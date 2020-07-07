All apartments in Portland
The Wilmore

4357 North Williams Avenue · (833) 681-8127
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4357 North Williams Avenue, Portland, OR 97217
Humboldt

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 306 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,305

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 523 sqft

Unit 305 · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 534 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 402 · Avail. Jul 16

$1,699

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 677 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Wilmore.

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
24hr gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
24hr gym
bike storage
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
The Wilmore is located in the exciting North Williams neighborhood at the corner of N. Williams Avenue and N. Skidmore Street. North Williams is an integral part of the ever-expanding urban bike and walk culture in Portland. Its central location makes getting almost anywhere in the city quick and easy with nearby access to the Fremont Bridge, NE MLK JR Blvd./99E and Interstates 5 and 405.The thriving community is considered a dynamic, “must-see” destination for locals and visitors alike. Defined by a rich cultural history – where local clubs hosted jazz greats like Coleman Hawkins, Thelonius Monk and Duke Ellington – residents will agree that the neighborhood has a style that’s all it’s own! The Wilmore offers a unique opportunity to live in sustainable luxury amidst an active and vital neighborhood. Income restrictions apply.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $30
Deposit: Minimum $300/max 1.5 times rent
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $375 and $35 for the pet premium

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Wilmore have any available units?
The Wilmore has 3 units available starting at $1,305 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Portland, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Portland Rent Report.
What amenities does The Wilmore have?
Some of The Wilmore's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Wilmore currently offering any rent specials?
The Wilmore is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Wilmore pet-friendly?
Yes, The Wilmore is pet friendly.
Does The Wilmore offer parking?
No, The Wilmore does not offer parking.
Does The Wilmore have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Wilmore does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Wilmore have a pool?
No, The Wilmore does not have a pool.
Does The Wilmore have accessible units?
No, The Wilmore does not have accessible units.
Does The Wilmore have units with dishwashers?
No, The Wilmore does not have units with dishwashers.
