All apartments in Philadelphia
Find more places like
Southstar Lofts.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
Southstar Lofts
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:51 PM

Southstar Lofts

521 S Broad St · (267) 843-8321
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Your new home is going to be awesome. The price you pay is going to be even better. Get up to one month FREE when you move into select apartment homes!? Conditions apply.
Browse Similar Places
Philadelphia
See all
Avenue of the Arts South
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

521 S Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19147
Avenue of the Arts South

Price and availability

VERIFIED 19 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 306 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,660

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 541 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 405 · Avail. Aug 16

$1,787

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 652 sqft

Unit 203 · Avail. now

$1,817

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 708 sqft

Unit 505 · Avail. now

$1,837

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 652 sqft

See 12+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 202 · Avail. Aug 8

$2,709

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1069 sqft

Unit 402 · Avail. Aug 29

$2,769

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1069 sqft

Unit 507 · Avail. now

$2,803

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1038 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Southstar Lofts.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
cable included
carpet
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
car charging
clubhouse
elevator
24hr gym
parking
garage
internet access
We offer a variety of tour options including in person, virtual and self guided tours. Southstar Lofts located at South and Broad in Philadelphia, PA offers luxury loft living right on the Avenue of the Arts. Our community features spacious floor plans with bamboo wood flooring, modern kitchens with stainless steel appliances, upgraded cabinets, granite countertops and floor to ceiling windows that showcase unobstructed city views. Homes also include a washer and dryer, spacious walk in closets, and in select homes, a private balcony. Smart home technology including locks and thermostat available! Our community is smoke free and includes an upgraded 24 hour fitness center and clubroom with demonstration kitchen. Feel safe and secure with controlled access entry and on site management and maintenance teams. Walkable distance to restaurants and shopping including our own on site retail with Big Gay Ice Cream, City Diner and Kosmo s Pizzeria. Commuting has never been easier with the Broad Street Line at Lombard South Station just steps away from your new home. Tour without taking a step. Real time video tours now available. Contact us for your tour! Guarantors welcome! BY PROVIDING YOUR PHONE NUMBER, YOU CONSENT TO RECEIVE TEXT MESSAGES. Must be 18 or older to participate in Aimco text messaging information and appointments. You may only enter the program with a mobile number that is registered to you. Message and data rates apply. The program is governed by Aimco Text Messaging Terms and Conditions provided at AimcoTextTerms.com, Aimco Text Messaging Privacy Policy provided at AimcoTextPrivacy.com and Aimco General Privacy Policy provided at AimcoPrivacy.com. Text STOP to receive stop receiving text message reminders or HELP for assistance.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-12 Months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $79
Deposit: $1000 - $1250
Move-in Fees: $235
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $400 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $50
restrictions: aggressive breeds, no weight limits
Parking Details: None, assigned: $20/month. Storage cages are available. None, assigned: $300/month. Covered garage parking options are available for residents. Premier garage options are available at $335. None, assigned: $25/month. We offer electric car charging stations for residents with electric vehicles.?Shared stations available for?$25/month?plus energy consumed. Ask the leasing team for details.
Storage Details: Storage Cages Available ($20/month)

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Southstar Lofts have any available units?
Southstar Lofts has 22 units available starting at $1,660 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does Southstar Lofts have?
Some of Southstar Lofts's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Southstar Lofts currently offering any rent specials?
Southstar Lofts is offering the following rent specials: Your new home is going to be awesome. The price you pay is going to be even better. Get up to one month FREE when you move into select apartment homes!? Conditions apply.
Is Southstar Lofts pet-friendly?
Yes, Southstar Lofts is pet friendly.
Does Southstar Lofts offer parking?
Yes, Southstar Lofts offers parking.
Does Southstar Lofts have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Southstar Lofts offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Southstar Lofts have a pool?
No, Southstar Lofts does not have a pool.
Does Southstar Lofts have accessible units?
No, Southstar Lofts does not have accessible units.
Does Southstar Lofts have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Southstar Lofts has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

The Alexander
1601 Vine St
Philadelphia, PA 19103
The Sansom
1605 Sansom St
Philadelphia, PA 19102
Station Walk
13659 Philmont Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19116
Olney Plaza
630 W Fisher Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19120
Green Street Apartments
2113 Green St
Philadelphia, PA 19130
The Flats at 31 Brewerytown
3018 W Thompson St
Philadelphia, PA 19121
The Pepper Building
1830 Lombard St
Philadelphia, PA 19146
Dupont Towers
6100 Henry Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19128

Similar Pages

Philadelphia 1 BedroomsPhiladelphia 2 BedroomsPhiladelphia Dog Friendly ApartmentsPhiladelphia Pet Friendly PlacesPhiladelphia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJLansdale, PACamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJChester, PAHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJGlassboro, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Logan SquareHunting ParkCobbs CreekSomertonRittenhouse SquareOverbrookUniversity CityWest Oak Lane

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's UniversityTemple UniversityThomas Jefferson UniversityDrexel University