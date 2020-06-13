Apartment List
168 Apartments for rent in Irmo, SC

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
18 Units Available
Atlantic at Parkridge Apartments
356 Lake Murray Blvd, Irmo, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,114
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,381
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,637
1332 sqft
New luxury apartments with spacious rooms and modern design. Located within 30 minutes of downtown Columbia and close to shops at Columbiana Center. Private clubhouse and swimming pool on site.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
Lake Murray
11 Units Available
Residence at Marina Bay
1600 Marina Rd, Irmo, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1209 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,586
1415 sqft
Waterfront living in spacious apartments with modern appliances and plush carpet. Resort-style amenities include a grilling deck and a 24-hour fitness center. Restaurant located just steps away.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
38 Units Available
York Woods at Lake Murray
2038 Lake Murray Boulevard, Irmo, SC
1 Bedroom
$934
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,124
1202 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,429
1405 sqft
Discover a life outside the lines when you live in York Woods at Lake Murray Apartment Homes. Minutes from the boundaries of downtown living in Columbia, near miles of the beautiful Lake Murray shoreline lies York Woods.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
9 Trinity Three Court
9 Trinity Three Court, Irmo, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1062 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
10 Market Hall Ct
10 Market Hall Ct, Irmo, SC
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1272 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 10 Market Hall Ct in Irmo. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated June 13 at 02:39pm
1 Unit Available
230 Andover Circle
230 Andover Circle, Irmo, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1278 sqft
This delightful home located in Irmo, SC is now available. It features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, great curb appeal.

Last updated June 13 at 02:39pm
1 Unit Available
1613 Chadford Road
1613 Chadford Road, Irmo, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1416 sqft
SPECIAL! • Receive $600 off 1st full month rent if leased and moved in before June 29! Great three bedroom home w/ stainless appliances. Full bathroom with a great backyard.

Last updated June 13 at 02:39pm
1 Unit Available
712 North Royal Tower Drive
712 North Royal Tower Drive, Irmo, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1254 sqft
SPECIAL! • Receive $600 off 1st full month rent if leased and moved in before June 29! Great three bedroom home w/ full kitchen stainless appliances.

Last updated June 13 at 02:39pm
1 Unit Available
153 Twisted Hill Road
153 Twisted Hill Road, Irmo, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1428 sqft
SPECIAL! • Receive $600 off 1st full month rent if leased and moved in before June 29! Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management.

Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
1 Unit Available
105 Oak Park Drive Suite 5
105 Oak Park Drive, Irmo, SC
Studio
$1,780
1620 sqft
For Lease Attractive recent construction. Office/Retail building-heart of high traffic area-easy access to I-26/Lake Murray Blvd and Harbison. 1620 SF back middle unit reduced to $13.25 foot zero net, flexible lease terms. Attractive .

Last updated May 4 at 11:11am
1 Unit Available
248 Charlwood Road
248 Charlwood Road, Irmo, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1585 sqft
SPECIAL! Receive $500 off amount evenly split over the lease terms if leased and moved in before May 3rd! Come check out this beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom located in Irmo that is just over 1,500sf.

Last updated May 4 at 11:11am
1 Unit Available
130 Weston Watch Road
130 Weston Watch Road, Irmo, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1212 sqft
SPECIAL! Receive $500 off amount evenly split over the lease terms if leased and moved in before May 3rd! This great home in the Friarsgate subdivision in Irmo is ready to move! The features paint, lighting, stainless steel appliances in the

Last updated December 11 at 04:58pm
1 Unit Available
7 Stanford Ridge Court
7 Stanford Ridge Court, Irmo, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1550 sqft
MOVE IN BEFORE JANUARY 5TH AND GET $400 OFF YOUR FIRST FULL MONTH’S RENT! Beautiful one story home located in Fox Run in the heart of Irmo.
Results within 1 mile of Irmo
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
Columbiana Ridge
8 Units Available
Avenue at Harbison
113 Paces Brook Ave, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$773
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,164
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,221
1229 sqft
Welcome to Avenue at Harbison located in beautiful Columbia, SC.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
8 Units Available
The Heights at Lake Murray
100 Walden Heights Drive, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,073
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location for commuters on I-26. Units include patios or balconies, washer/dryer hookups, and garbage disposals. Pet-friendly community features garage, pool, credit card payments, playground and gym.
Last updated June 12 at 02:25pm
4 Units Available
Legends at Lake Murray
1220 Meredith Dr, Columbia, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
858 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,360
1309 sqft
This community offers residents a resort-style pool, dog park and 24-hour fitness center. Apartments include breakfast bars, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. It's located just minutes from Irmo Town Park and Columbiana Mall.
Last updated June 12 at 12:13pm
7 Units Available
Waters Edge at Harbison
250 Crossbow Dr, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$944
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Waters Edge at Harbison in magnificent Columbia, SC. Our beautiful apartment home community is located in the heart of Irmo, just off of James F. Byrnes Expressway.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
13 Surrey Ct Suite 200
13 Surrey Ct, Seven Oaks, SC
Studio
$1,000
1100 sqft
Prime office space near Harbison - This 1100 square foot office space is available right away! Located just off St. Andrews Road, near Harbison Blvd. Trash, and landscaping included.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Challendon
1 Unit Available
225 Biddle Rd.
225 Biddle Road, Seven Oaks, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1537 sqft
225 Biddle Rd. Available 07/01/20 3 bedroom near Irmo - Single story home just off Piney Grove Road, between St. Andrews and Harbison. Three bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, bonus room/finished garaged, washer/dryer connections, fenced in back yard.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1 Pitsford Court
1 Pitsford Court, Richland County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1350 sqft
Now available for rent starting March 10, 2020! Beautiful single family home that contains 1,325 sq ft. It contains 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Please call/text Dondre at 404-804-1611 to schedule a showing today! Application: https://www.hemlane.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
105 Old Hall Road
105 Old Hall Road, Richland County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,253
1400 sqft
Great Home with a Fireplace and Outside Deck Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
113 Stockland Road
113 Stockland Road, Richland County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1450 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

