Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher parking air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities parking accepts section 8 playground

Raven Apartments feature both single level and townhome style apartments. Every home is fully equipped with a large capacity washer and dryer and built in air conditioner. As a resident you will enjoy easy access to local fine dining and shopping. Our neighborhood is convenient to public transit and major freeways.