Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry stainless steel hardwood floors carpet microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse courtyard fire pit 24hr gym parking bbq/grill bike storage garage internet access package receiving elevator 24hr maintenance dog grooming area game room guest suite pool table yoga

Welcome home to Block 17 Apartments, where modern style meets exceptional comfort. Block 17 offers both a unique location and inspired amenities that truly redefine and reinvent the Pearl District in Portland, OR. Block 17 offers 1 and 2 bedrooms, plus dens and loft-style homes that include quartz countertops & kitchen tile backslash with handcrafted aesthetic style, GE stainless & slate finish appliances, full-size in-unit washer & dryer. Come home and enjoy personalized experiences that include organic food deliveries, dry cleaning services, fitness programs, pet-friendly events and so much more!