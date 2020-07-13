/
/
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 4:36 AM
115 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Milwaukie, OR
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 12:35am
5 Units Available
Lewelling
Brookside Apartments
4611 Southeast Brookside Drive, Milwaukie, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
700 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Brookside Apartments in Milwaukie. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
7 Units Available
Southgate
Heatherbrae Commons
10303 SE Bell Ave, Milwaukie, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,619
899 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,161
1148 sqft
Ideally located near Clackamas Town Center. One-, two- and three-bedroom layouts with private balconies. Each apartment comes with a complimentary reserved parking space. Property offers a recreation room, swimming pool, hot tub and more.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
4 Units Available
Island Station
Miramonte Lodge
12200 SE McLoughlin Blvd, Milwaukie, OR
Studio
$1,179
484 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,529
892 sqft
Welcome home to Miramonte Lodge Apartments, Milwaukie Oregon's premier apartment community. Our wonderful studio, one, and two bedroom apartment homes offer breathtaking lake side and creek side views.
Verified
1 of 76
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
57 Units Available
Axletree Apartments
11125 SE 21st Avenue, Milwaukie, OR
Studio
$1,150
471 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,353
617 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,432
1057 sqft
AXLETREE IS FOR THOSE READY FOR WHAT'S NEXT.For those who have lived the big city life. Been there, done that: check. Who love modern architecture, urban walkability, and vibrant communities.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
2 Units Available
Milwaukie Heights
The Bluffs
12601 SE River Rd, Milwaukie, OR
Studio
$1,144
568 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,914
827 sqft
Nestled high on a ridge overlooking the Willamette River, The Bluffs Apartments have all the features to make you feel at home.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 12:32am
3 Units Available
Milwaukie Heights
Christine Court
2295 Southeast Courtney Avenue, Milwaukie, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,095
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
816 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1020 sqft
Welcome to Christine Court Apartments. This quiet 30-unit mid-size community is located in an established neighborhood of Oak Grove.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Ardenwald-Johnson Creek
9310 SE 32nd Ave
9310 Southeast 32nd Avenue, Milwaukie, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1004 sqft
9310 SE 32nd Ave Available 08/21/20 Great Milwaukie Bungalow On Large Corner Lot with Updated Amenities - Great Milwaukie home on large corner lot with multiple off street parking spaces and huge yard space.
Results within 1 mile of Milwaukie
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
35 Units Available
Westmoreland
Holm at Sellwood
8220 Southeast 6th Avenue, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,350
488 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,440
602 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,288
929 sqft
HOLM CONNECTS YOU TO WHAT'S IMPORTANT Home should feel welcoming, connected, and easy; so we designed for it..
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
82 Units Available
Westmoreland
Meetinghouse
1630 Southeast Rural Street, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,195
580 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,600
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,375
940 sqft
Our office is currently closed to the public in support of community health efforts.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 13 at 12:30am
1 Unit Available
Milwaukie Heights
Tara West
14291 Southeast Rupert Drive, Oak Grove, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1008 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Our spacious one, two, and three bedroom apartment townhomes are surrounded by lovely landscaped courtyards. Enjoy our beautiful seasonal pool and your own wood burning fireplace! Walk to shopping, bus lines, and restaurants.
1 of 16
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
Milwaukie Heights
2357 SE Lindenbrook Ct.
2357 Southeast Lindenbrook Court, Oak Grove, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1500 sqft
Beautiful Ranch-Style Home with Modern Touches - COVID-19 DISCLOSURE: Despite the health crisis, we understand that the need for new housing is not something everyone can put on hold. During this time, we will be continuing home tours.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Milwaukie Heights
13110 SE River Rd.
13110 Southeast River Road, Oak Grove, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
2082 sqft
13110 SE River Rd.
Results within 5 miles of Milwaukie
Verified
1 of 67
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
69 Units Available
Buckman
Broadstone Anthem
1313 E Burnside St, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,345
478 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,597
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,144
990 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for self-guided tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 12:34am
288 Units Available
Downtown Portland
The Collective on 4th
1818 Southwest 4th Avenue, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,262
376 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,437
501 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,819
822 sqft
Every aspect of The Collective on 4th has been intentionally designed with you in mind. It's more than just about how it looks, but the way your home makes you feel.
