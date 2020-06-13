172 Apartments for rent in Salmon Creek, WA

Apartment List
📍

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Starcrest
1 Unit Available
326 NW 103rd St
326 Northwest 103rd Street, Salmon Creek, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1296 sqft
326 NW 103rd St Available 07/01/20 Available July 1st Nice Single Level Home with Large Yard - This remodeled home features: 1296 Sq Ft of spacious living, 3 bedrooms, 1 3/4 bathrooms and an upgraded kitchen.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Pleasant Valley
1 Unit Available
3211 NE 105th Circle
3211 Northeast 105th Circle, Salmon Creek, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,270
2750 sqft
3211 NE 105th Circle Available 07/20/20 Hazel Dell 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath with 3 Car Garage, Main Floor Office/Den, Bonus Room - Beautiful well-maintained home located in a Hazel Dell neighborhood off NE 99th Street. Easy freeway access.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
508 NW 146th Way
508 Northwest 146th Way, Salmon Creek, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
1971 sqft
Salmon Creek - 4 Bed 2.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Felida - Starcrest
1 Unit Available
1420 NW 113th Street
1420 Northwest 113th Street, Salmon Creek, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
2300 sqft
1420 NW 113th Street Available 07/09/20 Beautiful Felida Home with Updates Throughout! - This spacious home has been updated from top to bottom! Carpet, floors, paint, fixtures, & appliances.

1 of 21

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
112 NW 147th St.
112 Northwest 147th Street, Salmon Creek, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1513 sqft
Spacious 3 Bed/2.5 Bath in desirable Salmon Creek area! - 2 Story, 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath home on Corner lot. Living Room has vaulted ceilings, a gas fireplace with a built-in entertainment center.

1 of 26

Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
Pleasant Valley
1 Unit Available
10708 NE 25th Place
10708 Northeast 25th Place, Salmon Creek, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1658 sqft
10708 NE 25th Place Available 05/11/20 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Ranch Home in Hazel Dell! - Ranch, 3 bedroom, 2 bath with open floor plan.
Results within 1 mile of Salmon Creek
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Pleasant Valley
10 Units Available
Highland Hills
2406 NE 139th St, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,538
1281 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments located close to WSU campus, I-205 and I-5 as well as shopping and dining. Spacious units have lots of natural light, double-paned windows, and modern amenities. Access to hiking trails nearby.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 04:06pm
Northeast Hazel Dell-Starcrest
2 Units Available
The Timbers at Towne Center
608 NE 86th St, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Timbers is located at the epicenter of northwest, culture, commere & cuisine.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 11 at 12:04am
Northeast Hazel Dell
4 Units Available
Alderbrook
9501 NE 19th Ave, Vancouver, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,195
495 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
951 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Alderbrook in Vancouver. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:53pm
Northeast Hazel Dell
1 Unit Available
Greenwood Acres
8917 NE 15th Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,100
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautifully landscaped community tucked away from the hustle and bustle. Convenient to shopping, movies and parks. Your new apartment home has 850 square feet of decorating space. A fantastic floor plan which is perfect for entertaining.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 12:51pm
$
Northeast Hazel Dell
28 Units Available
Bridge Creek
9211 NE 15th Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
892 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1150 sqft
Pet-friendly homes a short drive away from downtown Portland. These feature plush carpeting, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Common resident amenities include a fitness center, pool and well-equipped business center.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Felida - Starcrest
1 Unit Available
12709 NW 25th Avenue
12709 Northwest 25th Avenue, Felida, WA
5 Bedrooms
$2,795
3061 sqft
12709 NW 25th Avenue Available 07/22/20 Unique Felida Home 5 bed, 3.5 bath near Felida Elementary and Thomas Jefferson Middle Schools - This unique Felida neighborhood home near Felida Elementary and Thomas Jefferson Middle School is impressive.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Starcrest
1 Unit Available
1318 NW 88th Street
1318 Northwest 88th Street, Lake Shore, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1487 sqft
1318 NW 88th Street Available 07/24/20 Gorgeous 3BD Ranch in West Hazel Dell! High End Finishes & Backyard Oasis! - Showings Start: 07/24/2020 Nestled in a quiet, established Hazel Dell neighborhood, this home features beautiful finishes and lots

