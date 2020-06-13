Apartment List
120 Apartments for rent in Columbia, SC with balcony

Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
The Congaree Vista
20 Units Available
Vista Towers
2001 Vista Towers Drive, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,071
894 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,327
1167 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located conveniently close to I-126. Units feature hardwood floors, a patio or balcony, and laundry. Residents enjoy communal amenities like parking and a dog park, as well as a pool, sauna and gym.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 01:07am
11 Units Available
Peachtree Place
200 Berryhill Rd, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$803
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$918
1031 sqft
Pet-friendly homes with eat-in kitchens, vinyl flooring, and plush carpeting. Resident amenities include a clubhouse, a pool, and a playground. Close to I-20 and I-26.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 12:40pm
The Congaree Vista
31 Units Available
Sola Station
325 Taylor Street, Columbia, SC
Studio
$1,205
729 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,290
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1216 sqft
Sola Station is the newest addition to CanalSide, winner of Coumbia's Best Apartments 2013-2017, according to Free Times. Sola Station offers unmatched views of Columbia, South Carolina's riverfront.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 12:18pm
Woodfield
18 Units Available
The Arbors at Windsor Lake
8720 Windsor Lake Blvd, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$800
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
964 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,015
1184 sqft
FIND THE PERFECT FLOOR PLAN Our beautiful apartments have quality options to make you feel at home
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 12:13pm
7 Units Available
Waters Edge at Harbison
250 Crossbow Dr, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$944
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Waters Edge at Harbison in magnificent Columbia, SC. Our beautiful apartment home community is located in the heart of Irmo, just off of James F. Byrnes Expressway.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 06:21am
11 Units Available
Providence Park
261 Business Park Blvd, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,019
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1400 sqft
Providence Park Apartments allow you to experience the best of both worlds. Minutes away from the vibrant Downtown Columbia scene, your apartment provides a peaceful retreat with designer features and finishes.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 06:16am
The Congaree Vista
14 Units Available
CanalSide Lofts
383 Taylor St, Columbia, SC
Studio
$895
633 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,118
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,177
1005 sqft
Adjacent to Riverfront Park and the Three Rivers Greenway in downtown Columbia, CanalSide Lofts is the new way to live. You'll fall in love with the open floor plans, soaring ceilings and spacious interiors of the CanalSide Lofts.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
7 Units Available
Tamarind at Stoneridge
143 Stoneridge Dr, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$730
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$830
931 sqft
Conveniently located near I-95 just one mile from Riverside Bike Path. Community amenities include an Olympic-size pool and grilling facilities. Multiple one-, two-, and three-bedroom floor plans available.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
28 Units Available
Polo Village
1270 Polo Rd, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$852
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$990
1232 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1497 sqft
These attractive units are ideal for anyone who wants luxury and convenience. Available in one, two and three bedrooms, these Midtown apartments offer large floor plans, sunrooms and open-plan kitchens.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:14am
$
East Lake
107 Units Available
Spring Lake Apartments
7645 Garners Ferry Rd, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$625
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$830
1089 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$945
1375 sqft
Fresh air and wide open spaces... the natural world really is at your doorstep. A 33 acre lake, stocked for fishing, awaits along with many features you desire with a convenient location.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 11 at 05:47pm
183 Units Available
The Cardinal
4615 Forest Drive, Columbia, SC
Studio
$1,095
578 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,375
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1234 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Cardinal in Columbia. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:18am
8 Units Available
Companion at the Palms
1155 Clemson Frontage Rd, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$845
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$940
1061 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,120
1272 sqft
Welcome To Companion At The Palms\nTake a leisurely stroll through our well-landscaped lawns, and bring Fido along!
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 01:03am
54 Units Available
Gleneagle
601 Saint Andrews Rd, Columbia, SC
Studio
$699
1069 sqft
1 Bedroom
$825
1130 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$835
1215 sqft
Homes with private patios and balconies, fireplaces, and extra storage space. Resident amenities include on-site laundry, a 24-hour gym, and a volleyball court. Less than 15 minutes from the downtown area.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 01:13am
$
Old Shandon
14 Units Available
700 Woodrow
700 Woodrow St, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,315
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
1050 sqft
Your health and safety are important to us. We strongly encourage guests to wear masks and practice social distancing when visiting our offices.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:50am
18 Units Available
Riverwalk Vista
100 Bryton Trce, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$725
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$825
1150 sqft
A community you will love to come home to! Our community is one of Columbia’s finest, offering unique floor plans to boast features such as kitchen islands, wood burning fireplaces, and full-size laundry rooms.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
Downtown
9 Units Available
The Palms on Main
1155 Lady St, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$995
474 sqft
Cosmopolitan apartments with hints of art deco design, featuring brushed nickel accessories and floor-to-ceiling windows. Restaurants and retail space on the main level. Located in the heart of Columbia, near the South Carolina State House.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
The Congaree Vista
2 Units Available
Vista Lofts
701 Gervais St, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,822
1165 sqft
Near Memorial Park and the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center. Spacious apartments with stainless steel kitchen appliances, hardwood floors and a patio or balcony. Community offers a pool, a lobby and maintenance.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:01am
32 Units Available
Stone Ridge
1000 Watermark Pl, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$650
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$855
1117 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Here at Stone Ridge Apartment Homes, our apartments and townhomes have all of the details you desire. Select apartments are smoke-free and lovingly upgraded with all-new kitchens and baths with espresso cabinets and brushed nickel fixtures.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 2 at 11:55pm
The Congaree Vista
Contact for Availability
THE APARTMENTS AT PALMETTO COMPRESS
612 Devine St, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,000
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
Renovated warehouse offers one- to three-bedroom apartments that mix modern style with historic appeal. Exposed brick walls and wooden ceiling beams add charm. Just steps away from the University of South Carolina and Downtown Columbia.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Elmwood Park
1 Unit Available
2212 Clark
2212 Clark Street, Columbia, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1092 sqft
Charming 2 bedroom duplex in Historic Elmwood Park, hardwood floors throughout private backyard with patio. Covered front porch, convenient to USC, downtown Columbia

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Elmwood Park
1 Unit Available
2214 Clark
2214 Clark St, Columbia, SC
2 Bedrooms
$950
900 sqft
Charming 2 bedroom - second floor unit in duplex in Historic Elmwood Park, hardwood floors throughout washer and dryer included. Covered front porch, convenient to USC, downtown Columbia

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 05:37am
Windemere Springs
1 Unit Available
1500 Argent Court
1500 Argent Court, Columbia, SC
2 Bedrooms
$925
1131 sqft
A charming property in Columbia! Your next home includes: --2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom --1,131 square feet --Updated flooring and ceiling fans throughout --Adorable side porch with beautiful arches --Washer/dryer connections --Central HVAC --Pet

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 05:37am
Booker Washington Heights
1 Unit Available
3512 Piedmont Avenue
3512 Piedmont Avenue, Columbia, SC
2 Bedrooms
$990
1377 sqft
This delightful home located in Columbia, SC is now available.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 05:37am
Elmwood Park
1 Unit Available
2319 Park Street
2319 Park Street, Columbia, SC
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
3100 sqft
Welcome! If you enjoy older homes, especially those with historical significance this is the house for you. Elmwood is in the Downtown area of Columbia where you can view a recent remodeled “historic home.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Columbia, SC

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Columbia renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

