Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel oven range refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 24hr gym bike storage package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill

The Wilmore is located in the exciting North Williams neighborhood at the corner of N. Williams Avenue and N. Skidmore Street. North Williams is an integral part of the ever-expanding urban bike and walk culture in Portland. Its central location makes getting almost anywhere in the city quick and easy with nearby access to the Fremont Bridge, NE MLK JR Blvd./99E and Interstates 5 and 405.The thriving community is considered a dynamic, “must-see” destination for locals and visitors alike. Defined by a rich cultural history – where local clubs hosted jazz greats like Coleman Hawkins, Thelonius Monk and Duke Ellington – residents will agree that the neighborhood has a style that’s all it’s own! The Wilmore offers a unique opportunity to live in sustainable luxury amidst an active and vital neighborhood. Income restrictions apply.