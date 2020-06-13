/
kelso
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:56 PM
11 Apartments for rent in Kelso, WA📍
5 Units Available
Allen Street Apartments
2404 Allen St, Kelso, WA
1 Bedroom
$995
641 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1011 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Allen Street Apartments in Kelso. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
511 Haussler Road
511 Haussler Road, Kelso, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1580 sqft
This Kelso Rambler was built in 1964 and has been recently remodel. County living close to town. Beautiful deck on the North side of the home. Three bedroom with living room/family room or family room can be a large master.
1 Unit Available
616 4th Avenue North
616 North 4th Avenue, Kelso, WA
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
1490 sqft
This beautiful home features a remodeled kitchen complete with recessed lighting, stainless steel appliances. Over the range microwave oven,quartz counter tops. Large master, and all bedrooms have walk in closets. Fenced yard and a one car garage.
1 Unit Available
1300 Mount Brynion Street
1300 Mount Brynion Street, Kelso, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
810 sqft
This two bedroom plex was built in 1966 and features 810 square feet. Unit features a one car garage and deck. Hurry will not last!!! This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
1 Unit Available
1020 N 19th Avenue - 1
1020 North 19th Avenue, Kelso, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1200 sqft
New Flooring Throughout. This 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Townhouse 4-Plex is located just north of the CWU campus. This home has a great open kitchen and living area.Two bedrooms are located on the 2nd floor with one bedroom on the main floor.
1 Unit Available
1419 Bowmont
1419 Bowmont Avenue, Kelso, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1300 sqft
Three bedroom one bathroom home with a garage - Charming three bedroom, one bathroom home with a fenced yard and a garage. The home is located near Huntington Junior High school and has easy access to the I5 corridor.
1 Unit Available
818 Coweeman Ln
818 Coweeman Lane, Kelso, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1024 sqft
SPECIAL Move-in, 1/2 off first month's rent! Gorgeous three bedroom house updated throughout. - Gorgeous three bedroom house updated throughout. This lovely home has fresh paint as well as updated appliances.
1 Unit Available
1129 3rd Avenue North
1129 North 3rd Avenue, Kelso, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
950 sqft
This spacious three bedroom unit features 950 square feet of living space. New paint. Washer, dryer hook ups. Photos may not be actual unit. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Results within 5 miles of Kelso
1 Unit Available
125 Mission Road
125 Mission Road, West Side Highway, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1325 sqft
Brand new 3 bedroom 2.5 bath duplex with attached single car garage located in Lexington. Hardwood floors downstairs. Open living room and kitchen with small dining area. Range, fridge, dishwasher and microwave. Private patio off kitchen.
Columbia Valley Gardens
1 Unit Available
2408 34th Avenue
2408 34th Avenue, Longview, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1564 sqft
Coming Soon!! Nice 3 bedroom 2 bath home with fenced backyard. Newer carpet and paint throughout. Living room with fireplace. Kitchen with range, fridge and dishwasher. Laundry room off kitchen. Family room with full bathroom off.
Mint Valley
1 Unit Available
3835 Mint Place - E21
3835 Mint Place, Longview, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$985
891 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3835 Mint Place - E21 in Longview. View photos, descriptions and more!
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Kelso rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,250.
Some of the colleges located in the Kelso area include Lewis & Clark College, Mt Hood Community College, Oregon Health & Science University, Pacific University, and Portland Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
