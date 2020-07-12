Amenities

We offer a variety of tour options including in person, virtual and self guided tours. Southstar Lofts located at South and Broad in Philadelphia, PA offers luxury loft living right on the Avenue of the Arts. Our community features spacious floor plans with bamboo wood flooring, modern kitchens with stainless steel appliances, upgraded cabinets, granite countertops and floor to ceiling windows that showcase unobstructed city views. Homes also include a washer and dryer, spacious walk in closets, and in select homes, a private balcony. Smart home technology including locks and thermostat available! Our community is smoke free and includes an upgraded 24 hour fitness center and clubroom with demonstration kitchen. Feel safe and secure with controlled access entry and on site management and maintenance teams. Walkable distance to restaurants and shopping including our own on site retail with Big Gay Ice Cream, City Diner and Kosmo s Pizzeria. Commuting has never been easier with the Broad Street Line at Lombard South Station just steps away from your new home. Tour without taking a step. Real time video tours now available. Contact us for your tour! Guarantors welcome! BY PROVIDING YOUR PHONE NUMBER, YOU CONSENT TO RECEIVE TEXT MESSAGES. Must be 18 or older to participate in Aimco text messaging information and appointments. You may only enter the program with a mobile number that is registered to you. Message and data rates apply. The program is governed by Aimco Text Messaging Terms and Conditions provided at AimcoTextTerms.com, Aimco Text Messaging Privacy Policy provided at AimcoTextPrivacy.com and Aimco General Privacy Policy provided at AimcoPrivacy.com. Text STOP to receive stop receiving text message reminders or HELP for assistance.