Verified
1 of 52
Last updated July 13 at 12:32am
7 Units Available
Richmond
The Fifty at Division
4975 Southeast Division Street, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,155
465 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,360
561 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly constructed, this apartment community in southeast Portland features a pet-washing station, a 24-hour gym and a rooftop deck. The homes have in-unit laundry, built-in USB charging outlets and stainless-steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 12:20am
5 Units Available
Richmond
Division Street Lofts
4725 SE Division St, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,100
427 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Controlled access community located in the Richmond area near Mt. Tabor Park. Interior upgrades include built-in USB ports, quartz countertops, wine racks, and in-unit laundry facilities.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 12:02am
12 Units Available
South Portland
Sanctuary
4940 S Landing Dr, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,150
490 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,400
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,385
1018 sqft
Prime location close to the river with plenty of shopping and dining options. Modern apartments feature open, all-black kitchens with stainless steel appliances, plenty of light and lots of storage space.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 13 at 04:32am
$
30 Units Available
South Portland
Osprey
3750 Southwest River Parkway, Portland, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,411
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,053
1043 sqft
Discover the home of your dreams at Osprey Apartments where you can truly have it all! Proximity to downtown allows you to simplify your commute and add more enjoyment to your day.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
24 Units Available
Gladstone
Rivergreens Apartments
19739 River Rd, Gladstone, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,249
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1274 sqft
Warm apartments on wooded property. Just blocks from Rivergreens Golf Club. Includes walk-in closets and living room fireplace, as well as in-unit laundry. Tenants have access to community yoga studio, racquetball court and putting green.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
24 Units Available
Downtown Portland
The Matisse
677 S Lowell St, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,180
484 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,565
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,240
1014 sqft
Near I-5 and the Streetcar line. Minutes from the water. On-site media room, garages, business center and gym. Units offer hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
27 Units Available
Kerns
The Yard
22 NE 2nd Ave, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,540
522 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,460
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,647
1042 sqft
Elegant homes with granite counters, bike racks, and city views. Have a meal at the on-site restaurant or relax in the lounge. Near Knot Springs Spa and Portland Saturday Market. By bus and streetcar stops.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
19 Units Available
Southgate
Riverwalk at Happy Valley
8640 SE Causey Ave, Happy Valley, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,262
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
898 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1150 sqft
Community amenities include covered parking, fitness center, spa and sauna, and more. Apartments have bathtubs, walk-in closets, and washer and dryer. Located close to War Veterans Memorial Freeway, 3-Creeks Natural Area and I-205.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
14 Units Available
Parker Crest
Cascade Summit Apartment Homes
22100 Horizon Dr, West Linn, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,485
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated homes with hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, and extra storage. Enjoy the pool, clubhouse, and gym when free. Play basketball and tennis at nearby Tanner Creek Park. Minutes from I-205.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
25 Units Available
Downtown Portland
Ladd
1300 SW Park Ave, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,290
499 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,595
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,855
1064 sqft
Up to 6 Weeks Free on Select Homes- Reflected in Current Rate or Up Front! *Call Us for Details! Due to concerns regarding COVID-19, we are no longer offering in-person tours at the property.
Similar Pages
Milwaukie 1 BedroomsMilwaukie 2 BedroomsMilwaukie 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMilwaukie 3 BedroomsMilwaukie Accessible ApartmentsMilwaukie Apartments with Balcony
Milwaukie Apartments with GarageMilwaukie Apartments with GymMilwaukie Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMilwaukie Apartments with Move-in SpecialsMilwaukie Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Portland, ORVancouver, WABeaverton, ORGresham, ORHillsboro, ORSalem, ORLake Oswego, ORAloha, ORTigard, OROregon City, ORWilsonville, OR
Tualatin, ORForest Grove, ORHappy Valley, ORWest Linn, ORSherwood, ORCamas, WAMcMinnville, ORTroutdale, ORCanby, ORWashougal, WABethany, OR