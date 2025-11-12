1 of 29
Sunshine Apartments
Discover the perfect blend of style and functionality at Sunshine Apartments in Portland's Creston-Kenilworth neighborhood. Not only do residents enjoy proximity to downtown and major freeways, but they also revel in the modern design and quality finishes of their homes. Community amenities like a courtyard fire pit and rooftop lounge create inviting spaces for relaxation and socializing. The property welcomes both dogs and cats, offering a pet-friendly lifestyle in a lively urban setting. Positive reviews highlight the management's proactive approach and helpful nature, enhancing the overall living experience. This is a prime choice for those who appreciate contemporary urban living with premium comforts.
