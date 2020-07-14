All apartments in Portland
Marcella Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:19 AM

Marcella Apartments

2151 Northwest Johnson Street · (503) 543-1447
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
$99.00 deposit O.A.C.
Location

2151 Northwest Johnson Street, Portland, OR 97210
Nob Hill

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 220 · Avail. now

$1,049

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 480 sqft

Unit 211 · Avail. now

$1,049

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 480 sqft

Unit 312 · Avail. Jul 21

$1,099

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Marcella Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
bike storage
cats allowed
pet friendly
accessible
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
courtyard
e-payments
online portal
smoke-free community
WELCOME HOME TO MARCELLA\nLocated in the heart of the NW Alphabet District, youll find yourself steps from everything your heart desires. \n \nMarcella reflects the charm of the neighborhood vintage brick exterior with refinished hardwoods, built-in vanities, armoires and classic checkered kitchen flooring.\n \nStyle. Sophistication. Timeless. Welcome to Marcella Apartments.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 app fee per applicant 18 and older
Deposit: $500 up to one month's rent
Pets Allowed: cats
Cats
deposit: $300
limit: 2
rent: $25
Parking Details: . .

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Marcella Apartments have any available units?
Marcella Apartments has 4 units available starting at $1,049 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Portland, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Portland Rent Report.
What amenities does Marcella Apartments have?
Some of Marcella Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Marcella Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Marcella Apartments is offering the following rent specials: $99.00 deposit O.A.C.
Is Marcella Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Marcella Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Marcella Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Marcella Apartments offers parking.
Does Marcella Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Marcella Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Marcella Apartments have a pool?
No, Marcella Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Marcella Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Marcella Apartments has accessible units.
Does Marcella Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Marcella Apartments has units with dishwashers.
