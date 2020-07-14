700 Woodrow

Lease Length: 6-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $60
Deposit: $200
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300
fee: $300
limit: 2
restrictions: A maximum of two pets per apartment may be allowed, with a combined weight of 65 pounds and each must be at least one year in age. The following pets are excluded from the property due to insurance purposes: Pit Bulls, Rottweilers, Germa n Shepherds, Huskies, Alaskan Malamutes, Chows and Dobermans, as well as any dog which has ever bitten an individual.
Parking Details: Parking Lot.
Storage Details: Indoor, climate-controlled storage units are available at $100 per month if you choose.