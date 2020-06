164 Apartments for rent in Camas, WA

Tips for Moving to Camas

Finding places to rent in Camas, coziest of burgs, won't be a walk in the park. Whether you're looking for a house or apartment rental, don't forget to factor in deposits. A landlord can charge a refundable security deposit if your credit is less than stellar, as well as a damage deposit. Ask questions and shop around.

So you're wondering, when should I start looking? Winter weather also means shop before you're ready to move. Summer is a great time, but remember you'll want to get a sense of what your new pad will be like during drizzly, rainy weather. If possible, make more than one trip, and then narrow down your choices between one bedroom apartments for rent or sprawling mansions, whichever appeals to you.

Yes, it snows in this part of the Northwest so it's best to avoid making the move in the winter. Don't let the balmy summer temps confuse you: There will likely be snow next winter, and ample rain to follow. So come prepared. Just remember to bring those shorts and lighter fare as well, since the Columbia River is downright warm in the summer.