3bd/1ba Belfield Home Available NOW! - Available at 2137 Church Lane , located in the Belfield, section of Philadelphia, we have an incredible rental option for you to consider! This amazing, spacious home features three bedrooms, and one bathroom. The roomy kitchen comes equipped with tile flooring and an ample cabinet/counter room. The rooms are bright and open, with tons of storage space and windows. Hardwood flooring throughout.



** First, last, and security to move in**

Application for featured rentals can be found here: https://www.tcsmgt.com/featured-rentals/

All moving funds must be certified.

Certified check or money order can be delivered to 107 S. 2nd St. 3rd Floor. Philadelphia, PA. 19106

Office hours Monday-Friday, 9-5 **Drop box outside available for after hours**



