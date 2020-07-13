Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony bathtub extra storage garbage disposal microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly dog grooming area elevator parking 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage garage internet access cats allowed pool gym dog park hot tub

Situated in the charming Lair Hill Neighborhood, near the Oregon Health & Science University (OHSU), sits Corbett Heights, a quiet apartment community designed for comfortable living. Offering studio, one, and two bedroom SW Portland apartments, Corbett Heights is an Earth Advantage Certified Gold building featuring upscale amenities that cater to your sophisticated needs.

Stunning Views, Ideal Location.

Located in the South Waterfront and downtown area of the city, our SW Portland Apartments features stunning views of the Willamette River and Mount Hood. Imagine coming home after a long day to your spacious new home where you can relax and enjoy the view, knowing this is the community you chose to call home! Schedule your personal tour today.