172 Apartments for rent in Salmon Creek, WA📍
Woody Guthrie was an Oklahoma boy who had never seen the Columbia River when he wrote this song for Washington State. "Roll On, Columbia" was one of 26 propaganda songs Guthrie was commissioned to write for the Bonneville Power Administration (BPA). BPA's job was to sell and distribute hydroelectric power produced by dams on the Columbia River. Salmon Creek is a tributary of the mighty Columbia River and the small settlement was named by the early pioneers for the salmon runs along the creek.
The Cost
Salmon Creek is a bedroom community of Vancouver, Washington. It nudges the junction of I-5 and I-205. The 19,886 residents love it here, even with the cost of living 11% higher than the national average. Bargain basement rates for rental apartments in Salmon Creek are rare.
Starting Your Search
Don't delay because if you snooze you lose for places for rent in Salmon Creek. You're going to have some competition because there are a lot of college and university students in the area. Your best bet will be at the end of the spring or winter semesters when students are beginning to migrate.
Where to Look
The southern part of town is the preferred area to rent an apartment. There's a wide variety of housing styles, however not a great number of any one style. Choose from single-family homes, condominiums, and apartments. You may even score one of the sweet townhouses for rent. A recent survey showed that 50% of residents in Salmon Creek lived in the same house they did five years ago. Once they get here it seems people just don't leave very often.
What You Need
You'll need the "usual" to secure a rental home in Salmon Creek. Have your credit score, letter verifying employment and salary and a copy of your last paycheck. When it gets serious, you'll need cash or something similar such as a cashier's or bank check. Prepare to pay the first month's rent and that good old security deposit. Unless you have a pet, that's pretty much what you'll need. If you're bringing your favorite fur or feather covered buddy to pet friendly apartments, a letter from your former landlord stating it was perfectly behaved would be a good idea, as well as discussing a one time pet deposit.
You can catch your own entre in Salmon Creek, but first ask the locals for the best places to drop a line. Pick up salad and veggies at the Farmer's Market on your way home and you have a meal!. The market has farm fresh produce and flowers, enough to make you want to shop there every week. Don't forget libations! Washington is known for more than its apples, although it produces more than any other state in the union, it is also a renowned winemaking state. Take a tour of local wineries and breweries in the region for a taste of Washington's finest.
Besides wine-country tours, you'll have a lot of ways to work up an appetite. Salmon Creek Park and Klineline Pond feature close to 400 acres of recreational open space. Salmon Creek is the eastern trailhead for the three-mile Salmon Creek Trail. It's open to bikers, hikers, rollerbladers and equestrians as well as those who just want to meander aimlessly along the riverfront.
Dining Across Town
Smokey's Hot Oven Pizza is a great place to grab a tasty pizza, sandwiches, salads and Italian dishes, and wash it down with a cold beer in a casual fun atmosphere.
Billygan's Roadhouse threw open its doors in 1996. Steaks, burgers, chicken, and ribs are the most popular eats in this lively casual atmosphere. Billygan's gives you a chance to sample Washington wines with their exemplary selection of local vintages. There are also big screen TV's to watch your favorite sports, as well as video games including a variety of mega-touch, video and toy games.
It's pretty much essential to have a car in Salmon Creek. Public transportation is lacking and automobile is about the only way to get around Salmon Creek or into Vancouver for all the entertainment that the city offers. A full 78% of people commute an average of 26 minutes to get to work, generally to Vancouver.
On the bright side, you can get anywhere in the world pretty fast with Portland (Oregon) International Airport only 8.8 miles away just across the grand Columbia River from Salmon Creek