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
518 NW 153rd Street
518 Northwest 153rd Street, Clark County, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1869 sqft
518 NW 153rd Street Available 07/01/20 This Salmon Creek 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath has it all! - This fantastic Salmon Creek 3-bedroom 2.5-bathroom home has an open "great room" floor plan with a corner gas fireplace.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Northeast Hazel Dell
1 Unit Available
2110 NE 97th Circle
2110 Northeast 97th Circle, Hazel Dell, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
2076 sqft
2110 NE 97th Circle Available 07/03/20 3 bed 2.5 Bath Home in East Hazel Dell Near Hwy 99 - 3 bed 2.5 bath home with great curb appeal. This home is located near NE 99th Street and 25th Ave. Close to shopping and easy access to I-5 or I-205.

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Northeast Hazel Dell
1 Unit Available
3812 NE 93rd Street
3812 Northeast 93rd Street, Hazel Dell, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2928 sqft
3812 NE 93rd Street Available 08/01/20 4 bed 2.5 bath Hazel Dell / Fairfield Park Neighborhood - Don't miss out on this 4 bed 2.5 bath home with easy access to I-5 and I-205.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Pleasant Valley
1 Unit Available
13215 NE 62nd Ave
13215 NE 62nd Ave, Barberton, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1969 sqft
Brand New Townhome - Professional stainless steel gas range/oven & refrigerator Lighting under the kitchen cabinets Full backsplash Quartz Countertops Hardwood Flooring in kitchen and dining area Washer & Dryer Included Covered Patio RENT: $2495.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Northeast Hazel Dell
1 Unit Available
3610 NE 81st Circle
3610 Northeast 81st Circle, Hazel Dell, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
2080 sqft
SKYVIEW HIGH - Beautiful 3 Bed 3.5 bath plus large bonus room - Town home with 2 Car Garage - Minutes to the freeway for easy commuting to Portland or anywhere within Southwest Washington.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Pleasant Valley
1 Unit Available
13216 NE Salmon Creek Ave #S-5
13216 Northeast Salmon Creek Avenue, Mount Vista, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,095
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
13216 NE Salmon Creek Ave #S-5 Available 06/20/20 1 Bed, 1 Bath Condo in Salmon Creek with Community Pool and Clubhouse - 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom first floor condo located in Salmon Creek has gorgeous community grounds.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Northeast Hazel Dell
1 Unit Available
1807 NE 89th Circle
1807 Northeast 89th Circle, Hazel Dell, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1350 sqft
Two-Story Home on Quiet Street - 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath. Living room with gas fireplace opens to dining area and kitchen with range, refrigerator, dishwasher, disposal, and microwave provided. Laundry with washer/dryer hookups. Electric wall heat.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Northeast Hazel Dell
1 Unit Available
8115 NE 36th Ct
8115 Northeast 36th Court, Hazel Dell, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1512 sqft
SKYVIEW HIGH - 3 Bed 2.5 Townhome with 2 Car Garage - Minutes to the freeway for easy commuting to Portland or anywhere within Southwest Washington. Many features with the following highlighted below: - 3 Bed 2.5 Bath 1512 sq ft.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Northeast Hazel Dell
1 Unit Available
1525 NE 87th Way
1525 Northeast 87th Way, Hazel Dell, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1742 sqft
Available Soon - 3 Bedroom Townhome in Hazel Dell - Available Soon - 3 Bedroom Townhome in Hazel Dell, 2.5 Bath. All bedrooms on upper level. Kitchen has an island, refrigerator, range, dishwasher, built-in microwave and a pantry.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Northeast Hazel Dell-Starcrest
1 Unit Available
405 NE 85th St K
405 Northeast 85th Street, Hazel Dell, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,755
1116 sqft
Spacious Condo, Appliances included, Garage, Gated - Property Id: 27870 Splendid spacious Condo for rent, Lower level Condo located in a quiet gated community, Convenient location, near major Freeways, 15 minutes to PDX, shopping centers, parks &

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 02:39pm
Pleasant Valley
1 Unit Available
2311 Northeast 149th Street
2311 Northeast 149th Street, Mount Vista, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,175
1734 sqft
See yourself coming home to this gorgeous 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home! This bright and spacious home features a luxury kitchen fit for entertaining or relaxing in the bright, spacious living room.
City GuideSalmon Creek
"Roll on Columbia, roll on. Your power is turning our darkness to dawn. So roll on Columbia, roll on." - Woody Guthrie