Last updated June 13 at 02:39pm
1 Unit Available
5905 State Road S-32-758
5905 Ellisor Street, Lexington County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1587 sqft
SPECIAL! • Receive $600 off 1st full month rent if leased and moved in before June 29 Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management.

Last updated June 13 at 02:39pm
Challendon
1 Unit Available
320 Biscayne Road
320 Biscayne Road, Seven Oaks, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1728 sqft
Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Median Rent in Irmo

Last updated Sep. 2019
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Irmo is $863, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $997.
Studio
$683
1 Bed
$863
2 Beds
$997
3+ Beds
$1,318
City GuideIrmo
Irmo, S.C.: Home to the world's largest known festival dedicated to the slimy green pod we all know and love: okra.

During most of the year, Irmo, South Carolina, a little suburb of Columbia, is home to just over 11,000 okra-loving people. In the spring, though, the annual Okra Strut festival draws more than 60,000 visitors. The festival began as a small fundraiser for a town library in 1973 and was so named the Okra Strut by local radio personality Gene McKay, who pronounced that okra was actually "ancient Irmese" for "farming community who thrives on okra." Whether you love okra or you don't, there is plenty to love about the city of Irmo. Average low temperatures never get below freezing and, although the summer months see sticky average highs in the 90s, the summer is when the city sees most of its annual rainfall. Steamy!

Apartments for Rent in Irmo

Unfortunately for the apartment-dweller, Irmo is pretty densely packed with single-family detached homes, so the options for rental apartments in Irmo are not huge, but neither are they nonexistent. Many of the homes are owner-occupied, but some rental houses are available. Be prepared to act quickly if you come across a home for rent, though, as they do not tend to stay on the market long. Most of the properties available for those looking to lease can be found along State Highway 76 and in the South Town Center area. Let's get you ready to find your new Irmo home!

How much will it cost?

Studio apartments for rent along the highway can be had really affordably. As Irmo is a good commuting distance to the University of South Carolina, it tends to be a popular option for college students, and a studio of your own is way cooler than sharing a lame dorm room with a pimply kid who smells like cabbage. Prices climb as you move up in number of bedrooms, and rentals in the Hollingswood Road area tend to be the highest priced in town.

When should you rent?

Student activity makes the end of summer a busy period, so avoid looking at that time if you can. Winter is a little quieter but, as the city is not made entirely of students (there's a military base nearby, as well as the regular 'burb-type folks, and don't forget about the crazy okra people), there's no rush season when everything becomes occupied or is vacated.

What do you need?

Besides the first and last month's rent, a decent credit score, and a moving van, you'll need a car in Irmo. Like most suburbs, walkability scores are low. While many rentals in the oldest city section (Highway 76) are within walking distance to shops and restaurants, you'll still need a vehicle to get to most of the places you'll want to go.

As you search for your new Irmo home, keep in mind that most of the property is owner-occupied, especially in the Spring Hill area. Your best bet is to concentrate your search in the central and southern city districts and, before you know it, you'll be frying up a big batch of okra in your new Irmo home!

Also keep in mind that because Irmo is small, there aren't any specific neighborhoods. But there's nothing stopping you and your friends from making up your own.

Living in Irmo

Friarsgate Park is the biggest park in Irmo and it offers a baseball diamond along with the traditional happenings of a park.

When you're looking to get shopping done, Irmo has the usuals like Kroger's, but don't forget to stop by the Irmo Station Shopping Center and the Irmo Village Shopping Center to do some more retail damage.

Irmo has plenty of places for you to stuff your face, too. Sun Ming Chinese Restaurant, Lizard's Thicket Restaurant, Firehouse Subs, and Bellacino's Pizza & Grinders are just some of the options available to locals.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Irmo?
In Irmo, the median rent is $683 for a studio, $863 for a 1-bedroom, $997 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,318 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Irmo, check out our monthly Irmo Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Irmo?
Some of the colleges located in the Irmo area include Benedict College, Midlands Technical College, University of South Carolina-Aiken, University of South Carolina-Columbia, and University of South Carolina-Sumter. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Irmo?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Irmo from include Columbia, Aiken, West Columbia, Lexington, and St. Andrews.

