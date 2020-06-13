172 Apartments for rent in Salmon Creek, WA

Moving to Salmon Creek

The Cost

Salmon Creek is a bedroom community of Vancouver, Washington. It nudges the junction of I-5 and I-205. The 19,886 residents love it here, even with the cost of living 11% higher than the national average. Bargain basement rates for rental apartments in Salmon Creek are rare.

Starting Your Search

Don't delay because if you snooze you lose for places for rent in Salmon Creek. You're going to have some competition because there are a lot of college and university students in the area. Your best bet will be at the end of the spring or winter semesters when students are beginning to migrate.

Where to Look

The southern part of town is the preferred area to rent an apartment. There's a wide variety of housing styles, however not a great number of any one style. Choose from single-family homes, condominiums, and apartments. You may even score one of the sweet townhouses for rent. A recent survey showed that 50% of residents in Salmon Creek lived in the same house they did five years ago. Once they get here it seems people just don't leave very often.

What You Need

You'll need the "usual" to secure a rental home in Salmon Creek. Have your credit score, letter verifying employment and salary and a copy of your last paycheck. When it gets serious, you'll need cash or something similar such as a cashier's or bank check. Prepare to pay the first month's rent and that good old security deposit. Unless you have a pet, that's pretty much what you'll need. If you're bringing your favorite fur or feather covered buddy to pet friendly apartments, a letter from your former landlord stating it was perfectly behaved would be a good idea, as well as discussing a one time pet deposit.