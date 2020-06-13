164 Apartments for rent in Camas, WA

Apartment List
Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
8 Units Available
Terrace at River Oaks
3009 Northeast 3rd Avenue, Camas, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,275
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1009 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Terrace at River Oaks in Camas. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
3 Units Available
River View Apartments
3003 NE 3rd Ave, Camas, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
900 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at River View Apartments in Camas. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3231 NW Julia Street
3231 Northwest Julia Street, Camas, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1120 sqft
3231 NW Julia Street Available 07/01/20 Charming One Level Camas Home - Must see to appreciate this cute home. Many updates throughout. Vaulted ceilings. Open concept. Private backyard with garden beds. AC. Camas schools! (RLNE4492695)

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1016 NE 3rd Ave.
1016 Northeast 3rd Avenue, Camas, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1175 sqft
Camas Charmer with 3 Bedrooms - Camas Bungalow, 2-story, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bath. Two of the bedrooms are downstairs. This home offers, stainless steel appliances; refrigerator, range and dishwasher, granite countertops, tile and wood laminate flooring.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4824 NW 38th Ave
4824 Northwest 38th Avenue, Camas, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,795
2686 sqft
Beautiful 4 Bedroom + Office Ranch Home in Camas for Lease for Residential or Commercial Use - 4824 NW 38th Ave - We are pleased to off this Lovely Ranch style Home in Camas, which can be used as a residential dwelling or a commercial office space.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Brenton Street
1 Unit Available
226 NW 14th Ave.
226 Northwest 14th Avenue, Camas, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
910 sqft
Camas 2 Bedroom Bungalow with EV Charging - Camas Bungalow, 2 story, 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath. Covered porch. Both bedrooms are upstairs. Kitchen offers; refrigerator, gas range and dishwasher. Garage/shop, 800 sq ft (20x40), with lights and power.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3321 NW Grass Valley Dr.
3321 Northwest Grass Valley Drive, Camas, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,675
- (RLNE4202557)

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3617 NE Quince Way
3617 NE Quince Way, Camas, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,695
2132 sqft
Brand New 4-bedrrom / 2.5-bath in Camas - Beautiful brand new 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in Camas near Woodburn Elementary School. (HOME COMES UNFURNISHED) - 4-bedrooms - 2.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4271 NW Sage Loop
4271 Northwest Sage Loop, Camas, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1860 sqft
Available 07/03/20 Spacious 3 Bed/2.5 Bath Townhome - $2200 p.m - Property Id: 179797 A spacious, well laid out, open-plan townhome for rent available by November 30! This house meets ADA requirements! Hardwood floors on the entire first floor.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3820 NW 24th Avenue
3820 Northwest 24th Avenue, Camas, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1819 sqft
Desirable Camas Location - 3 bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhouse - For a private tour or additional information email rentals@dovepropertymanagement.com or call 360-448-2851 Originally built in 2005 this 3 bedroom, 2.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
3647 NW Orchard Ct
3647 Northwest Orchard Court, Camas, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1195 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Gorgeous, Huge 2 Bed apartment with Sunset Views - Property Id: 242786 This is a large, upscale, open apartment in a beautiful neighborhood.
Results within 1 mile of Camas
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:06pm
40 Units Available
192nd West Lofts
2220 SE 192nd Ave, Vancouver, WA
Studio
$1,425
593 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,128
1027 sqft
192nd West Lofts offers you a retreat into nature in Fisher's Landing East – a multi-faceted neighborhood of Vancouver, Washington.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
Fisher - Mill Plain - Fisher's Village
22 Units Available
Trio Pointe
19600 NE 3rd St, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,230
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,479
1028 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,994
1280 sqft
Community offers pool, spa, fitness center and clubhouse. Apartments feature air conditioning, microwave and washer and dryer. Located close to Camas Meadows Golf Club, Lacamas Lake and Lacamas Heritage Trail.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
5 Units Available
Lookout at the Ridge
232 W Lookout Ridge Dr, Washougal, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,142
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1510 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Lookout at the Ridge Apartment Homes for rent. We offer beautiful views of Mt. Hood and the Columbia River Gorge and is located in Washougal's prestigious Lookout Ridge Neighborhood.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1414 B E 6TH
1414 E Street, Washougal, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1472 sqft
Single level living duplex - A newly built 2019, 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 1,472 square foot duplex in Deer Park. This home has a wonderful open floor concept. The kitchen has stainless steel appliance and a wonderful island...