Woody Guthrie was an Oklahoma boy who had never seen the Columbia River when he wrote this song for Washington State. "Roll On, Columbia" was one of 26 propaganda songs Guthrie was commissioned to write for the Bonneville Power Administration (BPA). BPA's job was to sell and distribute hydroelectric power produced by dams on the Columbia River. Salmon Creek is a tributary of the mighty Columbia River and the small settlement was named by the early pioneers for the salmon runs along the creek.

Moving to Salmon Creek

The Cost

Salmon Creek is a bedroom community of Vancouver, Washington. It nudges the junction of I-5 and I-205. The 19,886 residents love it here, even with the cost of living 11% higher than the national average. Bargain basement rates for rental apartments in Salmon Creek are rare.

Starting Your Search

Don't delay because if you snooze you lose for places for rent in Salmon Creek. You're going to have some competition because there are a lot of college and university students in the area. Your best bet will be at the end of the spring or winter semesters when students are beginning to migrate.

Where to Look

The southern part of town is the preferred area to rent an apartment. There's a wide variety of housing styles, however not a great number of any one style. Choose from single-family homes, condominiums, and apartments. You may even score one of the sweet townhouses for rent. A recent survey showed that 50% of residents in Salmon Creek lived in the same house they did five years ago. Once they get here it seems people just don't leave very often.

What You Need

You'll need the "usual" to secure a rental home in Salmon Creek. Have your credit score, letter verifying employment and salary and a copy of your last paycheck. When it gets serious, you'll need cash or something similar such as a cashier's or bank check. Prepare to pay the first month's rent and that good old security deposit. Unless you have a pet, that's pretty much what you'll need. If you're bringing your favorite fur or feather covered buddy to pet friendly apartments, a letter from your former landlord stating it was perfectly behaved would be a good idea, as well as discussing a one time pet deposit.

Enjoying Life in the City of Salmon Creek

You can catch your own entre in Salmon Creek, but first ask the locals for the best places to drop a line. Pick up salad and veggies at the Farmer's Market on your way home and you have a meal!. The market has farm fresh produce and flowers, enough to make you want to shop there every week. Don't forget libations! Washington is known for more than its apples, although it produces more than any other state in the union, it is also a renowned winemaking state. Take a tour of local wineries and breweries in the region for a taste of Washington's finest.

Besides wine-country tours, you'll have a lot of ways to work up an appetite. Salmon Creek Park and Klineline Pond feature close to 400 acres of recreational open space. Salmon Creek is the eastern trailhead for the three-mile Salmon Creek Trail. It's open to bikers, hikers, rollerbladers and equestrians as well as those who just want to meander aimlessly along the riverfront.

Dining Across Town

Smokey's Hot Oven Pizza is a great place to grab a tasty pizza, sandwiches, salads and Italian dishes, and wash it down with a cold beer in a casual fun atmosphere.

Billygan's Roadhouse threw open its doors in 1996. Steaks, burgers, chicken, and ribs are the most popular eats in this lively casual atmosphere. Billygan's gives you a chance to sample Washington wines with their exemplary selection of local vintages. There are also big screen TV's to watch your favorite sports, as well as video games including a variety of mega-touch, video and toy games.

Getting Around Town and Country

It's pretty much essential to have a car in Salmon Creek. Public transportation is lacking and automobile is about the only way to get around Salmon Creek or into Vancouver for all the entertainment that the city offers. A full 78% of people commute an average of 26 minutes to get to work, generally to Vancouver.

On the bright side, you can get anywhere in the world pretty fast with Portland (Oregon) International Airport only 8.8 miles away just across the grand Columbia River from Salmon Creek

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Salmon Creek?
The average rent price for Salmon Creek rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,990.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Salmon Creek?
Some of the colleges located in the Salmon Creek area include Lewis & Clark College, Clackamas Community College, Mt Hood Community College, Oregon Health & Science University, and Pacific University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Salmon Creek?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Salmon Creek from include Portland, Vancouver, Beaverton, Gresham, and Hillsboro.

