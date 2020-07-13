All apartments in Portland
Corbett Heights

3916 SW Corbett Ave · (971) 203-0604
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
4 Weeks Free Rent! Act fast and get 4 weeks of free rent in our stunning SW Portland property. *Certain Restrictions Apply, Inquire For More Details.
Location

3916 SW Corbett Ave, Portland, OR 97239
South Portland

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 501 · Avail. now

$1,230

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 499 sqft

Unit 109 · Avail. now

$1,280

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 504 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Corbett Heights.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
bathtub
extra storage
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog grooming area
elevator
parking
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
internet access
cats allowed
pool
gym
dog park
hot tub
Situated in the charming Lair Hill Neighborhood, near the Oregon Health & Science University (OHSU), sits Corbett Heights, a quiet apartment community designed for comfortable living. Offering studio, one, and two bedroom SW Portland apartments, Corbett Heights is an Earth Advantage Certified Gold building featuring upscale amenities that cater to your sophisticated needs.
Stunning Views, Ideal Location.
Located in the South Waterfront and downtown area of the city, our SW Portland Apartments features stunning views of the Willamette River and Mount Hood. Imagine coming home after a long day to your spacious new home where you can relax and enjoy the view, knowing this is the community you chose to call home! Schedule your personal tour today.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $42 per applicant
Deposit: $300
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Corbett Heights have any available units?
Corbett Heights has 2 units available starting at $1,230 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Portland, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Portland Rent Report.
What amenities does Corbett Heights have?
Some of Corbett Heights's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Corbett Heights currently offering any rent specials?
Corbett Heights is offering the following rent specials: 4 Weeks Free Rent! Act fast and get 4 weeks of free rent in our stunning SW Portland property. *Certain Restrictions Apply, Inquire For More Details.
Is Corbett Heights pet-friendly?
Yes, Corbett Heights is pet friendly.
Does Corbett Heights offer parking?
Yes, Corbett Heights offers parking.
Does Corbett Heights have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Corbett Heights offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Corbett Heights have a pool?
Yes, Corbett Heights has a pool.
Does Corbett Heights have accessible units?
No, Corbett Heights does not have accessible units.
Does Corbett Heights have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Corbett Heights has units with dishwashers.
