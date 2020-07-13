/
117 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Five Corners, WA
Walnut Grove
Van Mall North
9009 NE 54th St, Five Corners, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,408
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,531
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Van Mall North in Vancouver, Washington! We offer a quiet and elegant-style community that is close to shopping, restaurants, entertainment, Orchard's Park and major freeways.
North Glen Villas
7101 NE 109th St, Barberton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,185
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located north of Padden Parkway and the mall in a quiet area. On-site amenities include a clubhouse, fitness area and business center. Each home features designer kitchens, 9-foot ceilings and designer cabinets.
Cedar House
6811 NE 121st Ave, Orchards, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,146
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,353
675 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Welcome home to Cedar House Apartments, an oasis of relaxed comfort nestled on the northeast side of the city.
North Image
Brookside 112
4619 NE 112th Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,193
622 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,167
874 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,513
1020 sqft
Well-manicured grounds with walking paths, mature trees, and quaint courtyards. Close to Image Elementary School and Westfield Shopping Center, and around 15 minutes from Downtown Portland.
Rock Creek Commons
11800 NE 124th Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,146
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,291
923 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Big windows and modern kitchens. Recently renovated with air conditioning and walk-in closets. Close to Columbia River Gorge. Community has basketball court and clubhouse. Garage parking available.
Highland Crossing Apartments
11806 NE 122nd Ave, Brush Prairie, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,215
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
1028 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located just minutes from Vancouver Mall, Clark College and the Columbia River. One-, two- and three-bedroom air conditioned apartments with in-unit washers and dryers.
Walnut Grove
Silver Oak
8701 NE 54th St, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,311
917 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Stylish, spacious Vancouver apartments with renovated interiors and luxury on-site amenities. Westfield Vancouver Mall and Orchards Community Park are minutes away, and the city center can be reached via WA 500.
Kevanna Park
Fairview Court
4000 NE 109th Ave, Vancouver, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,005
575 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Fairview Court, where you will immerse yourself in style and comfort. Fairview Court is a new modern community located in the Kevanna Park neighborhood of Vancouver.
North Image
One Lake Place
5264 NE 121st Ave, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
937 sqft
One Lake Place offers condo-style living, in a gated community that backs up to a greenbelt. Our 1, 2, and 3 bedroom contemporary apartment homes have a single-car garage and beautiful views.
Pleasant Valley
Union Park
11803 NE 124th Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
915 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,649
1094 sqft
Oversized closets, ample storage space, and stainless steel appliances in kitchens define these comfortable homes, located close to NatureScaping Wildlife Botanical Gardens. Community amenities include a fitness center, a clubhouse, and a swimming pool.
Walnut Grove
The Woodlands
7700 NE 72nd Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,237
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,573
1140 sqft
Across the street from Club Green Meadows. Also close to Westfield Vancouver mall. One- and two-bedroom townhomes and loft-style apartments with direct-access garages. On-site TV lounge, outdoor swimming pool, fitness center and hot tub.
Walnut Grove
5515 NE 82nd Avenue 33
5515 Northeast 82nd Avenue, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1004 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
5515 NE 82nd Avenue 33 Available 07/19/20 Remodeled 2 bedroom 2 bath apartment - This recently remodeled unit has so much to offer anyone. This unit features large bedrooms and a large living room with a gas fireplace.
Ellsworth Springs
Sterling Heights
1221 SE Ellsworth Rd, Vancouver, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,145
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1068 sqft
Residential community nestled near the Columbia River in East Vancouver. Community features include a fitness center, clubhouse with free Wi-Fi, a playground, and package lockers.
Kevanna Park
The Pointe
3708 NE 109th Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,179
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
874 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,778
1116 sqft
Come home to The Pointe Apartments in Vancouver, WA. Our recently remodeled apartment homes are enhanced with new flooring, upscale lighting and lavishly upgraded kitchen packages.
Rose Village
Parc Central
2600 T St, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,086
750 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,229
850 sqft
Discover the newly remodeled Parc Central Apartments in Vancouver, WA.
Cascade Park
Passage
12800 SE 7th St, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
934 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1216 sqft
In the Mill Plain district just across the water from the Government Island State Recreation Area. Recently renovated apartments showcase gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets, and air conditioning. Internet access and 24-maintenance available onsite.
Landover - Sharmel
Overlook Park
2201 NE 112th Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,325
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Overlook Park Apartments. A garden style community in beautiful east Vancouver.
Ogden
The Addison
7531 NE 18th St, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,295
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1372 sqft
Sleek apartments feature wooden floors, fireplaces, energy-efficient appliances and fitted kitchens. Clubhouse, fitness center, BBQ space and private garages. Minutes away from the I-205, US 500, Vancouver Mall, Meadowbrook Park and Washington State University.
Northeast Hazel Dell
Block 88
1304 NE 88th St, Hazel Dell, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,358
1000 sqft
Block 88 Apartments for rent in Vancouver, WA, offers newly renovated two-bedroom townhomes.
Oakbrook
Royal Green
3811 Northeast Royal View Avenue, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
980 sqft
Royal Green Apartment Homes are centrally located in the Vancouver Mall area, off 4th Plain next to Royal Oaks Golf and Country Club.
Bagley Downs
Fox Pointe
3009 NE 57th Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
830 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
An amazing community of beautiful apartments is resting in Vancouver. These apartments have a spacious floor plan with a large kitchen, ample storage space as well as an outdoor patio.
Bagley Downs
Creekside Village
3100 Falk Rd, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1234 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,880
1452 sqft
Versatile apartments and townhomes, near Westfield Vancouver and Eleanor Roosevelt Elementary School. Units have walk-in closets and wood-burning fireplaces. Business center, fitness center and clubhouse located on the site.
Ogden
Sedona at Bridgecreek
2220 NE Bridgecreek Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,211
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,338
927 sqft
Pet-friendly community on 11 wooded acres. Minutes from Highway 500 and I-205. Apartments come with washer/dryer, fireplace and ceiling fan. Tenants have access to pool, hot tub, tanning bed, gym and covered parking.
Walnut Grove
The Grove at 72nd
5302 NE 72nd Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just a few minutes from SR-500 and I-205 On-site amenities include a clubhouse with a gym, a pool and a spacious floor plan. Apartments feature vaulted ceilings, high-end finishes and roomy floor plans.
