pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:36 AM
106 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Cedar Mill, OR
1 of 32
Last updated July 13 at 07:26am
1 Unit Available
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill
7773 Northwest Spirea Street
7773 NW Spirea St, Cedar Mill, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
1723 sqft
COMING SOON! Brand new DR Horton construction AND first time as a rental home! This fantastic, open concept floor plan townhome is nestled in the new Crossings at Abbey Creek community located in the Bethany area.
1 of 20
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill
1530 NW 133rd Ave.
1530 Northwest 133rd Avenue, Cedar Mill, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
1872 sqft
Cedar Mill Split Level with ALL the Amenities, Fixed term lease through Jan. 3rd 2021 - This stunning split level 4 bedroom home is situated in a serene neighborhood but offers convenient access to Cornell Rd and HWY 26.
1 of 36
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill
11055 NW Ridge Rd
11055 Northwest Ridge Road, Cedar Mill, OR
4 Bedrooms
$3,880
2894 sqft
11055 NW Ridge Rd Available 08/01/20 Fabulous Property in Bonny Slope West Portland! - This rare gem is located in the highly desirable Iron Ridge neighborhood, a 10-minute walk to top-rated Bonny Slope Elementary and a quick commute to Intel and
Results within 1 mile of Cedar Mill
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 06:19am
$
12 Units Available
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill
Cedar Falls
385 Northwest Lost Springs Terrace, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,440
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
920 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1140 sqft
Pet friendly community with on-site laundry facilities, 24-hour maintenance, and a swimming pool. Apartments with air conditioning and extra storage. Within minutes of Baker College, Oakwood Health System, and all of Downtown Detroit.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
12 Units Available
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill
Stoneridge at Cornell
14800 NW Cornell Rd, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,398
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
852 sqft
Tree-ringed courtyards, fire pit, pool with spa and communal BBQ area. Gym, airy clubhouse, Wi-Fi lounge. Apartments with in-unit washer/dryer, patio/balcony, carpeting, fireplace. Just off Highway 26, close to local schools.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
6 Units Available
Northwest Heights
Sofi Forest Heights
1940 NW Miller Rd, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,590
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,791
1035 sqft
Pet-friendly one- and two-bedroom apartments with easy access to Hwy. 26, Hwy. 217, Timberland Town Center. Modern kitchens, granite counters, fireplace, in-unit laundry, ceiling fans, patio/balcony. Community offers gym, hot tub, dog park, bbq/grill, parking.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 01:47am
4 Units Available
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill North
Chateau Hills
10530 SW Butner Rd, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1360 sqft
Contact Us Today to Schedule a Tour and Check Current Availability!
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
3 Units Available
Sommerset West - Elmonica North
Clermont
1801 NW 143rd Ave, Oak Hills, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,404
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Surround yourself in nature and call Clermont Apartments home. Our community features one, two, and three bedroom pet-friendly apartment homes in Portland, Oregon.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
8 Units Available
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill
Sofi at Cedar Mill
11785 NW Timberview Ln, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,380
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,581
981 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in a quiet wooded neighborhood convenient to Timberland Town Center. Also close to Forest Park's biking and hiking trails. Open, light-filled apartments with upscale amenities such as chef-inspired kitchens and private decks or patios.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
42 Units Available
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill
Deveraux Glen
10600 SW Taylor St, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,302
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,467
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,886
1368 sqft
Gorgeous, pet-friendly complex close to Sunset Highway. Concierge, yoga classes, clubhouse, and hot tub on site. Pets allowed. In-unit laundry. Right next to Merritt Orchard Park.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 06:38am
1 Unit Available
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill North
Sunset Station
10765 Southwest Butner Road, Portland, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
925 sqft
Right in the heart of Beaverton, our apartment community offers everything you need to sustain your busy lifestyle.
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill
10187 SW Windwood Way
10187 Southwest Windwood Way, West Haven-Sylvan, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1938 sqft
3 bd + office town home w/ AC & Pool. 2 small pets OK! - ****To Apply for This Property **** -Our Application Process and Criteria (Please review before applying) - http://www.mcneeley.
