Highland Court.

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40
Deposit: Full Approval $500; Conditional Approval = 1 Month's Rent
Additional: Rent's Insurance Required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $0
fee: $0
limit: 2
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Under 65 lbs. Breed restrictions, call community for more details.
Parking Details: Street parking with Zone M permit from PBOT.
Storage Details: Storage Units $15/month - approximately 36" wide, 42" deep, 65" height