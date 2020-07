Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry stainless steel dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup bathtub carpet extra storage ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center carport clubhouse 24hr gym parking pool garage hot tub internet access media room playground

North Bethany Ridge is the best of Beaverton and Hillsboro, all combined in one perfect, highly coveted locale. It's shopping, dining, entertainment and employment moments away-but it's also something less tangible, yet even more desirable. It's quality. It's everything that matters to you. It's where you'll come home to unique Tudor-style exteriors and gorgeously finished interiors, ideally suited for you and yours. Where the amenities anticipate your every want, and the service goes that extra step to make sure everyone has what they need. And above all, it's where the Bethany location isn't just your address-it's your social circle, your extended family, your professional network. It's your community. It's your home. Contact us today!