks
111 Brickworks Dr, Cayce, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,240
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
1244 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Indigo at Brickworks in Cayce. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
$
16 Units Available
The Palms on Main
1155 Lady St, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$955
474 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1100 sqft
Cosmopolitan apartments with hints of art deco design, featuring brushed nickel accessories and floor-to-ceiling windows. Restaurants and retail space on the main level. Located in the heart of Columbia, near the South Carolina State House.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
10 Units Available
100 Riverbend
100 Riverbend Dr, West Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$600
643 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$700
813 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$875
1100 sqft
Living at 100 Riverbend is much more than living in an apartment community, it's a way of life. At 100 Riverbend, we realize that how you live is just as important as where you live.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 12 at 06:23pm
$
17 Units Available
Brookland
127 State St, West Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,185
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
1184 sqft
Your health and safety are important to us. We strongly encourage guests to wear masks and practice social distancing when visiting our offices.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 06:02pm
4 Units Available
Advenir at One Eleven
111 Knox Abbott Drive, Cayce, SC
Studio
$1,150
551 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1279 sqft
Welcome to Advenir at One Eleven Columbia, SC. Our community comes with convenient features that allow you to thrive and balance all aspects of your busy professional life in your new home.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
3 Units Available
Tamarind at Stoneridge
143 Stoneridge Dr, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$730
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$830
931 sqft
Conveniently located near I-95 just one mile from Riverside Bike Path. Community amenities include an Olympic-size pool and grilling facilities. Multiple one-, two-, and three-bedroom floor plans available.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 06:14pm
17 Units Available
The Land Bank Lofts
1401 Hampton St, Columbia, SC
Studio
$885
429 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,020
581 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
HISTORIC. ICONIC. CHIC. Constructed in 1924, the Federal Land Bank Building, as it was originally known has been completely transformed into a modern masterpiece for today’s lifestyle.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 2 at 11:55pm
Contact for Availability
612 Whaley
612 Whaley St, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$995
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Brand new apartment homes with modern kitchens, over-sized windows and high-efficiency AC and appliances. The community also offers amenities like on-site eateries and sports courts. Easy commute to campus!
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 06:16pm
32 Units Available
Stone Ridge
1000 Watermark Pl, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$650
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$855
1117 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Here at Stone Ridge Apartment Homes, our apartments and townhomes have all of the details you desire. Select apartments are smoke-free and lovingly upgraded with all-new kitchens and baths with espresso cabinets and brushed nickel fixtures.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 2 at 11:55pm
Contact for Availability
OLYMPIA MILL
600 Heyward St, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$900
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
3 Bedrooms
$1,815
Unique apartment complex renovated from a historic former textile mill, with large pool and fitness center. Suitable for young professionals and college students, located near Midtown-Downtown Columbia and the University of South Carolina.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 2 at 11:55pm
Contact for Availability
Granby Mills
510 Heyward St, Columbia, SC
Studio
$1,040
1 Bedroom
$1,040
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
Two- to four-bedroom apartments with industrial charm within walking distance from USC. They offer amenities like complimentary fitness classes and an active social calendar for the residents.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
1 Unit Available
Granby Crossing
100 Granby Xing, Cayce, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1075 sqft
We are currently updating our website. But dont worry, you can contact the Leasing Office to reserve your apartment home today!
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
167 Stoneridge Dr
167 Stoneridge Dr, Richland County, SC
1 Bedroom
$2,100
900 sqft
Superbly designed to be a home from home for short stay guests from 1 month to 3 months, seven minutes from downtown Columbia.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 06:40pm
1 Unit Available
1409 Victoria Street
1409 Victoria St, Columbia, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
790 sqft
Looking for a great neighborhood to take afternoon walks? You've found it in this fantastic Cottontown duplex. It's all here and just minutes from The Vista, USC, Downtown and some of the best dining and entertainment Columbia has to offer.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
928 N lucas Street
928 North Lucas Street, West Columbia, SC
2 Bedrooms
$945
1200 sqft
Cute townhouse in West columbia, 2 beds, 1.5 baths, close to downtown. New paint, carpet, appliances. A must see. yard maintenance included in rent.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 06:40pm
1 Unit Available
2319 Park Street
2319 Park Street, Columbia, SC
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
3100 sqft
Welcome! If you enjoy older homes, especially those with historical significance this is the house for you. Elmwood is in the Downtown area of Columbia where you can view a recent remodeled “historic home.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
3 Units Available
Siegel Suites - Columbia
150 Stoneridge Drive, Columbia, SC
Studio
$1,084
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,300
950 sqft
Move In Today: Fully Furnished Apartments! Call Today! ***Weekly Payment Options Starting at $250.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
Cornell Arms
1230 Pendleton Street, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,050
850 sqft
I put my one bed apartment for sublease from 8/1/20 to 11/30/20 Apartment very clean, spacious and in the middle of downtown Columbia South Carolina with all utilities included and internet, elevator, parking lot If interested email please