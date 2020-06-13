168 Apartments for rent in Irmo, SC

Apartments for Rent in Irmo

Unfortunately for the apartment-dweller, Irmo is pretty densely packed with single-family detached homes, so the options for rental apartments in Irmo are not huge, but neither are they nonexistent. Many of the homes are owner-occupied, but some rental houses are available. Be prepared to act quickly if you come across a home for rent, though, as they do not tend to stay on the market long. Most of the properties available for those looking to lease can be found along State Highway 76 and in the South Town Center area. Let's get you ready to find your new Irmo home!

How much will it cost?

Studio apartments for rent along the highway can be had really affordably. As Irmo is a good commuting distance to the University of South Carolina, it tends to be a popular option for college students, and a studio of your own is way cooler than sharing a lame dorm room with a pimply kid who smells like cabbage. Prices climb as you move up in number of bedrooms, and rentals in the Hollingswood Road area tend to be the highest priced in town.

When should you rent?

Student activity makes the end of summer a busy period, so avoid looking at that time if you can. Winter is a little quieter but, as the city is not made entirely of students (there's a military base nearby, as well as the regular 'burb-type folks, and don't forget about the crazy okra people), there's no rush season when everything becomes occupied or is vacated.

What do you need?

Besides the first and last month's rent, a decent credit score, and a moving van, you'll need a car in Irmo. Like most suburbs, walkability scores are low. While many rentals in the oldest city section (Highway 76) are within walking distance to shops and restaurants, you'll still need a vehicle to get to most of the places you'll want to go.

As you search for your new Irmo home, keep in mind that most of the property is owner-occupied, especially in the Spring Hill area. Your best bet is to concentrate your search in the central and southern city districts and, before you know it, you'll be frying up a big batch of okra in your new Irmo home!

Also keep in mind that because Irmo is small, there aren't any specific neighborhoods. But there's nothing stopping you and your friends from making up your own.