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Fisher - Mill Plain - Fisher's Village
1 Unit Available
19806 SE 4th Way
19806 Southeast 4th Way, Vancouver, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2552 sqft
19806 SE 4th Way Available 07/01/20 Beautiful 4 Bedroom Home in The Westridge Neighborhood of Camas - 19806 SE 4th Way - We are pleased to offer this beautiful home for lease in the Westridge neighborhood of Camas.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
250 7th Court
250 7th Court, Washougal, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1500 sqft
250 7th Court, Washougal - Property Id: 49546 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/49546 Property Id 49546 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5829943)

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1404 B E 6TH
1404 B Street, Washougal, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1472 sqft
Single level living duplex - A newly built 2019, 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 1,472 square foot duplex in Deer Park. This home has a wonderful open floor concept. The kitchen has stainless steel appliance and a wonderful island...

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
19517 SE 42nd Circle
19517 Southeast 42nd Circle, Clark County, WA
5 Bedrooms
$2,495
2421 sqft
19517 SE 42nd Circle Available 05/05/20 5 BD Home in Camas with Tons of Custom Upgrades! Don't miss out! - You won't find another 5 bedroom home quite like this one! Located in desirable Camas area, this home is within close proximity to top rated
Results within 5 miles of Camas
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Gresham-Northeast
12 Units Available
Alvista 23
3181 NE 23rd St, Gresham, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,289
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,529
1178 sqft
Recently renovated complex and units right across the street from Mount Hood Community College. Hardwood floors, fireplaces, and washer and dryers in apartments. Coffee bar, fire pit, gym, pool and hot tub available.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
$
Gresham-Northeast
7 Units Available
The Groves
3500 NE 17th St, Gresham, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,170
627 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
865 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,490
1029 sqft
Our office is currently closed to the public in support of community health efforts.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Gresham-Northwest
13 Units Available
Springwater Crossing
1132 NW Birdsdale Ave, Gresham, OR
1 Bedroom
$2,193
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
1208 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,849
1537 sqft
Springwater Crossing offers one and two-bedroom apartments and two and three-bedroom townhomes in pastoral Gresham Oregon, the gateway to the Columbia River Gorge and the World Class Mt. Hood Ski and recreation area.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Cascade Park
3 Units Available
Passage
12800 SE 7th St, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
934 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
In the Mill Plain district just across the water from the Government Island State Recreation Area. Recently renovated apartments showcase gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets, and air conditioning. Internet access and 24-maintenance available onsite.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Gresham-North Central
11 Units Available
Lodges at Lake Salish
20699 NE Glisan St, Fairview, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,260
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1121 sqft
Located on the picturesque shores of Lake Salish. Apartments boast lofty ceilings, gourmet kitchens, in-unit laundry, and air conditioning. Enjoy the pet-friendly community, with amenities including open air fire pit and 24-hr gym.
City GuideCamas
"When the [Traveler] reached the landing at La Camas with flags flying, she was greeted with an anvil salute, under the management of Mr. Albins, the blacksmith. A considerable of a crowd were at the landing ... A carriage, the only one in the village, was kindly provided for the ladies on board and the entire party proceeded to the hotel where a sumptuous dinner awaited them. After the dinner ... visitors were taken over the grounds and shown all the attractions of the colony." - The Standar...

