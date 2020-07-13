/
/
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:17 AM
206 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Happy Valley, OR
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 06:30am
$
7 Units Available
Rock Creek
Sunridge Terrace
14712 Southeast Misty Drive, Happy Valley, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,385
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
936 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern apartments with granite countertops, oversized soaking tubs and stainless steel appliances. Ample community offerings, including a basketball court, a playground and pet stations. Close to I-205. Play sports at nearby Hood View Park.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
19 Units Available
Southgate
Riverwalk at Happy Valley
8640 SE Causey Ave, Happy Valley, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,262
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
898 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1150 sqft
Community amenities include covered parking, fitness center, spa and sauna, and more. Apartments have bathtubs, walk-in closets, and washer and dryer. Located close to War Veterans Memorial Freeway, 3-Creeks Natural Area and I-205.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 06:12am
8 Units Available
Southgate
Reflections at Happy Valley
8800 SE Causey Loop, Happy Valley, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,030
536 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
864 sqft
Conveniently located complex mere miles from downtown Portland. Proximity to I-205 a plus for commuters. Air conditioning, fireplaces and walk-in closets in units. Dogs and cats allowed. Pool and gym on site.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
9 Units Available
Sunnyside
The Preserve at Sunnyside
13300 SE 122nd Ave, Happy Valley, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,414
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,389
968 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,555
1208 sqft
Resort-like community near James Abele Park. Recently renovated with updated appliances, in-unit laundry and a fireplace. On-site amenities include a remodeled fitness center, pool and playground. Pet-friendly community.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
11 Units Available
Southgate
Latitude
11282 SE Causey Cir, Happy Valley, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,315
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,324
1039 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Multiple floor plans, with amenities including a dog washing station, resort-style pool, bike repair station, and modern fitness center. Close to 3-Creeks Recreational Area and North Clackamas Park.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
2 Units Available
Rock Creek
Sunnyside Village
13674 SE 145th Ave, Happy Valley, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,375
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,845
1176 sqft
Enjoy views of Mt Hood at this apartment complex, also a short distance from Clackamas Town Center. Features boutique kitchens, in-unit laundry, and extra storage space. Community amenities include clubhouse and guest parking.
Results within 1 mile of Happy Valley
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
1 Unit Available
Sunnyside
Creekside Apartments
10764 Southeast Sunnyside Road, Clackamas County, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,334
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
We are blocks away from the prestigious Clackamas Town Center. Our oversized one, two and four bedroom apartments feature walkout patios or decks (based on which apartment you choose) and offer extra storage.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 06:06am
10 Units Available
Clackamas
Boulder Gardens
16751 Southeast 82nd Drive, Clackamas County, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,075
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1030 sqft
At Boulder Gardens, you'll find an extraordinary community to accommodate the life-style you crave! Our distinctive two bedroom, 1.
1 of 34
Last updated July 13 at 08:42am
1 Unit Available
Sunnyside
12294 Southeast Imperial Crest Street
12294 Southeast Imperial Crest Street, Clackamas County, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,895
2826 sqft
DISCLAIMER: WE NO LONGER ADVERTISE OUR LISTINGS ON CRAIGSLIST; IF YOU SEE ONE OF OUR LISTINGS ON THAT SITE PLEASE FLAG IT AS A FALSE AD.
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 08:42am
1 Unit Available
Rock Creek
16751 Southeast Widgeon Lane
16751 Southeast Widgeon Lane, Damascus, OR
5 Bedrooms
$2,825
2918 sqft
See yourself coming home to this gorgeous 5 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home located in Damascus! This bright and spacious home features a luxury kitchen fit for entertaining or relaxing in the bright, spacious living room.
Results within 5 miles of Happy Valley
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
27 Units Available
Holly Brook
Lumina Apartments
2700 W Powell Blvd, Gresham, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,188
619 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,422
924 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,541
1019 sqft
Modern apartments near U.S. Route 26 and Southwest Park. Recently renovated with walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. In-unit laundry. Green community with sauna, tennis court and courtyard. Garage parking available.
