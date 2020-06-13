164 Apartments for rent in Camas, WA📍
Tucked away on the Columbia River, about 20 miles west of Portland, is the unusual town of Camas. According to residents, it was named affectionately after the delicate blue camas lily, a native plant. Yet the town's origins, like those of so many along the Columbia River, began with an entirely different discovery: the lucrative benefits of the lumber industry. In this case, the mill that started in 1883 was not to ship lumber, but supply the Portland newspaper, the Oregonian, with the resources it needed to publish. The mill did, and eventually set the stage for an even more successful paper industry. Through thick and thin, depression and recession, what eventually became the Georgia-Pacific plant maintained the integrity of the town for more than 60 years, until the 1990s. These days, Camas has been remade the face of this former pioneer town thanks to a booming economy, converting Camas to an appealing residential suburb within reach of the Portland metropolitan area. That's not to say that moving to Camas is like moving to Portland. Like all Northwest towns that are finding themselves progressively pulled into the outer boundaries of large cities, Camas has its own distinct personality and sees itself first and foremost as a fiercely independent town, fortunate enough to be upriver from the big city.
Finding places to rent in Camas, coziest of burgs, won't be a walk in the park. Whether you're looking for a house or apartment rental, don't forget to factor in deposits. A landlord can charge a refundable security deposit if your credit is less than stellar, as well as a damage deposit. Ask questions and shop around.
So you're wondering, when should I start looking? Winter weather also means shop before you're ready to move. Summer is a great time, but remember you'll want to get a sense of what your new pad will be like during drizzly, rainy weather. If possible, make more than one trip, and then narrow down your choices between one bedroom apartments for rent or sprawling mansions, whichever appeals to you.
Yes, it snows in this part of the Northwest so it's best to avoid making the move in the winter. Don't let the balmy summer temps confuse you: There will likely be snow next winter, and ample rain to follow. So come prepared. Just remember to bring those shorts and lighter fare as well, since the Columbia River is downright warm in the summer.
Numerous subdivisions now make up the Camas residential area, which for the most part sits south of the current paper mill. Subdivisions like Camas Estates, Prune Hill Estates, the exclusive community of Crown View Plaza Homes and various apartment structures offer both gated and non-gated neighborhoods. There are also a number of mobile home parks, some in preferred settings, too. Most of the communities, however, sit at, within or near the historic neighborhood area called Prune Hill, which was among the first residential areas in this stretch of the Columbia River.
Camas real estate spans the breadth between rural homes with rough graveled driveways and undeveloped yards to breathtaking five-bedroom homes with a pond within view. You can also find modern city apartments which will quench your craving for convenient modern living. To the newcomer, most of its streets may seem like they were imported from Portland, with manicured lawns and river views. And appearances don't lie. According to U.S. census figures, Camas is part of the Greater Portland area for statistical purposes. So a word to the wise: many of the real estate listings are often marketed as part of Portland.
Camas residents are intensely proud of their town. And it isn't hard to see why, although to a citified traveler, small town enthusiasm is often mistakenly overrated. Camas began when traveling a short distance took days, and sometimes considerable risk. It survived international catastrophes and financial woes that have shaken larger cities to their core. And it's done it without much help from the outside. All because of that pride. It's a concept, however, that takes to getting used to when one's "small town" was a city block. And sometimes, a simple enthusiastic nod of the head and well-placed word of fascination is all it takes to win over a new friend in your new town.
Semi-rural living (and compared to Portland, this is semi-rural) comes with a few assumptions. Number one is that you will have transportation. Even if you plan to live in the center of town and work from home, you'll want your independence. Thirty minutes to Portland can mean heaven after a winter thaw, even if it is just to pig out at your favorite hot dog stand. So by all means, don't arrive to Camas by bus.
If you're moving to the Northwest for the first time, you're in for a treat. Camas has its own array of festivities, such as First Friday in May and Plein Air Art Faire. But don't be surprised if you find yourself heading for Portland during its Bite of Oregon. Between the big city and the small, you'll have plenty to keep you happy.