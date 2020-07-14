All apartments in Columbia
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:30 PM

700 Woodrow

700 Woodrow St · (803) 232-7358
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Contact us today to learn more about our limited time savings!
Location

700 Woodrow St, Columbia, SC 29205
Old Shandon

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 107 · Avail. Aug 9

$1,315

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 665 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 311 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,620

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1050 sqft

Unit 301 · Avail. Jul 24

$1,620

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1050 sqft

Unit 506 · Avail. now

$1,635

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1050 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
ice maker
oven
range
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
concierge
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
cc payments
courtyard
e-payments
key fob access
lobby
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
Your health and safety are important to us. We strongly encourage guests to wear masks and practice social distancing when visiting our offices.



700 Woodrow, chic, urban residences for lease are beset in the historic District of Shandon, Columbia's most sought after neighborhood. Live a life of ease and convenience cradled amongst the finest boutiques, eateries and outposts Columbia has to offer. Satisfy your senses as you hear the wind blowing through the trees or the greeting of a fellow neighbor passing by as you enjoy a fresh cup of coffee. Whether you are seeking a day out with friends at posh shops, satisfying sophisticated pallets, or spending some time with friends at the local tavern, your living experience will be second to none. Embrace the Devine life.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $60
Deposit: $200
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300
fee: $300
limit: 2
restrictions: A maximum of two pets per apartment may be allowed, with a combined weight of 65 pounds and each must be at least one year in age. The following pets are excluded from the property due to insurance purposes: Pit Bulls, Rottweilers, Germa n Shepherds, Huskies, Alaskan Malamutes, Chows and Dobermans, as well as any dog which has ever bitten an individual.
Parking Details: Parking Lot.
Storage Details: Indoor, climate-controlled storage units are available at $100 per month if you choose.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 700 Woodrow have any available units?
700 Woodrow has 9 units available starting at $1,315 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Columbia, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
What amenities does 700 Woodrow have?
Some of 700 Woodrow's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 700 Woodrow currently offering any rent specials?
700 Woodrow is offering the following rent specials: Contact us today to learn more about our limited time savings!
Is 700 Woodrow pet-friendly?
Yes, 700 Woodrow is pet friendly.
Does 700 Woodrow offer parking?
Yes, 700 Woodrow offers parking.
Does 700 Woodrow have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 700 Woodrow offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 700 Woodrow have a pool?
No, 700 Woodrow does not have a pool.
Does 700 Woodrow have accessible units?
Yes, 700 Woodrow has accessible units.
Does 700 Woodrow have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 700 Woodrow has units with dishwashers.
