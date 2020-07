Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony w/d hookup carpet ceiling fan oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly playground

Applegate apartments feature one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes with excellent extras in the SE Portland area. We are close to shopping, schools, bus lines and the MAX. Each apartment home has been designed with today's lifestyle in mind: spacious floor plans, washer/dryer hook-ups, dishwasher, private patio, secure storage, and the convenience of assigned parking. We are also a non-smoking property. Call to set up a tour today.