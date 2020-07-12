Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry bathtub microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bike storage cc payments e-payments internet access online portal

38 Davis offers modern studio, one and two-bedroom apartment homes conveniently located in Downtown Portland. Steps away from Portland's waterfront, restaurants, galleries and nightlife entertainment, you're sure to find everything you need at 38 Davis. No need for a car as The Old Town/Chinatown MAX Station is right outside your door, 38 Davis is well-served by transit and provides access to the Willamette River and Waterfront Park Trail. Call us today to schedule your live virtual tour!