Verified
1 of 52
Last updated July 13 at 06:22am
7 Units Available
Richmond
The Fifty at Division
4975 Southeast Division Street, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,155
465 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,360
561 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly constructed, this apartment community in southeast Portland features a pet-washing station, a 24-hour gym and a rooftop deck. The homes have in-unit laundry, built-in USB charging outlets and stainless-steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 06:19am
5 Units Available
Lewelling
Brookside Apartments
4611 Southeast Brookside Drive, Milwaukie, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
700 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Brookside Apartments in Milwaukie. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 06:05am
14 Units Available
Lents
Scott Mountain
7828 SE Aspen Summit Dr, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,330
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
943 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,820
1157 sqft
Pet-friendly community with spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Homes have open-concept floor plan, washer/dryer and private patio balcony. 24-hour fitness center, resort-inspired pool and sport court.
Verified
1 of 48
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
9 Units Available
Barclay Hills
Barclay Village
775 Cascade St, Oregon City, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,397
1011 sqft
Barclay Village is located at 775 Cascade St Oregon City, OR and is managed by VPM Management, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
24 Units Available
Gladstone
Rivergreens Apartments
19739 River Rd, Gladstone, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,249
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1274 sqft
Warm apartments on wooded property. Just blocks from Rivergreens Golf Club. Includes walk-in closets and living room fireplace, as well as in-unit laundry. Tenants have access to community yoga studio, racquetball court and putting green.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
14 Units Available
Gresham-Northwest
Springwater Crossing
1132 NW Birdsdale Ave, Gresham, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,617
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,481
1208 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1537 sqft
Springwater Crossing offers one and two-bedroom apartments and two and three-bedroom townhomes in pastoral Gresham Oregon, the gateway to the Columbia River Gorge and the World Class Mt. Hood Ski and recreation area.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
12 Units Available
Hazelwood
Russellville Commons
10320 SE Pine St, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,249
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,563
1103 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Prime Portland location close to public transportation, I-84 and I-205. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with upgraded features. Community has a fitness center, year-round spa and heated swimming pool.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
14 Units Available
Clackamette Park
Edgewater at the Cove
1937 Main Street, Oregon City, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,404
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,659
1083 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
7 Units Available
Southgate
Heatherbrae Commons
10303 SE Bell Ave, Milwaukie, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,619
899 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,161
1148 sqft
Ideally located near Clackamas Town Center. One-, two- and three-bedroom layouts with private balconies. Each apartment comes with a complimentary reserved parking space. Property offers a recreation room, swimming pool, hot tub and more.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 06:41am
$
12 Units Available
Gresham-Southwest
Powell Valley Apartments
1500 SW Pleasant View Dr, Gresham, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
895 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to your new home at Powell Valley Farms in Gresham, Oregon! Nestled in the heart of Gresham, Powell Valley Farms offers you high-quality amenities and spacious floor plans.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
3 Units Available
Pleasant Valley
Meadowland
17310 SE Naegeli Dr, Portland, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
985 sqft
Our office is currently closed to the public in support of community health efforts.
Verified
1 of 58
Last updated July 13 at 06:26am
10 Units Available
Richmond
Tabor View Lofts
2655 Southeast 50th Avenue, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,210
502 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Community amenities at this property include controlled access, 24-hour fitness center and reserved parking. Apartments have in-unit laundry, USB charging outlets and high ceilings. Ivon Street Park and Eastport Plaza Shopping Center are nearby.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 13 at 06:06am
9 Units Available
Gresham-North Central
Landings at Morrison
20300 SE Morrison Ter, Gresham, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1058 sqft
Located close to East Gresham Park, Oregon Trail Mall and Highway 26. Recently renovated rooms come with laundry facilities, open-plan kitchens and luxury fittings. Swimming pool, spa, fitness center, bark park and basketball court on-site.
Similar Pages
Happy Valley 1 BedroomsHappy Valley 2 BedroomsHappy Valley 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsHappy Valley 3 BedroomsHappy Valley Accessible Apartments
Happy Valley Apartments with BalconyHappy Valley Apartments with GarageHappy Valley Apartments with GymHappy Valley Apartments with Hardwood FloorsHappy Valley Apartments with Move-in Specials
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Portland, ORVancouver, WABeaverton, ORGresham, ORHillsboro, ORSalem, ORLake Oswego, ORAloha, ORTigard, OROregon City, ORWilsonville, ORTualatin, OR
Milwaukie, ORForest Grove, ORWest Linn, ORSherwood, ORCamas, WAMcMinnville, ORTroutdale, ORCanby, ORWashougal, WABethany, OROrchards, WAHazel Dell, WA