University of South Carolina-Columbia
Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:01 AM
82 Apartments For Rent Near University of South Carolina-Columbia
The Congaree Vista
Sola Station
325 Taylor Street, Columbia, SC
Studio
$1,205
729 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,230
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1216 sqft
Sola Station is the newest addition to CanalSide, winner of Coumbia's Best Apartments 2013-2017, according to Free Times. Sola Station offers unmatched views of Columbia, South Carolina's riverfront.
$
Oakwood Court
Devine District
2825 Devine St, Columbia, SC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,380
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,820
1279 sqft
$
Brookland
127 State St, West Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,185
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
1184 sqft
$
Old Shandon
700 Woodrow
700 Woodrow St, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,315
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
1050 sqft
$
Downtown
The Palms on Main
1155 Lady St, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$880
474 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1100 sqft
Cosmopolitan apartments with hints of art deco design, featuring brushed nickel accessories and floor-to-ceiling windows. Restaurants and retail space on the main level. Located in the heart of Columbia, near the South Carolina State House.
The Congaree Vista
Vista Commons
1100 Pulaski St, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,303
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1053 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,164
1258 sqft
Nestled in downtown Columbia's historic district moments from the bank of the Congaree River, these apartment homes feature a fitness center, detached garages and storage units.
The Congaree Vista
CanalSide Lofts
383 Taylor St, Columbia, SC
Studio
$1,084
633 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,216
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Adjacent to Riverfront Park and the Three Rivers Greenway in downtown Columbia, CanalSide Lofts is the new way to live. You'll fall in love with the open floor plans, soaring ceilings and spacious interiors of the CanalSide Lofts.
Robert Mills Historic
The Land Bank Lofts
1401 Hampton St, Columbia, SC
Studio
$885
447 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,020
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
HISTORIC. ICONIC. CHIC. Constructed in 1924, the Federal Land Bank Building, as it was originally known has been completely transformed into a modern masterpiece for today’s lifestyle.
Olympia
Granby Mills
510 Heyward St, Columbia, SC
Studio
$1,040
1 Bedroom
$1,040
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
Two- to four-bedroom apartments with industrial charm within walking distance from USC. They offer amenities like complimentary fitness classes and an active social calendar for the residents.
Advenir at One Eleven
111 Knox Abbott Drive, Cayce, SC
Studio
$1,150
551 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1279 sqft
Welcome to Advenir at One Eleven Columbia, SC. Our community comes with convenient features that allow you to thrive and balance all aspects of your busy professional life in your new home.
Olympia
OLYMPIA MILL
600 Heyward St, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$900
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
3 Bedrooms
$1,815
Unique apartment complex renovated from a historic former textile mill, with large pool and fitness center. Suitable for young professionals and college students, located near Midtown-Downtown Columbia and the University of South Carolina.
$
The Congaree Vista
Vista Lofts
701 Gervais St, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,097
1165 sqft
Near Memorial Park and the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center. Spacious apartments with stainless steel kitchen appliances, hardwood floors and a patio or balcony. Community offers a pool, a lobby and maintenance.
Granby Hill
612 Whaley
612 Whaley St, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$995
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Brand new apartment homes with modern kitchens, over-sized windows and high-efficiency AC and appliances. The community also offers amenities like on-site eateries and sports courts. Easy commute to campus!
Granby Oaks
800 State St, West Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$965
1048 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A community designed for a convenient and enjoyable life. In each large one, two and three bedroom apartment, you'll find fully equipped kitchens with range, refrigerator, dishwasher and disposals...separate dining room...walk-in closets...
Indigo at Brickworks
111 Brickworks Dr, Cayce, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,240
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1244 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Indigo at Brickworks in Cayce. View photos, descriptions and more!
The Congaree Vista
THE APARTMENTS AT PALMETTO COMPRESS
612 Devine St, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,000
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
Renovated warehouse offers one- to three-bedroom apartments that mix modern style with historic appeal. Exposed brick walls and wooden ceiling beams add charm. Just steps away from the University of South Carolina and Downtown Columbia.
The Congaree Vista
Vista Towers
2001 Vista Towers Drive, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,091
894 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,339
1167 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,779
1200 sqft
Located conveniently close to I-126. Units feature hardwood floors, a patio or balcony, and laundry. Residents enjoy communal amenities like parking and a dog park, as well as a pool, sauna and gym.
$
100 Riverbend
100 Riverbend Dr, West Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$600
643 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$700
813 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$875
1100 sqft
Living at 100 Riverbend is much more than living in an apartment community, it's a way of life. At 100 Riverbend, we realize that how you live is just as important as where you live.
Central Rosewood
923 Huntington Ave.
923 Huntington Avenue, Columbia, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1352 sqft
Rosewood Home - Home is minutes away from the University of South Carolina, Midlands Technical College, and Five Points: offering the following; * Hardwood floors * Stove, fridge, disposal, washer, and dryer * Three ceiling fans * Central heat and
3040 Girardeau Ave.
3040 Girardeau Avenue, Columbia, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1400 sqft
3040 Girardeau Ave. Available 08/14/20 Forest Hills - Lovely home located in Forest Hills near Richland Mall. (RLNE5917341)
Gates at Williams Brice
1085 Shop Rd, Columbia, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1085 Shop Rd #222 Available 07/15/20 Pool, Spa, Weight Room, Cable & Water Included $1,450 / Month - Welcome to The Gates at Williams Brice! 2 Bedroom, 2 Baths, Like New Condition, Hardwoods, Cherry Finishes, Granite Tops! (RLNE1881022)
Hollywood - Rosehill
127 S Harden Street #8
127 S Harden St, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$800
800 sqft
800 SF charming 1 bdrm/1 bath upstairs apartment located between Shandon and Wales Garden. Close to the University of South Carolina, making it a desirable location for graduate students or employees of the university.
Central Rosewood
2707 Holt Drive
2707 Holt Drive, Columbia, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1300 sqft
Rosewood - Please call our office to schedule an appointment to view this beautiful home. (RLNE4095704)
Wales Garden
611 Waccamaw Ave., #11
611 Waccamaw Ave, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$795
550 sqft
Five Points/ Wales Garden Condo - Unit is located in the heart of Wales Garden.