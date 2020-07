Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher bathtub ceiling fan garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard fire pit parking bike storage yoga cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator garage gym pet friendly carport e-payments green community key fob access new construction online portal package receiving smoke-free community

The Bridgetown is a 50-Unit net zero, eco-friendly apartment building in the NE Beaumont Village neighborhood of Northeast Portland. The Bridgetown retail conveniently located on NE Fremont including Union Barber, Prince Coffee, State Farm Insurance, and a Love Hive Yoga! An activated entry courtyard is shared between the retailers and residents which creates a two-way dialogue between The Bridgetown and the neighborhood.