Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal ice maker oven range smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse concierge parking cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage cc payments courtyard e-payments key fob access lobby online portal package receiving smoke-free community

700 Woodrow, chic, urban residences for lease are beset in the historic District of Shandon, Columbia's most sought after neighborhood. Live a life of ease and convenience cradled amongst the finest boutiques, eateries and outposts Columbia has to offer. Satisfy your senses as you hear the wind blowing through the trees or the greeting of a fellow neighbor passing by as you enjoy a fresh cup of coffee. Whether you are seeking a day out with friends at posh shops, satisfying sophisticated pallets, or spending some time with friends at the local tavern, your living experience will be second to none. Embrace the Devine life.