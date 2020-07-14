All apartments in Portland
Highland Court
Highland Court

2181 Northwest Glisan Street · (971) 339-0217
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2181 Northwest Glisan Street, Portland, OR 97210
Nob Hill

Price and availability

Amenities

24hr laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
ceiling fan
extra storage
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr laundry
bike storage
cc payments
courtyard
e-payments
lobby
online portal
smoke-free community

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40
Deposit: Full Approval $500; Conditional Approval = 1 Month's Rent
Additional: Rent's Insurance Required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $0
fee: $0
limit: 2
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Under 65 lbs. Breed restrictions, call community for more details.
Parking Details: Street parking with Zone M permit from PBOT.
Storage Details: Storage Units $15/month - approximately 36" wide, 42" deep, 65" height

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Highland Court have any available units?
Highland Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Portland, OR.
How much is rent in Portland, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Portland Rent Report.
What amenities does Highland Court have?
Some of Highland Court's amenities include 24hr laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Highland Court currently offering any rent specials?
Highland Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Highland Court pet-friendly?
Yes, Highland Court is pet friendly.
Does Highland Court offer parking?
Yes, Highland Court offers parking.
Does Highland Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, Highland Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Highland Court have a pool?
No, Highland Court does not have a pool.
Does Highland Court have accessible units?
Yes, Highland Court has accessible units.
Does Highland Court have units with dishwashers?
No, Highland Court does not have units with dishwashers.

