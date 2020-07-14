Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher cats allowed 24hr maintenance

WELCOME HOME TO MARCELLA

Located in the heart of the NW Alphabet District, youll find yourself steps from everything your heart desires.



Marcella reflects the charm of the neighborhood vintage brick exterior with refinished hardwoods, built-in vanities, armoires and classic checkered kitchen flooring.



Style. Sophistication. Timeless. Welcome to Marcella Apartments.