Sunshine Apartments

Discover the perfect blend of style and functionality at Sunshine Apartments in Portland's Creston-Kenilworth neighborhood. Not only do residents enjoy proximity to downtown and major freeways, but they also revel in the modern design and quality finishes of their homes. Community amenities like a courtyard fire pit and rooftop lounge create inviting spaces for relaxation and socializing. The property welcomes both dogs and cats, offering a pet-friendly lifestyle in a lively urban setting. Positive reviews highlight the management's proactive approach and helpful nature, enhancing the overall living experience. This is a prime choice for those who appreciate contemporary urban living with premium comforts.

7 units available
Studio • 1 Bed • 2 Beds • 3+ Beds
Location
3680 Southeast 29th Avenue, Portland OR 97202, Creston-Kenilworth
Amenities
In unit laundry, Dishwasher, Pet friendly, New construction, Parking, Stainless steel
Price range
$1,299 - $2,199 per month
3680 Southeast 29th Avenue, Portland, OR 97202
Creston-Kenilworth

Amenities

In unit laundry
Dishwasher
Pet friendly
New construction
Parking
Stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
elevator
fire pit
parking
bike storage
new construction
cats allowed
dogs allowed
gym
pet friendly
internet access
online portal
Sunshine Portland Apartments is now open and offering Studio, one, two and three bedroom floor plans in SE Portland. We believe creating community starts with the spaces we live in. These new apartments offer access to light and air, quality finishes and open spaces for play and relaxation. The building amenity spaces have views of Portland and opportunities to get to know your neighbors. Contact our leasing office today to schedule a tour.

Frequently Asked Questions