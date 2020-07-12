All apartments in Portland
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:54 AM

38 Davis

38 NW Davis St · (503) 850-0295
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

38 NW Davis St, Portland, OR 97209
Old Town Chinatown

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 524 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 504 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 617 · Avail. now

$1,375

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 513 sqft

Unit 625 · Avail. now

$1,549

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 601 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 38 Davis.

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
bathtub
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bike storage
cc payments
e-payments
internet access
online portal
38 Davis offers modern studio, one and two-bedroom apartment homes conveniently located in Downtown Portland. Steps away from Portland's waterfront, restaurants, galleries and nightlife entertainment, you're sure to find everything you need at 38 Davis. No need for a car as The Old Town/Chinatown MAX Station is right outside your door, 38 Davis is well-served by transit and provides access to the Willamette River and Waterfront Park Trail. Call us today to schedule your live virtual tour!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $30 per applicant
Deposit: Minimum $300/max 1.5 times rent
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $40/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions may apply
Parking Details: Covered lot. Limited Parking: $240/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 38 Davis have any available units?
38 Davis has 3 units available starting at $1,375 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Portland, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Portland Rent Report.
What amenities does 38 Davis have?
Some of 38 Davis's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 38 Davis currently offering any rent specials?
38 Davis is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 38 Davis pet-friendly?
Yes, 38 Davis is pet friendly.
Does 38 Davis offer parking?
Yes, 38 Davis offers parking.
Does 38 Davis have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 38 Davis offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 38 Davis have a pool?
No, 38 Davis does not have a pool.
Does 38 Davis have accessible units?
No, 38 Davis does not have accessible units.
Does 38 Davis have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 38 Davis has units with dishwashers.