Tucked away on the Columbia River, about 20 miles west of Portland, is the unusual town of Camas. According to residents, it was named affectionately after the delicate blue camas lily, a native plant. Yet the town's origins, like those of so many along the Columbia River, began with an entirely different discovery: the lucrative benefits of the lumber industry. In this case, the mill that started in 1883 was not to ship lumber, but supply the Portland newspaper, the Oregonian, with the resources it needed to publish. The mill did, and eventually set the stage for an even more successful paper industry. Through thick and thin, depression and recession, what eventually became the Georgia-Pacific plant maintained the integrity of the town for more than 60 years, until the 1990s. These days, Camas has been remade the face of this former pioneer town thanks to a booming economy, converting Camas to an appealing residential suburb within reach of the Portland metropolitan area. That's not to say that moving to Camas is like moving to Portland. Like all Northwest towns that are finding themselves progressively pulled into the outer boundaries of large cities, Camas has its own distinct personality and sees itself first and foremost as a fiercely independent town, fortunate enough to be upriver from the big city.

Tips for Moving to Camas

Finding places to rent in Camas, coziest of burgs, won't be a walk in the park. Whether you're looking for a house or apartment rental, don't forget to factor in deposits. A landlord can charge a refundable security deposit if your credit is less than stellar, as well as a damage deposit. Ask questions and shop around.

So you're wondering, when should I start looking? Winter weather also means shop before you're ready to move. Summer is a great time, but remember you'll want to get a sense of what your new pad will be like during drizzly, rainy weather. If possible, make more than one trip, and then narrow down your choices between one bedroom apartments for rent or sprawling mansions, whichever appeals to you.

Yes, it snows in this part of the Northwest so it's best to avoid making the move in the winter. Don't let the balmy summer temps confuse you: There will likely be snow next winter, and ample rain to follow. So come prepared. Just remember to bring those shorts and lighter fare as well, since the Columbia River is downright warm in the summer.

Camas Neighborhoods

Numerous subdivisions now make up the Camas residential area, which for the most part sits south of the current paper mill. Subdivisions like Camas Estates, Prune Hill Estates, the exclusive community of Crown View Plaza Homes and various apartment structures offer both gated and non-gated neighborhoods. There are also a number of mobile home parks, some in preferred settings, too. Most of the communities, however, sit at, within or near the historic neighborhood area called Prune Hill, which was among the first residential areas in this stretch of the Columbia River.

Camas real estate spans the breadth between rural homes with rough graveled driveways and undeveloped yards to breathtaking five-bedroom homes with a pond within view. You can also find modern city apartments which will quench your craving for convenient modern living. To the newcomer, most of its streets may seem like they were imported from Portland, with manicured lawns and river views. And appearances don't lie. According to U.S. census figures, Camas is part of the Greater Portland area for statistical purposes. So a word to the wise: many of the real estate listings are often marketed as part of Portland.

Life in Camas

Camas residents are intensely proud of their town. And it isn't hard to see why, although to a citified traveler, small town enthusiasm is often mistakenly overrated. Camas began when traveling a short distance took days, and sometimes considerable risk. It survived international catastrophes and financial woes that have shaken larger cities to their core. And it's done it without much help from the outside. All because of that pride. It's a concept, however, that takes to getting used to when one's "small town" was a city block. And sometimes, a simple enthusiastic nod of the head and well-placed word of fascination is all it takes to win over a new friend in your new town.

Semi-rural living (and compared to Portland, this is semi-rural) comes with a few assumptions. Number one is that you will have transportation. Even if you plan to live in the center of town and work from home, you'll want your independence. Thirty minutes to Portland can mean heaven after a winter thaw, even if it is just to pig out at your favorite hot dog stand. So by all means, don't arrive to Camas by bus.

If you're moving to the Northwest for the first time, you're in for a treat. Camas has its own array of festivities, such as First Friday in May and Plein Air Art Faire. But don't be surprised if you find yourself heading for Portland during its Bite of Oregon. Between the big city and the small, you'll have plenty to keep you happy.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Camas?
The average rent price for Camas rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,840.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Camas?
Some of the colleges located in the Camas area include Lewis & Clark College, Clackamas Community College, Mt Hood Community College, Oregon Health & Science University, and Pacific University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Camas?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Camas from include Portland, Vancouver, Beaverton, Gresham, and Hillsboro.