1 of 12
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill North
14535 NW Weible Way
14535 Northwest Weible Way, Washington County, OR
5 Bedrooms
$2,995
2883 sqft
Beautiful 5 Bedroom Home Located Near Nike ~ Intel ~ Columbia - 14535 NW Weible Way Beaverton, OR 97006 ~Available for Rent beginning May 1st, 2020~ This beautiful custom home features 5 bedrooms and 2.
1 of 25
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill
600 NW Lost Springs Terrace #302
600 Northwest Lost Springs Terrace, Beaverton, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
982 sqft
Great Condominium in Timberland - NW Portland! W/S/G & Garage Included! A/C! - Gorgeous condo at the Overlook at Timberland! This beautiful condo is on the third floor and was built in 2011. Includes a one-car detached garage.
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill
590 NW Lost Springs Terrace #304
590 Northwest Lost Springs Terrace, Beaverton, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
980 sqft
590 NW Lost Springs Terrace #304 Available 07/17/20 Great Condo in Prime Cedar Mill Location! - Charming 2 bed condo conveniently located within a ½ mile of the intersection of Murray Blvd and Highway 26/Sunset.
Results within 5 miles of Cedar Mill
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 06:40am
6 Units Available
Raleigh Hills
Scholls Apartments
5125 SW Scholls Ferry Rd, Raleigh Hills, OR
1 Bedroom
$895
468 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
713 sqft
Apartments are walking distance to New Seasons, Fred Meyer grocery and pharmacy, and Starbucks. Community has courtyard and pool, on-site laundry facilities and assigned parking. Units feature extra-large windows and ceiling fans.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
16 Units Available
Sommerset West - Elmonica North
North Bethany Ridge
15921 NW Brugger Rd, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,424
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,582
1009 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,276
1341 sqft
These gorgeous Tudor-style apartments are situated in a highly coveted location. Onsite maintenance and optional carports and garages make this property unusually well-appointed in Portland.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 06:28am
9 Units Available
Central Beaverton
Arbor Creek
3280 SW 170th Ave, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,340
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
945 sqft
Spacious apartments on 22 acres of forested land. Vaulted ceilings, wood-burning fireplaces and in-unit laundry available. Community has swimming pool and racquetball court. Near Washington Square Mall.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 06:27am
6 Units Available
Sommerset West - Elmonica South
Meadows at Heron Creek
10667 NE Heritage Parkway, Hillsboro, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,395
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
936 sqft
Conveniently located in SW Atlanta, with quick access to Greenbriar Mall and Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. Eat-in kitchens with all appliances. Pet-friendly community with pool.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 06:10am
15 Units Available
Cooper Mountain - Aloha North
Element 170
1563 Southwest 172nd Terrace, Aloha, OR
Studio
$1,199
457 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,359
572 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,452
745 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Element 170 in Aloha. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 06:04am
8 Units Available
Goose Hollow
Tanner Flats
2004 SW Jefferson St, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,505
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,385
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,260
1000 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Tanner Flats in Portland. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
12 Units Available
Raleigh Hills
Montclair Terrace
4835 SW Oleson Rd, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,245
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
963 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,845
1200 sqft
Apartments feature custom finishes and ceiling fans. Lots of community features, including a pool, sauna, and laundry center. Enjoy a show at nearby Alpenrose Opera House. Near SW Beaverton Hillsdale Highway.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
5 Units Available
Nob Hill
The George Besaw
2323 Northwest Savier Street, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,302
506 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,180
851 sqft
Old World charm meets contemporary-boutique in one of Portland's most revered and historic neighborhoods.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
9 Units Available
Nob Hill
LL Hawkins
1515 NW 21st Ave, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,315
580 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,600
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spotless, uber-contemporary apartments in a brand-new building with clubhouse and courtyard. Ice maker, walk-in closets and garbage disposal. Located in Portland's trendy Slabtown neighborhood, close to I-30.
